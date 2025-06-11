By Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Theoretical Cell Biologist & Originator of the Geometry of Reality

Introduction

In contemporary physics and cosmology, two grand frameworks vie for explanatory supremacy: the Block Universe, rooted in the deterministic spacetime of relativity, and the Multiverse, born from quantum mechanics and cosmic inflation. While often treated as mutually exclusive, I propose a new view based on the Geometry of Reality (GOR): both are tokens of a common type, namely the XYZ-axis origin, the metaphysical point where all dimensions of existence converge.

This new ontological perspective not only dissolves the false dichotomy between these two cosmologies but also opens a pathway to unify physics, metaphysics, and semiotics under a single generative principle.

Block Universe and Multiverse: What’s the Difference?

While the Block Universe sees the cosmos as a frozen, eternal object, the Multiverse imagines a seething field of possibilities, each realized in its own causal domain.

From Tokens to Type: Introducing the XYZ-Origin

In the Geometry of Reality (GOR), Reality is represented as a triadic space defined by three orthogonal dimensions:

X-axis : Matter (Variation)

Y-axis : Mind (Selection)

Z-axis: Spirit (Environment / Potential)

The XYZ-origin, where these three axes meet, is the generative core of Reality—a point of absolute potentiality, from which all projections (actualities and possibilities) emerge. In this framework, we propose the following:

Type = The XYZ-origin of GOR

→ the Reality Generator , also conceptualized as IRVSE , the Shillongator [1], or the Gnergitonic Source .

Token 1 = The Block Universe

→ a fixed projection of the XYZ-origin onto the X–Y plane , producing a deterministic 4D spacetime.

Token 2 = The Multiverse

→ a family of projections from the XYZ-origin through different angular or modal slices, governed by variation in IRVSE mechanisms.

Peircean Semiotics and GOR Integration

This triadic mapping resonates with Charles Sanders Peirce’s semiotic categories:

This alignment suggests that both BU and MV are signs referring back to a deeper generative substrate, a metacosmic type embedded in the triadic origin of the universe.

Philosophical Implications

This framework has powerful implications:

Reconciliation: It reconciles two competing models—BU and MV—as complementary expressions of the same foundational reality. Triadic Ontology: It reasserts the primacy of triadic structures in metaphysics, in contrast to the binary reductions of conventional science. Unified Cosmogenesis: It places the ultimate source of all reality, not in any specific physical entity, but in a logical, geometric, and spiritual origin, the XYZ-origin.

Conclusion

The Block Universe and the Multiverse are not rivals. They are ontological siblings; tokens projected from a shared Type, the XYZ-origin of the Geometry of Reality. In this view, GOR is not just a metaphysical model—it is a new theology of emergence, a scientific cosmogram of how Reality knows itself.

If the Multiverse is the space of all possibilities, and the Block Universe is the crystallized actuality we inhabit, then the XYZ-origin is the cosmic womb from which both arise.

Reference:

[1] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.

