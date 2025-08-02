Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy,

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. Introduction: A Triadic Path from Suffering to Liberation

The Indian spiritual traditions offer some of the most profound insights into the nature of life, suffering, and liberation. Four concepts—Samsāra, Dharma, Bodhicitta, and Moksha—form a metaphysical continuum that has guided seekers for millennia.

In this article, I reinterpret these four ancient concepts through the lens of my triadic frameworks:

IRVSE : Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment

GOR : The Geometry of Reality—a cube formed by the orthogonal axes of Energy/Matter (X), Information/Mind (Y), and Spirit/Consciousness (Z)

Gnergiton : The unit of Reality composed of Information (Gn-), Energy (-erg-), Spirit (-it-), and Entity/Field (-on)

Peircean ITR: The Irreducible Triadic Relation of Sign, Object, and Interpretant [1]

What emerges is a unified metaphysical map that bridges ancient wisdom and modern cosmological structure.

2. Samsāra: The Engine of Conditioned Existence

Samsāra (lit. “wandering”) refers to the endless cycle of birth, death, and rebirth governed by karma and ignorance.

In IRVSE : Samsāra is the unconscious iteration of reality—reproduction without awakening.

In GOR : It corresponds to the X-axis (Matter/Embodiment), where repetition and inertia dominate.

In Gnergiton : Samsāric states emphasize -erg (energy) and -on (form), while Gn- and -it remain latent.

In Peircean ITR: Samsāra is a state of Secondness—the clash with reality, friction without insight.

Samsāra is inertia without transcendence. It is evolution without purpose.

3. Dharma: The Law That Sustains Cosmos and Conduct

Dharma is the principle that holds the universe together—cosmic order, moral law, and personal duty all in one.

In IRVSE : Dharma operates as Selection (S) —choosing among variations the path aligned with truth.

In GOR : It lives on the Y-axis (Mind/Law), where discernment and harmony govern the flow of becoming.

In Gnergiton : Dharma activates Gn- (information) to guide -erg- (energy) in lawful form.

In ITR: Dharma embodies Thirdness—the mediating principle of law, rule, or reason.

Dharma is intelligent constraint—the compass that prevents evolutionary drift.

4. Bodhicitta: The Awakening of Compassionate Intention

Bodhicitta is the mind of awakening—compassionate resolve to achieve enlightenment for all beings.

In IRVSE : Bodhicitta introduces non-selfish variation—the shift from egoic to altruistic purpose.

In GOR : It arises from the Z-axis (Spirit/Consciousness), the realm of unconditional intention.

In Gnergiton : Bodhicitta activates -it- (spirit), harmonizing gn–erg–it–on toward compassionate evolution.

In ITR: Bodhicitta begins in Firstness (pure loving feeling) and transforms into Thirdness (universal vow).

Bodhicitta is love becoming law. It is variation inspired by compassion.

5. Moksha: The Liberation into Unity

Moksha (liberation) or Nirvāṇa (blowing out) is the ultimate realization of Reality beyond Samsāra.

In IRVSE : Moksha is exit from the evolutionary algorithm—freedom from iteration.

In GOR : It is triadic integration —X, Y, and Z axes unified into luminous awareness.

In Gnergiton : Moksha is the perfected, self-knowing Gnergiton , where all components ( Gn–erg–it–on ) are awake and aligned.

In ITR: Moksha is the final interpretant—Truth itself, realized and embodied.

Moksha is the harmonized state of being. Not escape, but completion.

6. Comparative Table: A Unified View

7. The Cosmic Sequence: From Suffering to Awakening

Samsāra: blind evolution through repetition Dharma: lawful selection toward coherence Bodhicitta: awakened variation from compassion Moksha: integration and liberation from becoming

Interpretation:

Moksha is the fulfillment of IRVSE, shaped by Dharma, inspired by Bodhicitta, and released from Samsāra.

Thus, the universe evolves through Gnergitons, moving from conditioned iteration (Samsāra) to conscious liberation (Moksha).

8. Conclusion: Dharma and Bodhicitta as Evolutionary Catalysts

The interplay between Dharma and Bodhicitta in the context of IRVSE offers a fresh metaphysical interpretation of Indian cosmology:

Samsāra is the problem.

Dharma is the guiding structure.

Bodhicitta is the transformative intention.

Moksha is the culmination of evolution—realized Gnergiton, unified awareness.

This fourfold sequence integrates seamlessly with the triadic Geometry of Reality and Peircean logic, pointing to a timeless truth:

The path of liberation is not linear—it is triadic, recursive, and gnergitonic.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2018). The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393.

[2] Ji, S. (2025). Transcendence and Immanence. https://622622.substack.com/p/transcendence-and-immanence