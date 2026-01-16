From Signs to Functors: Why Meaning Is Always Triadic
Why Charles S. Peirce and Robert Rosen were pointing to the same deep structure—one philosophically, the other mathematically
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ
1. The hidden problem beneath signs and models
Across philosophy, biology, and mathematics, a recurring mistake keeps reappearing: the belief that meaning or explanation can be reduced to pairs—signal and receiver, cause and effect, input and output.
Both Charles Sanders Peirce [1] and Robert Rosen [2] rejected this error from different directions. Peirce did so through semiotics; Rosen through category theory and theoretical biology.
Their shared conclusion is simple but radical:
Meaning, modeling, and knowledge are irreducibly triadic.
This essay shows why Peirce’s sign–object–interpretant triad and Rosen’s morphism–functor–natural transformation hierarchy are structurally isomorphic, even though they live in different intellectual worlds.
2. Peirce: why no sign can stand alone
For Peirce, a sign is not a thing. It is a relation—and not a dyadic one.
A genuine act of semiosis [3] requires three irreducible components:
Crucially:
A sign without an interpretant [5] is not a sign
Meaning is not in the sign [5], but in what the sign does
Even more radical:
Every interpretant can itself become a sign for a further interpretant.
Semiosis [3] is therefore open-ended, hierarchical, and reflexive.
3. Rosen: category theory as a theory of modeling
Rosen approached the same problem from science rather than philosophy. He asked:
What does it mean for one system to model another?
His answer was categorical.
In category theory [6], a modeling relation is not an equation or a mapping—it is a structure-preserving translation.
Rosen’s operative hierarchy is:
This hierarchy is reflexive:
Functors become objects at higher levels
Natural transformations become arrows between functors
The process can iterate indefinitely
This is why Rosen called category theory the natural habitat of modeling itself.
4. The common mistake: equating morphisms with signs
At first glance, it is tempting to say:
A morphism is a sign.
This is wrong—and the correction is where the real insight lies.
A single morphism:
Has no meaning by itself
Is merely a potential relation
Becomes meaningful only within a modeling context
Exactly as Peirce insisted:
A sign is not a thing—it is a mediated act.
5. The correct correspondence (this is the key)
The Peirce–Rosen connection does not live at the level of individual arrows.
It lives at the level of modeling architecture.
The correct structural alignment
Why this works:
A functor “stands for” a category the way a sign stands for an object
A natural transformation determines how a model is to be understood
Meaning arises only when models are compared
This mirrors Peirce’s central claim:
Meaning is not in representation, but in interpretation.
6. Thirdness everywhere: mediation as law
Peirce called mediation Thirdness—the category of law, habit, and meaning.
Rosen’s equivalent insight:
No entailment without modeling
No modeling without meta-modeling
No explanation without closure under interpretation
In both frameworks:
Dyads are incomplete
Triads are fundamental
Reduction destroys meaning
7. Infinite semiosis, mathematically rendered
Peirce argued that:
Every interpretant generates further interpretants.
Category theory makes this explicit and precise:
Categories form categories
Functors form categories
Natural transformations form categories
The hierarchy continues without limit
As Noson Yanofsky joked:
Between morphisms there are morphisms… forever.
What Peirce described philosophically as infinite semiosis, category theory realizes formally.
8. Why this matters (far beyond philosophy)
This triadic convergence explains why:
Mechanistic biology fails to explain life
Input–output models fail to explain cognition
AI systems struggle with meaning
Reductionist science keeps encountering paradoxes
Meaning is not a property.
It is a process of mediated entailment.
Both Peirce and Rosen were telling us the same thing:
If you collapse a triad into a dyad, you lose reality.
9. Final takeaway
Peirce’s sign–object–interpretant triad and Rosen’s morphism–functor–natural transformation hierarchy are not identical, but they are structurally isomorphic expressions of the same deep truth: meaning arises only through mediated relations that can themselves be interpreted.
Or more simply:
Meaning is not what something is.
Meaning is what survives interpretation.
References:
[1] Charels Sanders Peirce. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Sanders_Peirce
[2] Robert Rosen. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Rosen
[3] Semiosis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiosis
[4] Ji, S. (2018). The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 337-393.
[5] Sign (semiotics). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sign_(semiotics)
[6] Branches of category theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Outline_of_category_theory