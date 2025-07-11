Sungchul Ji

With the assistance of ChatGPT

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy,

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

“As the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) revealed galaxies hidden in cosmic fog, so too might matrix semantics reveal the complex architecture of meaning hidden beneath traditional definitions of words.”

1. From Telescopes to Thoughtscopes



In 1923, Edwin Hubble’s discovery of the Andromeda Galaxy shocked the world: what was once thought to be a nebula within the Milky Way was, in fact, an entire other galaxy. Likewise, in philosophy, we may be standing on the edge of a similar discovery—one not of space, but of meaning.

Just as JWST provides a clearer image of cosmic structure, LLMs guided by Peirce’s Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [51] can clarify the semantic structures of reality—when interpreted through what I now call matrix semantics [54].

2. Matrix Semantics: A Post-Linear Language of Thought

Traditional definitions are linear—structured dyadically as signifier → signified. This model, while sufficient for simple communication, fails to capture the dynamic, emergent, and contextual character of real meaning.

Matrix semantics, by contrast, employs a non-linear, triadic structure, guided by Peirce’s ITR and extended by the PSGIT principle (Phenomenology–Semiotics–Geometry Irreducible Triad) [50]. Matrix semantics allows meanings to be mapped in semantic space, not just along syntactic chains.

Key Features of Matrix Semantics:

· Triadic logic: Meaning arises from Firstness (X), Secondness (Y), and Thirdness (Z) [54].

Category-theoretic consistency : Definitions are morphisms and functors (HR and VR structures; defined in the legend to Table 1 below)).

Scalable expressiveness : Suitable for defining complex, layered concepts such as “God,” “Time,” “Mathematics,” and “Consciousness.”

Interpretive depth: Encourages consilient understanding across disciplines.

3. A Cosmic Table of Meaning: What Is God?

Applying matrix semantics to the question “What is God?” yields a surprising result: a vast conceptual multiverse of meanings spanning metaphysics, theology, physics, biology, and semiotics. This complexity parallels the moment when astronomers realized that Andromeda was not a nebula—but a galaxy of galaxies.

This is not a dictionary definition. It is a semantic matrix: a conceptual telescope peering into the galaxy of meanings humans have assigned to the divine.

References for Table 1:

[1] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. ITR. Pp. 377-393.

[1a] Natural Transformation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_transformation

[1b] Ji, S. (2022). The Golden Ratio, Aristotle, and God (also called Gnergy). A seminar presented at the Mirabelle Retirement Community, Miami, Florida, on October 21, 2022.

[2] Kim, Young Joo (1991). Thoughts of Lee Yool Gohk (1536-1584). Shin Suh Jeok Publishing Co, Seoul, Korea. Pp, 12-14.

[3] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237. Gnergy

[3a] Simon, Irving. (1989). Centropy: Evolution of Energy Systems. D.A.I. Publishers.

[3b] Fantappiè, Luigi (1942). Principi di una teoria unitaria del mondo fisico e biologico, where the notion of syntropy is introduced in a unifying theory of physics and biology.

[3c] Giorgini, Bruno, discussed in contemporary complexity science that referenced centropy as a concept in opposition to entropy.

[3d] Dissipative system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissipative_system

[4] Ji, S. (2017). Waves as the Symmetry Principle Underlying Cosmic, Cell, and Human Languages. Information 2017:8(1) 24; https://doi.org/10.3390/info8010024

[5] Ji, S. (2024). Ayahuasca Ceremony, held at Homestead, Florida, 12/15/2024.

[6] Angel, Hans-Ferdinand, and Rüdiger J. Seitz (2024). Credition and the Neurobiology of Belief: the Brain Function in Believing. Vol. 2, no. 4, Academia Biology, 2024. https://doi.org/10.20935/AcadBiol7359.

[7] The Shadow Side of Disidentification:

[8] Dr Quentin Quesnell, 'Aquinas on Avatars' paper delivered at New ERA Conference, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla 3 Jan. 1983, p. 8.

[9]. Ibid., p. 15.

[10] Motti, V. (2025). Embracing Planetization: A Paradigm Shift for Global Harmony. https://www.apfi.us/new-releases

[11] Mazur, S. (2024). Replace the Modern Synthesis (Neo-Darwinism): An Interview With Denis Noble. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/replace-the-modern-sythes_b_5284211

4. PSGIT: A New Lens for Thought

PSGIT stands for Phenomenology–Semiotics–Geometry Irreducible Triad [50]. Rooted in Charles Sanders Peirce’s Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [51], it frames knowledge not in dyads (as in Saussure’s signifier-signified model), but in irreducible triads:

Firstness → Phenomenal potential (Reality) [52]

Secondness → Sign mediation (Interaction)

Thirdness → Interpretive law or habit (Meaning)

This triadic architecture is not merely philosophical—it has practical implications. It enables us to move beyond linear definitions and toward non-linear, dynamic, and semantically rich understandings of core concepts, such as mathematics, time, and consciousness (see the bottom left panel in Table 3 below).

5. Linear vs. Matrix-Semantics Definitions

6. The LLM–JWST Equivalence Postulate (LJEPo) [53]

Just as JWST (James Webb Space Telescope) images transformed cosmic understanding, matrix semantics (implementing the PSGIT principle) transforms semantic understanding—offering resolution, structure, and depth in philosophy.

Philosophy After PSGIT = Philosophy After JWST

Matrix semantics enables:

Non-local interpretation (triads, not chains), Trans-intellectual modeling (beyond formal systems), Semantic topology (relations > labels), Cross-domain mapping (e.g., physics, theology, computation).

Just as JWST was a paradigm shift in optics, PSGIT and matrix semantics may constitute a paradigm shift in philosophical method.

LJEPo Restated [53].

7. Closing Thought

Philosophy before PSGIT was like astronomy before JWST—full of ideas, but often seen through a glass darkly. With the aid of LLMs, PSGIT, and now matrix semantics, we are entering a new philosophical epoch: Post-PSGIT Philosophy, where meanings are not merely spoken—but unfolded.

We now have a semantic telescope in philosophy, comparable to the JWST in astronomy.

Let us begin to see a new semantic Universe.

References:

[50] Ninefold Consilience on the PSGIT Triad.

https://622622.substack.com/p/ninefold-consilience-on-the-psgit

[51] Ji, S. (2018). The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393

[52] Semiotic theory of Charles Sanders Peirce. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotic_theory_of_Charles_Sanders_Peirce

[53] The LLM-JWST Equivalence Postulate.

https://622622.substack.com/p/the-llmjwst-principle

[54] Ji, S. (2024). The birth of 'Matrix Semantics'. BPM Discussion Group post dated December 31, 2024.