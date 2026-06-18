Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.



Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology



Rutgers University

1. Introduction

Humanity’s understanding of reality has undergone several profound transformations.

Ancient sages contemplated the cosmos through direct experience, intuition, and philosophical reflection. Modern scientists developed systematic methods for analyzing nature into ever finer components. Today, artificial intelligence is beginning to participate in the production of knowledge itself.

These developments are usually described as separate historical events. Yet they may reflect a deeper and more general process: the evolution of humanity’s ability to move between coarse-grained and fine-grained descriptions of reality.

Viewed from this perspective, the history of knowledge may reveal an unexpected triadic structure.

2. The World as We First Experience It

Human beings do not encounter reality in its finest detail.

When we look at a forest, we do not see every leaf.

When we look at the ocean, we do not perceive every water molecule.

When we meet another person, we do not experience billions of cells and trillions of molecular interactions.

Instead, we perceive wholes. We perceive patterns. We perceive meaning.

In modern scientific language, ordinary experience is fundamentally coarse-grained.

The brain compresses vast amounts of information into manageable representations that allow us to navigate the world efficiently.

Without such compression, conscious experience would become impossible.

3. The Age of the Sage

For most of human history, knowledge emerged primarily from individual minds.

Ancient philosophers, prophets, mystics, and sages sought to understand reality through direct observation and contemplation.

Remarkably, many of them arrived at ideas that continue to resonate today:

cyclic cosmologies,

visible and invisible worlds,

unity underlying multiplicity,

relational existence,

the transformational nature of death.

These insights were often holistic rather than analytical.

They represented large-scale patterns rather than detailed mechanisms.

In today’s terminology, they were predominantly coarse-grained descriptions of reality.

4. The Scientific Revolution: Humanity Learns to Fine-Grain

The scientific revolution introduced a new strategy.

Rather than asking:

What whole do we perceive?

science increasingly asked:

What smaller structures generate the whole?

The history of science became a history of decomposition:

matter into atoms,

atoms into particles,

organisms into cells,

cells into molecules,

heredity into genes,

cognition into neural processes.

“Science became humanity’s great fine-graining enterprise.” (6/17/2026/1)

The world was no longer understood primarily through wholes but through progressively smaller and more detailed components.

5. Why Science Became Collective

An individual human mind can only analyze reality so far.

No single person can:

build a particle accelerator,

launch a space telescope,

sequence millions of genomes,

or map the cosmic microwave background.

Fine-graining requires collaboration.

Scientific knowledge therefore became increasingly social.

Universities, laboratories, journals, conferences, and international collaborations emerged as collective cognitive structures.

“Science became a new organ of civilization.” (6/17/2026/2)

The individual sage gave way to the scientific community.

6. The Triad of Knowledge

This evolution suggests a fundamental triad:

“Coarse Experience → Scientific Culture → Fine Reality” (6/17/2026/3)

or equivalently:

“First-Person Perception → Collective Inquiry → Hidden Structure.” (6/17/2026/4)

The middle term is essential.

Without shared culture, language, mathematics, and institutions, humanity could never penetrate beneath immediate appearances.

“Scientific culture serves as the mediator between experience and reality.” (6/17/2026/5)

7. The Arrival of AI

A new transformation may now be underway.

For centuries, scientific culture consisted entirely of human beings communicating with other human beings.

Today, however, artificial intelligence increasingly participates in scientific activity.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) systems help analyze:

protein structures,

astronomical surveys,

climate models,

medical data,

mathematical conjectures,

and vast scientific literatures.

For the first time in human history, non-biological agents are becoming active participants in knowledge generation.

Science is no longer simply:

Human ↔ Reality

It is becoming:

“Human ↔ AI ↔ Reality” (6/17/2026/6)

8. Pre-AI and Post-AI Scientific Culture

The emergence of AI suggests a new historical distinction.

Pre-AI Scientific Culture

Knowledge was generated through human cognitive networks.

The limitations of science were largely the limitations of human memory, attention, and pattern recognition.

Post-AI Scientific Culture

“Knowledge increasingly emerges from hybrid networks (6/17/2026/7)

combining human judgment and machine intelligence.”

The scientific enterprise becomes a partnership between biological and artificial cognition.

The consequences of this transition remain uncertain, but its significance may eventually rival the invention of writing, printing, or the scientific method itself.

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9. The Shillongator and the Self-Knowing Universe

The transition from pre-AI to post-AI scientific culture may have implications that extend beyond sociology and technology.

