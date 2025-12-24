Why transition states are saddle-shaped, functions are toroidal, and life lives in between

Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

12/23/2025

Abstract

In physics, chemistry, and biology, transition states are universally associated with saddle points, while sustained functions—from ATP synthesis to neural oscillations—exhibit toroidal or cyclic geometries. This article shows that saddle surfaces and tori, though not globally equivalent topologically, are locally and functionally inseparable. A saddle surface naturally appears as a local geometric patch of a torus [1], especially in regions of negative Gaussian curvature. This mixed-curvature relationship provides a unifying geometric foundation for the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [2], conformon theory [3], IRVSE (see Figure 2 below) [4], and Prigogine’s dissipative structures [5], culminating in a geometric explanation of how biological systems convert transient energy dissipation into persistent function.

1. The core question

Are saddle surfaces and tori related topologically?

Can a saddle be part of a torus?

The short answer is:

Globally, no. Locally, yes—and that “yes” is where biology happens.

Understanding this distinction turns out to be essential for explaining energy transduction, selection, decision-making, and functional persistence in living systems.

2. Global topology: why they are not the same object

Saddle surface (e.g., hyperbolic paraboloid)

Open surface (non-compact)

No holes (genus 0)

Negative Gaussian curvature everywhere

Canonical shape of transition states

Torus

Closed, compact surface

One hole (genus 1)

Regions of both positive and negative curvature

Canonical shape of cyclic, self-sustaining processes

📌 Topological fact

A saddle surface cannot be continuously deformed into a torus without cutting or gluing. They are not globally equivalent.

3. Local geometry: where the deep connection appears

Despite their global differences, a torus contains regions that are locally saddle-shaped.

Gaussian curvature on a torus

Outer equator → positive curvature (sphere-like)

Inner equator → negative curvature (saddle-like)

This is not a metaphor—it is a precise geometric fact.

🔑 Key insight

A small patch of the inner toroidal surface is locally indistinguishable from a saddle surface.

Mathematically, the torus near its inner equator admits a second-order saddle approximation.

4. Saddle points as the geometry of transitions (GFCP)

In chemistry and biophysics, saddle points are not optional—they are required.

Chemical reactions pass through saddle points

Electron transfer obeys Franck–Condon constraints [6]

Protein conformational changes require mixed fast–slow coupling

Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [2]

GFCP states that:

Fast degrees of freedom (electronic, vibrational, quantum)

Must be prepared by slow degrees of freedom (conformational, structural)

At a saddle point of a mixed-curvature surface

With energy dissipation as the driving force

📌 Geometric statement

GFCP is naturally represented by a local saddle geometry embedded in a larger functional manifold.

5. From saddle to torus: birth vs. maintenance of function

This leads to a powerful geometric distinction:

Conformon interpretation

Saddle → generation of conformons (localized packets of conformational energy) [3]

Torus → propagation and utilization of conformons in cyclic processes [7]

This explains why:

Transition states are unstable

Biological functions are cyclic

Life converts dissipation into durability

6. ATP synthase as a saddle–torus machine

ATP synthase provides a textbook example.

Proton translocation and charge separation occur at saddle-like transition geometries (GFCP-governed)

Rotary catalysis occurs on a toroidal manifold

Energy flow is converted from: linear → torsional delocalized → localized transient → stored (ATP)



📌 Key realization

The saddle geometry creates the energy; the torus geometry sustains its use.

7. IRVSE: geometry of selection and persistence

The IRVSE framework (see Figure 2 above) maps cleanly onto this geometry:

Variation → exploration of state space

Selection → saddle-point bottleneck

Environment → global manifold constraint

Dimensional execution

IRVSE on a plane → Golden spiral (2D decision)

IRVSE on a saddle → selection event

IRVSE on a torus → Golden helix (3D functional persistence)

This naturally elevates decision-making from:

2D → choice

3D → commitment, memory, function

8. Bhopalator and dissipative structures

In the Bhopalator model, living cells are driven by:

Standing waves of chemical concentrations

Maintained far from equilibrium

Powered by continuous dissipation

Geometrically:

Wave nucleation occurs at saddle-like instabilities

Wave circulation stabilizes on toroidal manifolds

📌 Interpretive leap

Saddle points are where biological waves are born; tori are where they live.

9. One unifying principle

We can now state a general law:

Biological organization arises when energy dissipation at saddle-point geometries is embedded into toroidal manifolds that sustain cyclic function.

This law simultaneously explains:

GFCP [2]

Conformons [3]

Chemiosmosis as a sub-mechanism [8]

IRVSE [4]

Dissipative structures [5]

Decision-making across scales

10. Final synthesis

Saddle and torus are not rivals (see Figure 10)

Saddle is local and generative

Torus is global and preservative

Life exists in the geometric transition from saddle to torus

Or, in one sentence:

The saddle is where nature decides; the torus is where nature remembers.

References:

[1] (See Figure 100).

[2] Ji, S. (2012). The Kinetics of Ligand-Protein Interactions: The “Pre-fit” Mechanism Based on the Generalized Franck-Condon Principle. In: Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 209-214.

[3] Conformon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformon

[4] Ji, S. (2025). Geometry of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[5] Dissipative system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissipative_system

[6] Franck-Condon principle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franck%E2%80%93Condon_principle

[7] Torus. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torus

[8] Chemiosmosis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chemiosmosis

[9] Ji, S. (2025). Two Kinds of IRVSE, Two Kinds of Conformons. https://622622.substack.com/p/two-kinds-of-irvse-two-kinds-of-conformons