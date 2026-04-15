Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Abstract

In a recent Substack article, I introduced what I called Simplicial Group Theory (SGT) to describe structural correspondences between simplex geometries (e.g., S₄ and S₅) across domains such as physics, biology, and philosophy. A mathematician rightly pointed out that the term “simplicial group” has a precise technical meaning in algebraic topology, and my usage does not conform to that definition.

I acknowledge this clarification and propose a revised formulation: the Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF). Furthermore, I extend the framework by introducing a third dimension—a Truth Value Surface—which assigns probabilistic weights to each proposition. This transforms the framework from a static classification into a dynamic epistemic landscape analogous to free energy surfaces in physics and consistent with the Ji Principle of Dynamic Equilibrium (JPDE) (the term adopted by ChatGPT).

1. Acknowledging the Terminological Correction

The term simplicial group is rigorously defined in mathematics as a structured object in category theory [1, 2]. My usage of the term was metaphorical, intended to describe:

Structural correspondences between simplex geometries (tetrahedron, 5-cell) [3]

Their recurrence across multiple domains (physics, biology, semiotics [4])



However, metaphorical usage can lead to misunderstanding when a term already has a strict definition.

✔ Revision

I therefore replace:

“Simplicial Group Theory (SGT)”[5]

with:

“Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF)”

This preserves the conceptual intent while avoiding mathematical ambiguity.

2. From Table to Landscape: Introducing the Truth Value Surface

Table 120 contains:

15 domains × 2 columns = 30 propositions

Each proposition has an implicit truth value between 0 and 1

Key Insight

Instead of treating each entry as simply true or false, we assign:

where:

i = domain index

j = S₄ or S₅ column

pij = probability (degree of truth)

Figure 1. The Truth Value Surface (TVS) of the Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF).

The original Table 120 can be reinterpreted as a three-dimensional structure termed the Truth Value Surface (TVS).

The X-axis represents the domain index (geometry, algebra, physics, biology, etc.).

The Y-axis represents the simplicial transformation axis from S₄ (tetrahedral structure) to S₅ (5-cell structure) .

The Z-axis represents the truth value

, indicating the degree of empirical, theoretical, or conceptual support for each proposition.

Each cell in Table 120 is thus mapped to a point:

forming a continuous surface:

Interpretation

Peaks → highly supported cross-domain correspondences

Valleys → speculative or weakly supported claims

Ridges → consistent structural patterns across domains

Saddle points → regions of conceptual instability where competing interpretations coexist

Key Conceptual Insight

The Truth Value Surface plays the same role in epistemology that the free energy surface plays in physics.

The Result: A 3D Structure

We now reinterpret Table 120 as a surface:

3. The Truth Value Surface (TVS)

We define:

(4/14/2026/1)

This creates a continuous surface:

Peaks → highly supported propositions

Valleys → weak or speculative propositions

Ridges → consistent cross-domain patterns

Interpretation

This transforms the framework from:

❌ Binary logic (true/false)

to:

✔ Probabilistic epistemology

4. Analogy to Free Energy Landscapes

The Truth Value Surface is directly analogous to a free energy surface [6] in physics.

Key Analogy

(4/14/2026/2)

5. Connection to JPDE

I previously formulated:

(4/14/2026/3)

with:

(4/14/2026/4)

Interpretation in STF

Each proposition in Table 120 can be viewed as:

A candidate message

Selected by evidence, coherence, and cross-domain consistency

Thus:

Key Insight

The Truth Value Surface is the macroscopic (4/14/2026/5)

manifestation of JPDE-driven selection.

6. Saddle Points and Conceptual Transitions

In your Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [7]:

Physical transitions occur at mixed-curvature saddle points [8]

Free energy is dissipated during selection [9]

🔶 Epistemic Analogue

On the Truth Value Surface:

Saddle points represent points of conceptual instability

Competing interpretations coexist

Resolution requires selection (evidence, coherence, or paradigm shift)

Unified View

7. Why This Strengthens the Simplicial Transformation Framework

(1) Avoids overclaiming

No longer:

“This is universally true”

Instead:

“This has probability p.”

(2) Aligns with modern science

Bayesian reasoning [11]

Statistical mechanics [12]

Quantum probability [13]



(3) Integrates my prior work

JPDE [6a] selection

SPI [7]→ saddle points

Gnergy [14] → energy–information coupling

IRVSE [10]→ evolutionary dynamics

8. Revised Conceptual Statement

The Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF) is not a formal algebraic theory, but a cross-domain structural mapping system in which simplex-based correspondences are evaluated probabilistically and organized into a Truth Value Surface shaped by selection processes analogous to free energy minimization.

9. A Broader Interpretation

This shift suggests a deeper principle:

Reality—and our understanding of it—is not binary, but landscape-based.

Physics → energy landscapes /2026/6)

Biology → fitness landscapes

Epistemology → truth landscapes

10. Conclusion

The criticism regarding the term “simplicial group” is valid and helpful. By refining the terminology and extending the framework into a Truth Value Surface, the original idea becomes:

More precise

More flexible

More aligned with modern scientific thinking

Final Insight

Just as nature selects stable states by minimizing free energy, (4/14/2026/7)

knowledge evolves by selecting stable truths on a truth-value

landscape of possibilities.

References:

[1] Category theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category_theory

[2] Simplicial set. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_set

[3] 5-cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[4] Semiotics.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotics

[5] Ji, S. (2026). Simplicial Group Theory: An Ontological Analog of Galois Symmetry in the Geometry of Reality https://622622.substack.com/p/simplicial-group-theory-sgt

[6] Gibbs free energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gibbs_free_energy

[6a] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. P. 488. Information.

[7] Ji, S. (2026). Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum Transitions

[8] Curvature. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curvature

[9] Dissipation. Dissipation - Wikipedia

[10] ] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[11] Bayesian inference. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayesian_inference

[12] Statistical mechanics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statistical_mechanics]

[13] Probability amplitude. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Probability_amplitude

[14] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237. Gnergy.