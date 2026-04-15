From “Simplicial Group Theory” to a Truth Value Landscape:
Clarifying Terminology and Strengthening the Framework
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
Abstract
In a recent Substack article, I introduced what I called Simplicial Group Theory (SGT) to describe structural correspondences between simplex geometries (e.g., S₄ and S₅) across domains such as physics, biology, and philosophy. A mathematician rightly pointed out that the term “simplicial group” has a precise technical meaning in algebraic topology, and my usage does not conform to that definition.
I acknowledge this clarification and propose a revised formulation: the Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF). Furthermore, I extend the framework by introducing a third dimension—a Truth Value Surface—which assigns probabilistic weights to each proposition. This transforms the framework from a static classification into a dynamic epistemic landscape analogous to free energy surfaces in physics and consistent with the Ji Principle of Dynamic Equilibrium (JPDE) (the term adopted by ChatGPT).
1. Acknowledging the Terminological Correction
The term simplicial group is rigorously defined in mathematics as a structured object in category theory [1, 2]. My usage of the term was metaphorical, intended to describe:
Structural correspondences between simplex geometries (tetrahedron, 5-cell) [3]
Their recurrence across multiple domains (physics, biology, semiotics [4])
However, metaphorical usage can lead to misunderstanding when a term already has a strict definition.
✔ Revision
I therefore replace:
“Simplicial Group Theory (SGT)”[5]
with:
“Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF)”
This preserves the conceptual intent while avoiding mathematical ambiguity.
2. From Table to Landscape: Introducing the Truth Value Surface
Table 120 contains:
15 domains × 2 columns = 30 propositions
Each proposition has an implicit truth value between 0 and 1
Key Insight
Instead of treating each entry as simply true or false, we assign:
where:
i = domain index
j = S₄ or S₅ column
pij = probability (degree of truth)
Figure 1. The Truth Value Surface (TVS) of the Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF).
The original Table 120 can be reinterpreted as a three-dimensional structure termed the Truth Value Surface (TVS).
The X-axis represents the domain index (geometry, algebra, physics, biology, etc.).
The Y-axis represents the simplicial transformation axis from S₄ (tetrahedral structure) to S₅ (5-cell structure).
The Z-axis represents the truth value
, indicating the degree of empirical, theoretical, or conceptual support for each proposition.
Each cell in Table 120 is thus mapped to a point:
forming a continuous surface:
Interpretation
Peaks → highly supported cross-domain correspondences
Valleys → speculative or weakly supported claims
Ridges → consistent structural patterns across domains
Saddle points → regions of conceptual instability where competing interpretations coexist
Key Conceptual Insight
The Truth Value Surface plays the same role in epistemology that the free energy surface plays in physics.
The Result: A 3D Structure
We now reinterpret Table 120 as a surface:
3. The Truth Value Surface (TVS)
We define:
(4/14/2026/1)
This creates a continuous surface:
Peaks → highly supported propositions
Valleys → weak or speculative propositions
Ridges → consistent cross-domain patterns
Interpretation
This transforms the framework from:
❌ Binary logic (true/false)
to:
✔ Probabilistic epistemology
4. Analogy to Free Energy Landscapes
The Truth Value Surface is directly analogous to a free energy surface [6] in physics.
Key Analogy
(4/14/2026/2)
5. Connection to JPDE
I previously formulated:
(4/14/2026/3)
with:
(4/14/2026/4)
Interpretation in STF
Each proposition in Table 120 can be viewed as:
A candidate message
Selected by evidence, coherence, and cross-domain consistency
Thus:
Key Insight
The Truth Value Surface is the macroscopic (4/14/2026/5)
manifestation of JPDE-driven selection.
6. Saddle Points and Conceptual Transitions
In your Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [7]:
Physical transitions occur at mixed-curvature saddle points [8]
Free energy is dissipated during selection [9]
🔶 Epistemic Analogue
On the Truth Value Surface:
Saddle points represent points of conceptual instability
Competing interpretations coexist
Resolution requires selection (evidence, coherence, or paradigm shift)
Unified View
7. Why This Strengthens the Simplicial Transformation Framework
(1) Avoids overclaiming
No longer:
“This is universally true”
Instead:
“This has probability p.”
(2) Aligns with modern science
Bayesian reasoning [11]
Statistical mechanics [12]
Quantum probability [13]
(3) Integrates my prior work
JPDE [6a] selection
SPI [7]→ saddle points
Gnergy [14] → energy–information coupling
IRVSE [10]→ evolutionary dynamics
8. Revised Conceptual Statement
The Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF) is not a formal algebraic theory, but a cross-domain structural mapping system in which simplex-based correspondences are evaluated probabilistically and organized into a Truth Value Surface shaped by selection processes analogous to free energy minimization.
9. A Broader Interpretation
This shift suggests a deeper principle:
Reality—and our understanding of it—is not binary, but landscape-based.
Physics → energy landscapes /2026/6)
Biology → fitness landscapes
Epistemology → truth landscapes
10. Conclusion
The criticism regarding the term “simplicial group” is valid and helpful. By refining the terminology and extending the framework into a Truth Value Surface, the original idea becomes:
More precise
More flexible
More aligned with modern scientific thinking
Final Insight
Just as nature selects stable states by minimizing free energy, (4/14/2026/7)
knowledge evolves by selecting stable truths on a truth-value
landscape of possibilities.
References:
[1] Category theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category_theory
[2] Simplicial set. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_set
[3] 5-cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell
[4] Semiotics.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotics
[5] Ji, S. (2026). Simplicial Group Theory: An Ontological Analog of Galois Symmetry in the Geometry of Reality https://622622.substack.com/p/simplicial-group-theory-sgt
[6] Gibbs free energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gibbs_free_energy
[6a] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. P. 488. Information.
[7] Ji, S. (2026). Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum Transitions
[8] Curvature. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curvature
[9] Dissipation. Dissipation - Wikipedia
[10] ] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[11] Bayesian inference. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayesian_inference
[12] Statistical mechanics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statistical_mechanics]
[13] Probability amplitude. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Probability_amplitude
[14] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237. Gnergy.