Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Abstract

A profound unity underlies mathematics, physics, biology, and semiotics: the equivalence between simplex geometry and permutation groups. The symmetry group [1] of an n-simplex is the permutation group S_(n+1), revealing a deep correspondence between structure (geometry) and transformation (algebra). In this article, I argue that this correspondence extends beyond mathematics into a universal triadic architecture of reality, aligning with the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [2] and the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [3]. By integrating permutation groups [4], Bohmian physics [5, 5a, 5b], biological coordination, and semiotics [6], we propose that reality itself may be understood as a dynamically evolving simplex governed by symmetry laws, providing a unifying framework across disciplines.

1. Introduction: Symmetry as the Language of Reality

Symmetry [7] is not merely aesthetic—it is ontological.

From molecular structures to galaxies, from quantum fields to cognition, systems exhibit regularities that can be described as transformations preserving structure. These transformations form mathematical objects known as groups [4], and among them, permutation groups occupy a foundational role.

At the same time, recent developments in biosemiotics and theoretical biology suggest that reality is irreducibly triadic [2], not dyadic. The Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR)—linking object, relation, and interpretation—appears across domains.

This article shows that:

“Permutation groups provide the algebraic realization of triadic (3/27/2026/1)

reality, while simplexes provide its geometric embodiment.”

2. Simplex Geometry: The Minimal Structure of Space

A simplex [4] is the simplest possible geometric object in any dimension:

0D: point

1D: line segment

2D: triangle

3D: tetrahedron

4D: 5-cell (pentachoron)

Each simplex is defined by its vertices and the relations among them.

Figure 1. Simplexes Across Dimensions

Figure 2.

Simplexes in increasing dimensions: triangle (2-simplex), tetrahedron (3-simplex), and 5-cell (4-simplex). Each higher simplex adds a vertex and increases relational complexity. These structures represent the minimal geometric carriers of relational information.

3. Permutation Groups: The Algebra of Transformation

A permutation group S_n consists of all possible rearrangements of n elements.

A remarkable and fundamental result:

Examples:

Triangle (3 vertices) → S_3

Tetrahedron (4 vertices) → S_4

5-cell (5 vertices) → S_5

Figure 3

Permutations as Symmetries of a Triangle.

The six elements of S_3 correspond to all symmetries of a triangle: three rotations and three reflections. Each symmetry is a permutation of vertices, demonstrating that geometry and algebra are two expressions of the same structure.

4. The Triadic Structure of Permutation Groups

Permutation groups naturally encode a three-part structure:

Triadic Equation

This is structurally identical to:

Peirce : Sign–Object–Interpretant [6]

Biology : Organism–Interaction–Environment

Physics: System–Dynamics–Constraints

5. Embedding in the Geometry of Reality (GOR)

Your Geometry of Reality proposes:

X = Matter / Energy

Y = Information

Z = Spirit / Law

This maps directly:

Mapping simplex geometry and permutation groups onto the Geometry of Reality (GOR). Vertices correspond to matter (X), permutations to informational relations (Y), and symmetry laws to the governing principle (Z). Reality emerges as the integration of these three components

6. IRVSE as Group Dynamics

The IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) framework:maps naturally onto permutation groups:

up-Theoretic Interpretation

Variation

Permutations

Reproduction

Iteration (composition)

Selection

Constraints (allowed symmetries)

Key Insight

This suggests:

“Evolution itself may be a symmetry-driven dynamical process.” (3/27/2026/3)

7. Physics: Bohmian Mechanics and Hidden Symmetry

In Bohmian mechanics:

Pilot wave → global informational field

Quantum potential → constraint shaping trajectories

This parallels permutation symmetry:

Allowed transformations define possible states

Hidden structure governs observable outcomes

Hypothesis

8. Biology: Flocking as Permutation Dynamics

In flocking systems:[10]

Individuals = vertices

Behavioral updates = permutations

Collective pattern = emergent symmetry

Thus:

This aligns with the concept of coordination dynamics [11].

9. Semiotics: The Algebra of Meaning

Permutation groups also model meaning transformation:

Words rearranged → new meanings (genes)

Signals transformed → interpretations (metabolic pathways)

RNA QR codes → structured mappings (Supermetabolic pathways) [14]

Thus:

“Semiosis itself is a structured permutation process constrained by rules.” (3/27/2026/4)

10. The Grand Synthesis

We can now unify five domains:

(3/27/2026/5)



11. Conclusion: Reality as a Symmetry-Governed Simplex

We arrive at a striking possibility:

“Reality is a dynamically evolving simplex governed by permutation symmetry.” (3/27/2026/7)

In the languages of the Simplicial Group Theory (SGT) [13] and GOR [3]:

Vertices → Matter

Permutations → Information

Symmetry law → Spirit

This is precisely:

(3/27/2026/7)



Final Insight

“The universe may not be built from particles alone, (3/27/2026/8)

but from transformations acting on relations,

constrained by deep symmetry laws.”

References:

[1] Symmetry group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[2] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393. The Universality of ITR.

[3] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[4] Permutation group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Permutation_group

[5] Bohm, D. (1952). A suggested interpretation of the quantum theory in terms of “hidden variables”. Physical Review, 85, 166–193.

[5a] Goldstein, S. (2017). Bohmian mechanics. Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

[5b] Bohm, D., & Hiley, B. J. (1993). The Undivided Universe. Routledge.

[6] Semiotics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotics

[7] Symmetry. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symmetry

[8] Ontology. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ontology

[9] Simplex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplex

[10] Flocking. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flocking

[11] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 554-571.

[12] JI, S. (2025). Announcing the Human Transcriptome Project: Unlocking the Hidden Language of Our Cells: Unlock the hidden language of your cells with the Human Transcriptome Project. https://622622.substack.com/p/announcing-the-human-transcriptome

[13] Ji, S. (2026). Simplicial Group Theory. https://622622.substack.com/p/simplicial-group-theory-sgt