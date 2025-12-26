Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

December 26, 2025

Abstract

Structure and function are often treated as separate domains—structure as form in space, function as process in time. Here I propose a single topological framework: structure corresponds to the Golden spiral, generated by IRVSE [1] executed on a plane (XY), while function corresponds to the Golden helix, generated by IRVSE executed on a torus (XYZ). The missing bridge is the saddle [2], the universal local geometry of transitions and selection (GFCP/transition states), through which dissipative events become embedded into toroidal cycles. In this view, structure is decision made visible; function is decision made persistent.

1. The core question

Can we give a single geometric/topological account of:

Structure (form, architecture, “what it is”), and

Function (activity, persistence, “what it does”)?

If biology is the science of organized persistence, then a theory of life must explain how transient, dissipative events produce durable, reusable function.

2. The short answer

Yes —if we make one disciplined identification:

Structure = Golden spiral (IRVSE on a plane, XY ) (see Figure 2 below)

Function = Golden helix (IRVSE on a torus, XYZ )

Selection/transition = saddle (the bottleneck geometry connecting the two) [2]

Or in one sentence:

The spiral is how nature writes structure; the helix is how nature sustains function.

3. Why topology belongs here

Topology [3] is the mathematics of what persists under deformation. Biology is the physics/chemistry of what persists under perturbation.

A living system is constantly pushed, heated, diluted, bumped, oxidized, reduced, stretched, compressed, and noise-driven. Yet it maintains recognizable organization and repeatable behavior. That means life is not merely “structure in space,” but structure that survives transformation, and not merely “function in time,” but function that survives fluctuation.

So topology is not decoration. It is the native language of persistence.

And it aligns naturally with three established perspectives that biology already uses (often without naming them as topology):

Energy landscapes: structure and behavior are constrained by the shape of an underlying surface of possibilities.

Transition-state thinking: meaningful change occurs through bottlenecks.

Dynamical-systems thinking: persistent function is not a single event but a stable recurrent pattern (cycles, oscillations, attractors).

That parallel is not accidental.

A structure persists as a stable arrangement.

A function persists as a stable cycle.

A living system persists by converting dissipation into recurrence.

So if we want a unified theory of structure and function, topology is not decoration—it’s the native language.

4. Structure as spiral

Why should “structure” map naturally to a spiral?

Because structure is the trace of growth constrained by selection.

IRVSE (see Figure 2 above) on a 2-D plane behaves like a geometric selection engine:

Variation explores forms in a state space

Selection filters via stability/compatibility

Environment provides boundary conditions and constraints

Iteration accumulates the chosen geometry

A spiral is the canonical “record” of that process: it expands, but lawfully; it varies, but coherently.

So we can say:

Structure is decision frozen into form.

(Decision here means selection among possibilities, not human deliberation.)

5. Function as helix on a torus

Why should “function” map naturally to a torus and a helix?

Because function is not a one-shot event. Function is repeatable work.

Cycles, oscillations, rotary catalysis, metabolic loops, homeostasis, neural rhythms—

these are all recurrent dynamics, which naturally live on closed manifolds.

A torus [4] is the simplest geometric carrier of sustained recurrence.

A helix [5] adds a crucial refinement: it is repetition with progression—a cycle that preserves memory, directionality, and history.

So we can say:

Function is decision preserved through recurrence.

If the spiral is “choice,” the helix is “commitment.”

6. The saddle bridge: where selection happens

Structure and function are not rivals; they are coupled by a universal intermediate geometry:

the saddle [2].

In chemistry, the transition state [6] is a saddle in the energy landscape.

In biophysics, gating and activation occur at bottlenecks.

In the GOR (Geometry of Reality) (see Figure 1 above) framework, GFCP (Generalized Franck-Condon Principle) [7] is the rule that fast processes must be prepared by slow ones—which implies a constrained passageway in state space.

That passageway is saddle-like:

stable along one direction (constraint)

unstable along another (activation)

driven forward by energy dissipation (Prigogine) [8]

So:

The saddle is the geometry of selection events.

7. GFCP (Generalized Franck-Condon Principle) as a local saddle law

GFCP can be stated topologically:

Fast degrees of freedom (electronic/quantum/vibrational) do not “fire” freely.

They require a slow structural preparation (conformational/environmental), and the coupled system crosses a saddle-like bottleneck where:

preparation,

transition, and

dissipation

become synchronized.

Thus:

GFCP is a saddle-point law of coordinated transitions in living matter.

8. Conformons: birth vs life

This gives a clean topological reinterpretation of conformon theory:

Saddle → conformon generation

(localized packets of conformational energy produced in a transition)

Torus → conformon propagation and use

(packets circulated and exploited within cyclic function)

In other words:

The saddle creates usable organization; the torus preserves it.

9. ATP synthase (see Figure 30) as the archetype

ATP synthase is a “spiral-to-helix” machine in practice:

Local gating/transition events (GFCP-governed, dissipative, saddle-like)

enable productive proton/electron/protein coordination.

Global rotary catalysis (cyclic, toroidal)

sustains a persistent function—ATP synthesis—by repeatedly converting gradients into mechanical and chemical work.

So the enzyme embodies the general law:

Local saddle transitions generate the conformon [9]; global toroidal cycles sustain its use.

10. Final synthesis: XY vs XYZ, structure vs function

Your Geometry of Reality (GOR) makes the final step natural:

XY plane : the domain of structure as projection (forms, constraints, readable geometry)

XYZ volume: the domain of function as full process (recurrence, memory, persistence)

Thus:

The Golden spiral is the signature of IRVSE in XY (structure as selected form).

The Golden helix is the signature of IRVSE in XYZ (function as selected persistence).

The saddle is the universal bottleneck where dissipation is converted into organized possibility.

Or, in one sentence:

The saddle is where nature decides; the torus is where nature remembers; and life is the embedding of decision into cyclic function.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit.

https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[2] Ji, S. (2025). The Saddle Point of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/the-saddle-point-of-reality

[3] Topology. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Topology

[4] Torus. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torus

[5] Helix. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helix

[6] Transition state theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transition_state_theory

[7]Ji, S. (2012). The Kinetics of Ligand-Protein Interactions: The “Pre-fit” Mechanism Based on the Generalized Franck-Condon Principle. In: Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 209-214.

[8] Dissipative system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissipative_system

[9] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. P. 152.