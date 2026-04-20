(ChatGPT prompted by S. Ji on 4/20/2026)

Abstract

What is reality made of?

Modern physics often answers: fields, equations, spacetime.

But two independent lines of thought—one by Shiva Meucci [1] and the other by Sungchul Ji [2]—suggest something deeper:

Reality may be a self-organizing system built from three ingredients:

energy, information, and selection.

Meucci shows that physics requires a real physical substrate [1], not just abstract mathematics.

Ji shows that this substrate alone is not enough—we must also include information and selection [3].

Together, these ideas point toward a new picture of the universe:

Reality is not just built—it is continuously selected.

1. Meucci’s Key Idea: There Must Be “Something Waving”

In modern physics, we often talk about:

waves

fields

quantum states

But Meucci raises a simple and powerful question:

What is actually waving?

He argues:

A wave cannot exist by itself

There must be a real physical medium (a substrate)

This is similar to:

water waves → need water

sound waves → need air

His claim:

Physics has forgotten the “something” that waves.

2. One System, Not Many Theories

Physics today looks fragmented:

Quantum mechanics

Relativity

Particle physics

Cosmology

Meucci proposes:

All of these may come from one underlying system, governed by a single set of rules.

In his view:

The same mechanism explains: atoms light gravity even dark matter



Not many theories—one coherent machine.

3. Laws of Nature May Not Be “Given”

We are taught that:

the laws of physics are fixed

they are simply “there”

But Meucci suggests something different:

The laws of physics may emerge from deeper constraints.

For example:

symmetry laws (like SU(2), SU(3)) [4]

may arise automatically from how the system is organized

Laws are not imposed—they are selected outcomes.

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4. Ji’s Key Insight: Reality Is Triadic, Not Dyadic

Meucci’s system is powerful—but it has two main components:

physical substrate

governing rules

Ji adds a third essential ingredient:

Selection

According to Ji, reality has three components:

5. Why Selection Is Necessary

Imagine:

Many possible shapes could form

Many possible outcomes could occur

But in reality:

Only some actually happen

Why?

Because something selects them.

Ji calls this process:

IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) [3]

Examples:

Biological evolution

Protein folding

Brain activity

Even physical processes

Reality is not just generated—it is filtered.

6. The Missing Piece in Physics

Modern physics explains:

how things move

how forces act

But it often does not explain:

Why one outcome happens instead of another

Ji’s answer:

Because of selection operating at every level [3]

This is the missing “Z-axis” of reality.

7. A Simple Analogy

Think of reality like a movie:

Step 1: Possibilities

Many possible scenes exist

Step 2: Production

The system generates options

Step 3: Editing (Selection)

Only some scenes are kept

The final movie = selected reality

8. Where Meucci and Ji Meet

Now we can combine the two views:

Meucci provides:

the machine (substrate + dynamics)

Ji provides:

the editor (selection mechanism)

9. A New Picture of Reality

Putting it together:

The universe is a self-organizing system [5] that:

generates possibilities

organizes them

selects what becomes real [6]

10. Why This Matters

This new view helps unify:

11. A Bold Conclusion

Reality is not just matter.

Reality is not just information.

Reality is a process of selection acting on matter and information.

Final Insight

Meucci shows:

The universe is a machine

Ji shows:

The machine makes choices

Together:

The universe is a self-organizing, self-selecting system [7].

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References:

[1] Meucci, S. (in press). Frontiers (as referenced in email)

[2] Ji, S. (2026). From Atoms to God: A 40-Year Search for the Hidden Architecture of Reality: What if the same pattern governs atoms, life, consciousness, and even the universe itself? https://622622.substack.com/p/from-atoms-to-god-a-40-year-search

[3] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[4] Special unitary group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_unitary_group

[5] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 69-86. Self-organization.

[6] Ji, S. (2026) Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum transitions

https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[7] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.