Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ.

Abstract

Wavefunction collapse [4] remains one of the most enduring conceptual problems in quantum mechanics. While the formalism accurately predicts experimental outcomes, it offers no physical account of how quantum possibilities become single, irreversible facts. Ruth Kastner’s Transactional Interpretation (TI) [6], inspired by the Wheeler–Feynman absorber theory [7], provides a time-symmetric picture in which quantum events arise from “handshakes” between emitters and absorbers across time. However, TI does not specify a physical mechanism by which one transaction becomes actual while others remain unrealized.

This article compares TI with a recently proposed Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) of quantum mechanics [1]. SPI builds on the Gnergy Principle of Organization [2], which states that all organization requires both energy dissipation and information selection, and on the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle [3], which governs the coupling of fast quantum processes to slower environmental dynamics. In SPI, wavefunction collapse [4] occurs at a saddle point on a mixed-curvature energy surface [5, 5a], where fast quantum transitions couple irreversibly to slow classical or mesoscopic degrees of freedom, forcing energy dissipation and environmental information encoding.

We argue that TI [6] and SPI [1] are complementary rather than competing frameworks: TI describes the reversible, time-symmetric negotiation of quantum possibilities, while SPI provides a concrete physical mechanism for irreversibility and actualization. By locating collapse at a dissipative saddle point [1, 5, 5a], SPI extends the logic of quantum measurement into the broader domain of organization theory [2], linking quantum mechanics to thermodynamics, chemistry, and biology. In this view, wavefunction collapse is no longer a postulate but a natural consequence of how organized systems emerge in the physical world.

1. The Shared Puzzle: What Really Collapses?

Quantum mechanics works spectacularly well—yet one question remains stubbornly unresolved: how does a quantum possibility become a single physical fact?

Before measurement, the wavefunction represents multiple possibilities. After measurement, one outcome is realized. The equations tell us what changes, but not how or why this change becomes irreversible.

Two modern approaches confront this mystery head-on:

Ruth Kastner’s Transactional Interpretation (TI) [6]

The Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [1, 5, 5a] grounded in the Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) [2] and the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [3]

Both reject collapse as a mere axiom. But they propose very different mechanisms for turning quantum possibility into actuality.

2. Kastner’s Transactional Interpretation (TI): Reality as a Handshake

The Core Idea

TI grows out of the time-symmetric Wheeler–Feynman absorber theory [7], where interactions involve a two-way exchange across time:

Offer waves propagate forward in time from an emitter.

Confirmation waves propagate backward in time from potential absorbers.

A transaction forms when these waves match.

In Kastner’s formulation, this “handshake” occurs in a pre-spacetime realm of possibilities. Collapse corresponds to the actualization of one completed transaction among many competing ones.

What TI Explains Well

Why quantum processes are fundamentally relational

How nonlocal correlations arise without signaling

Why the formalism is compatible with relativity (no preferred time direction)

The Open Question

TI tells us which interaction becomes real—but not what physically breaks the symmetry.

Why does one transaction actualize rather than remain one of many allowed possibilities?

3. Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI): Collapse as Dissipative Organization

Figure 1. The saddle surface (mixed-curvature surface) [5] consisting of the triad of (i) a concave surface (green line, A <-> B; ), slow neural network rearrangement) [1], (ii) a convex surface (red line, D -> C; fast exergonic quantum transitions), and (iii) a saddle point (see the black arrow) where (i) and (ii) converge transiently giving rise to conscious experience (referred to as ‘conscions’ [18, 19]).

SPI begins where TI stops—by asking:

What physical process converts a reversible quantum negotiation into an irreversible fact?

The Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) [2]

The GPO states a simple but powerful rule:

All organization requires both energy (to do work) and information (to control work).

From this perspective, collapse is not merely selection—it is organization, and organization is irreversible.

SPI introduces a concrete physical structure: the mixed-curvature energy surface [8], characterized by a saddle point.