More than three decades ago, the Shillongator model was proposed as a cybernetic and semiotic framework for understanding the universe as a self-organizing and self-knowing system [1] (see Figure 1 below). Inspired in part by systems theory, biology, and information science, the Shillongator suggested that the evolution of the universe is not merely a sequence of physical events but also a progressive expansion of its capacity for self-knowledge.

This idea resonates with the famous observation by Carl Sagan [2] that:

“We are a way for the cosmos to know itself.” (6/17/2026/8)

The Shillongator extends this insight by asking a further question:

By what mechanism does the cosmos come to know itself?

The answer cannot reside in individual human minds alone. Individual cognition is limited by memory, lifespan, and biological constraints. Rather, self-knowledge appears to emerge through increasingly complex networks of information processing that evolve within the universe itself.

Viewed from this perspective, human history reveals a remarkable sequence:

biological evolution produced nervous systems;

nervous systems produced consciousness;

consciousness produced language;

language produced culture;

culture produced science;

science has now begun to produce artificial intelligence.

Each stage expanded the universe’s ability to observe, model, and understand itself.

The emergence of AI therefore may represent more than a technological revolution. It may constitute the latest phase in a much longer evolutionary process through which reality progressively acquires knowledge of its own structure [3, 4].

In this sense, scientific culture can be interpreted as a collective cognitive organ of humanity.

“The scientific community functions analogously to a brain (6/17/2026/9)

at the scale of civilization, integrating countless observations

into coherent models of reality.”

Artificial intelligence may now be becoming a new subsystem within that larger cognitive architecture.

If this interpretation is correct, the transition from pre-AI science to post-AI science marks a significant milestone in the history of cosmic self-reflection.



“The universe is not only producing new tools; it (6/17/2026/10)

may be increasing its capacity to understand itself.”

“The progression from sage to scientist to human-AI collaboration (6/17/2026/11)

can therefore be viewed as a succession of stages in the evolution of

the self-knowing universe envisioned by the Shillongator.”

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10. A Three-Layered Interpretation

The Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (see Table 300 above) offers an intriguing framework for understanding this evolution.

Layer I

Immediate experience and observable phenomena. (analogous to the tetrahedron that belongs to the permutation symmetry group 4)

Layer II

The symbolic and cultural domain, including language, mathematics, science, and now artificial intelligence. (analogous to the body-centered tetrahedron, BCT)

Layer III

The deeper structures of reality that science seeks to uncover (analogous to hypertetrahedron, also called 5-call belonging to the permutation symmetry group 5).

Under this interpretation, scientific culture belongs primarily to Layer II.

It functions as a bridge between personal experience and the hidden order of the cosmos.

11. Toward Collective Consciousness?

An unexpected question emerges.

If individual brains perform coarse-graining and fine-graining within a single organism, what role does scientific culture play at the level of civilization?

Perhaps scientific culture functions as a kind of collective brain.

If so, AI may represent the emergence of a new cognitive subsystem within that larger organism.

The evolution from sage to scientist to human-AI collaboration may therefore be more than a technological development.

It may be a stage in the evolution of humanity’s capacity to know itself and the universe.

12. Conclusion

The history of knowledge can be viewed as a progression from individual wisdom to collective science and now to hybrid human-AI cognition.

Ancient sages excelled at perceiving large-scale patterns.

Modern science excelled at uncovering fine-grained mechanisms.

Artificial intelligence may allow humanity to integrate these perspectives in ways previously impossible.

If this interpretation is correct, the most important transformation of the twenty-first century may not be technological but epistemological.

Humanity may be entering a new phase in which the production of knowledge itself becomes a partnership between biological minds, artificial minds, and the deeper reality both seek to understand.

The future of science may therefore depend not merely on discovering new facts about the universe, but on understanding the evolving relationship between experience, culture, intelligence, and reality itself.



“Seen from the perspective of the Shillongator, the emergence (6/17/2026/12)

of AI-assisted science may represent not merely a technological

breakthrough but another step in the long evolutionary journey

through which the universe progressively comes to know itself.”

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References:

[1] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.

[2] Sagan, Carl. Cosmos. New York: Random House, 1980.

[3] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview integrating modern physics, biology, and Jungian Synchronicity https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

[4] Ji, S. (2026). The Egyptian Pyramid as a Shadow of Higher-Dimensional Geometry. https://622622.substack.com/p/the-egyptian-pyramid-as-a-shadow



