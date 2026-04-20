From Substrate to Spirit
A New Way to Understand Reality: Where Meucci Meets Ji
(ChatGPT prompted by S. Ji on 4/20/2026)
Abstract
What is reality made of?
Modern physics often answers: fields, equations, spacetime.
But two independent lines of thought—one by Shiva Meucci [1] and the other by Sungchul Ji [2]—suggest something deeper:
Reality may be a self-organizing system built from three ingredients:
energy, information, and selection.
Meucci shows that physics requires a real physical substrate [1], not just abstract mathematics.
Ji shows that this substrate alone is not enough—we must also include information and selection [3].
Together, these ideas point toward a new picture of the universe:
Reality is not just built—it is continuously selected.
1. Meucci’s Key Idea: There Must Be “Something Waving”
In modern physics, we often talk about:
waves
fields
quantum states
But Meucci raises a simple and powerful question:
What is actually waving?
He argues:
A wave cannot exist by itself
There must be a real physical medium (a substrate)
This is similar to:
water waves → need water
sound waves → need air
His claim:
Physics has forgotten the “something” that waves.
2. One System, Not Many Theories
Physics today looks fragmented:
Quantum mechanics
Relativity
Particle physics
Cosmology
Meucci proposes:
All of these may come from one underlying system, governed by a single set of rules.
In his view:
The same mechanism explains:
atoms
light
gravity
even dark matter
Not many theories—one coherent machine.
3. Laws of Nature May Not Be “Given”
We are taught that:
the laws of physics are fixed
they are simply “there”
But Meucci suggests something different:
The laws of physics may emerge from deeper constraints.
For example:
symmetry laws (like SU(2), SU(3)) [4]
may arise automatically from how the system is organized
Laws are not imposed—they are selected outcomes.
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4. Ji’s Key Insight: Reality Is Triadic, Not Dyadic
Meucci’s system is powerful—but it has two main components:
physical substrate
governing rules
Ji adds a third essential ingredient:
Selection
According to Ji, reality has three components:
5. Why Selection Is Necessary
Imagine:
Many possible shapes could form
Many possible outcomes could occur
But in reality:
Only some actually happen
Why?
Because something selects them.
Ji calls this process:
IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) [3]
Examples:
Biological evolution
Protein folding
Brain activity
Even physical processes
Reality is not just generated—it is filtered.
6. The Missing Piece in Physics
Modern physics explains:
how things move
how forces act
But it often does not explain:
Why one outcome happens instead of another
Ji’s answer:
Because of selection operating at every level [3]
This is the missing “Z-axis” of reality.
7. A Simple Analogy
Think of reality like a movie:
Step 1: Possibilities
Many possible scenes exist
Step 2: Production
The system generates options
Step 3: Editing (Selection)
Only some scenes are kept
The final movie = selected reality
8. Where Meucci and Ji Meet
Now we can combine the two views:
Meucci provides:
the machine (substrate + dynamics)
Ji provides:
the editor (selection mechanism)
9. A New Picture of Reality
Putting it together:
The universe is a self-organizing system [5] that:
generates possibilities
organizes them
selects what becomes real [6]
10. Why This Matters
This new view helps unify:
11. A Bold Conclusion
Reality is not just matter.
Reality is not just information.
Reality is a process of selection acting on matter and information.
Final Insight
Meucci shows:
The universe is a machine
Ji shows:
The machine makes choices
Together:
The universe is a self-organizing, self-selecting system [7].
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References:
[1] Meucci, S. (in press). Frontiers (as referenced in email)
[2] Ji, S. (2026). From Atoms to God: A 40-Year Search for the Hidden Architecture of Reality: What if the same pattern governs atoms, life, consciousness, and even the universe itself? https://622622.substack.com/p/from-atoms-to-god-a-40-year-search
[3] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[4] Special unitary group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_unitary_group
[5] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 69-86. Self-organization.
[6] Ji, S. (2026) Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum transitions
https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic
[7] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.