Concave direction (green path) (see Figure 1 above)

Fast quantum processes (femto–pico seconds): tunneling, electronic transitions, quantum “flickers.”

Convex direction (red path)

Slow classical or mesoscopic processes (nano–milliseconds): molecular conformations, thermal baths, neural or detector dynamics.

The saddle point (black dot)

The unique location where fast and slow processes can couple .



4. The Generalized Franck-Condon Principle (GFCP)

GFCP [3] extends the familiar Franck–Condon principle [9] beyond atomic spectroscopy:

Fast processes can occur only when slow degrees of freedom are momentarily configured to accept them.

At the saddle point:

A quantum transition becomes allowed

Excess energy is transferred into slow environmental modes

That energy rapidly disperses as heat or work

The environment records the outcome

This is the moment of collapse.

5. A minimal quantitative constraint for irreversible actualization

To make SPI (Saddle-Point Inerpretation) falsifiable in a compact way, the saddle-point mechanism can be expressed as two minimal inequalities that must hold at the saddle point. Let τ_f be the characteristic timescale of the fast quantum transition (femto–pico seconds), τ_s the characteristic timescale of the slow environmental response/recording (nano–milliseconds), and ΔF_diss the net free-energy change transferred from the fast sector into slow environmental modes during the transition.

(i) Timescale-window condition (GFCP [3, 12] as a rate constraint). The fast transition must occur while the slow coordinates are quasi-frozen, yet the environment must still relax strongly enough to form a stable record:

τ_f ≪ τ_s, and

k_env · τ_s ≳ 1,

where k_env is an effective uptake/relaxation rate for the dissipated energy (a coarse-grained proxy for coupling into phonons, detector currents, conformational modes, etc.). The first inequality is the fast–slow separation; the second states that the slow sector must actually absorb and relax, not merely be present.

(ii) Thermodynamic-commitment condition (dissipation sufficient for memory). Irreversibility requires dissipation at least comparable to the free-energy cost of encoding a distinguishable outcome in a thermal environment. A conservative bound is Landauer’s limit [13]:

ΔF_diss ≥ (k_B T ln 2) · N_bits,

where N_bits is the number of effectively independent bits stored by the environment (at minimum N_bits ≈ 1 for a binary outcome). This does not assume a particular microscopic “memory”; it only asserts that at temperature T, robust recording cannot occur without paying at least k_B T ln 2 of free energy per bit.

Together these define a dimensionless irreversibility number

𝓘 ≡ ΔF_diss / (k_B T ln 2),

and SPI predicts that irreversible actualization corresponds to 𝓘 ≳ N_bits within the GFCP-allowed window (τ_f ≪ τ_s). Operationally, engineered changes that reduce ΔF_diss or impede environmental uptake (lower k_env) should delay or suppress irreversible commitment even if decoherence signatures remain strong.

(iii) Relation to established saddle-point dynamics. The appearance of τ_f, τ_s, and ΔF_diss in SPI is not ad hoc but mirrors their natural emergence in classical and quantum saddle-point theories of irreversible transitions. In transition-state [14] and Kramers-type barrier-crossing descriptions, the local curvature of the energy surface at a saddle point defines a characteristic fast timescale for barrier traversal, while coupling to an external bath introduces a slower relaxation timescale associated with friction or environmental memory. The degree to which a trajectory commits to one side of the saddle—rather than recrossing—is governed by the balance between these timescales. When dissipation into the environment is weak, trajectories remain effectively reversible; when dissipation is sufficient, recrossings are suppressed and commitment occurs. In stochastic thermodynamics [20], this same commitment is quantified by the free energy irreversibly transferred to the environment as heat, which sets the thermodynamic cost of recording an outcome. SPI adopts this well-established logic and applies it to quantum measurement: transactional dynamics explore the concave direction of the saddle, but irreversible collapse occurs only when the fast quantum process deposits sufficient free energy into slow environmental modes to prevent recrossing and stabilize a record. This is directly analogous to enzyme catalysis, where passage through a transition state does not by itself guarantee product formation; only when excess free energy is dissipated into surrounding protein and solvent degrees of freedom does the reaction commit irreversibly to products rather than recrossing the barrier.

