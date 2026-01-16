Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. The hidden problem beneath signs and models

Across philosophy, biology, and mathematics, a recurring mistake keeps reappearing: the belief that meaning or explanation can be reduced to pairs—signal and receiver, cause and effect, input and output.

Both Charles Sanders Peirce [1] and Robert Rosen [2] rejected this error from different directions. Peirce did so through semiotics; Rosen through category theory and theoretical biology.

Their shared conclusion is simple but radical:

Meaning, modeling, and knowledge are irreducibly triadic.

This essay shows why Peirce’s sign–object–interpretant triad and Rosen’s morphism–functor–natural transformation hierarchy are structurally isomorphic, even though they live in different intellectual worlds.

2. Peirce: why no sign can stand alone

For Peirce, a sign is not a thing. It is a relation—and not a dyadic one.

A genuine act of semiosis [3] requires three irreducible components:

Crucially:

A sign without an interpretant [5] is not a sign

Meaning is not in the sign [5], but in what the sign does

Even more radical:

Every interpretant can itself become a sign for a further interpretant.

Semiosis [3] is therefore open-ended, hierarchical, and reflexive.

3. Rosen: category theory as a theory of modeling

Rosen approached the same problem from science rather than philosophy. He asked:

What does it mean for one system to model another?

His answer was categorical.

In category theory [6], a modeling relation is not an equation or a mapping—it is a structure-preserving translation.

Rosen’s operative hierarchy is:

This hierarchy is reflexive:

Functors become objects at higher levels

Natural transformations become arrows between functors

The process can iterate indefinitely

This is why Rosen called category theory the natural habitat of modeling itself.

4. The common mistake: equating morphisms with signs

At first glance, it is tempting to say:

A morphism is a sign.

This is wrong—and the correction is where the real insight lies.

A single morphism:

Has no meaning by itself

Is merely a potential relation

Becomes meaningful only within a modeling context

Exactly as Peirce insisted:

A sign is not a thing—it is a mediated act.

5. The correct correspondence (this is the key)

The Peirce–Rosen connection does not live at the level of individual arrows.

It lives at the level of modeling architecture.

The correct structural alignment

Why this works:

A functor “stands for” a category the way a sign stands for an object

A natural transformation determines how a model is to be understood

Meaning arises only when models are compared

This mirrors Peirce’s central claim:

Meaning is not in representation, but in interpretation.

6. Thirdness everywhere: mediation as law

Peirce called mediation Thirdness—the category of law, habit, and meaning.

Rosen’s equivalent insight:

No entailment without modeling

No modeling without meta-modeling

No explanation without closure under interpretation

In both frameworks:

Dyads are incomplete

Triads are fundamental

Reduction destroys meaning

7. Infinite semiosis, mathematically rendered

Peirce argued that:

Every interpretant generates further interpretants.

Category theory makes this explicit and precise:

Categories form categories

Functors form categories

Natural transformations form categories

The hierarchy continues without limit

As Noson Yanofsky joked:

Between morphisms there are morphisms… forever.

What Peirce described philosophically as infinite semiosis, category theory realizes formally.

8. Why this matters (far beyond philosophy)

This triadic convergence explains why:

Mechanistic biology fails to explain life

Input–output models fail to explain cognition

AI systems struggle with meaning

Reductionist science keeps encountering paradoxes

Meaning is not a property.

It is a process of mediated entailment.

Both Peirce and Rosen were telling us the same thing:

If you collapse a triad into a dyad, you lose reality.

9. Final takeaway

Peirce’s sign–object–interpretant triad and Rosen’s morphism–functor–natural transformation hierarchy are not identical, but they are structurally isomorphic expressions of the same deep truth: meaning arises only through mediated relations that can themselves be interpreted.

Or more simply:

Meaning is not what something is.

Meaning is what survives interpretation.