6. Ruth Kastner’s Transactional Interpretation vs. the Saddle-point Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics

Ruth Kastner’s Transactional Interpretation (TI) accurately describes quantum dynamics along the concave branch of a mixed-curvature energy surface. This concave direction corresponds to reversible, time-symmetric processes in which quantum possibilities negotiate through offer and confirmation waves.

However, irreversibility cannot arise on a purely concave manifold. Concave dynamics allow fluctuations and relaxation, but they do not force free-energy dissipation or environmental memory.

The Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) completes the picture by explicitly incorporating both branches of the surface:

• the concave branch (A → B), where quantum possibilities negotiate (the TI domain), and

• the convex branch (C → D), where free energy is dissipated into slow environmental degrees of freedom.

Wavefunction collapse occurs only at the saddle point, where these two branches transiently couple [1]. At this point, fast quantum transitions irreversibly transfer energy to the environment, and information about the outcome is necessarily encoded.

In this precise geometric sense, TI is not incorrect but incomplete: it explains how quantum possibilities communicate, but not how one possibility becomes an irreversible physical fact.

7. Canonical Figure (with Explicit TI / SPI Labels)

Figure 2. Resolving Transaction and Collapse on a Mixed-Curvature Energy Surface

(A → B) Concave branch — Transactional Interpretation (TI) domain

Slow classical or mesoscopic degrees of freedom (detectors, molecular environments, thermal baths, neural tissue)

Time-symmetric, non-dissipative, relational.

Quantum possibilities negotiate, but no outcome is enforced.

(C → D) Convex branch — Dissipative environmental dynamics

Fast, reversible quantum dynamics (offer and confirmation waves)

Energy dispersion, entropy production, information storage.

(●) Saddle point — Collapse / SPI domain

The unique location where fast quantum processes and slow environmental dynamics transiently couple.

By the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle, only here can a quantum transition proceed while transferring excess free energy to the environment.

This irreversible dissipation constitutes wavefunction c

8. Two Kinds of Handshakes

SPI reframes quantum measurement as a two-stage process:

1) Transactional (Virtual) Handshake — TI level

Time-symmetric

Reversible

No dissipation

A space of quantum possibilities

2) Gnergic (Actual) Handshake — SPI level

Time-asymmetric

Irreversible

Energy dissipated + information encoded

One outcome becomes real

Collapse, in SPI, is not the handshake itself, but the irreversible dissipation that follows when a handshake passes through a saddle point.

9. SPI vs TI at a Glance

10. Relation to Decoherence

Decoherence explains why interference disappears for observers

TI explains how possibilities negotiate

SPI explains why one outcome becomes physically irreversible

SPI thus addresses what decoherence leaves unresolved: actualization, not just apparent classicality.

11. Why This Matters

SPI suggests that wavefunction collapse is not an exception to physics but a special case of organization—the same principle that governs:

Enzyme catalysis [10]

Molecular machines [11]

Neural dynamics [1, 12, 18, 19[2]]

Biological evolution [13]

In this view, quantum measurement is where physics meets biology and information theory—at a dissipative saddle point.

12. Conclusion: Complementary, Not Competing

Ruth Kastner’s Transactional Interpretation shows how quantum possibilities communicate across time.

The Saddle-Point Interpretation shows how those possibilities become irreversible facts.

Together, they suggest a deeper picture:

Quantum reality negotiates through transactions—but becomes real only when free energy is dissipated at a saddle point.

What once appeared as a mysterious postulate may instead be understood as a universal rule of organization [2]—

from atoms, to cells, to observers themselves.

Appendix

Why does a quantum possibility become a single reality?

Most interpretations of quantum mechanics describe what happens during measurement but not how it physically occurs. Ruth Kastner’s Transactional Interpretation (TI) explains quantum events as time-symmetric “handshakes” between emitters and absorbers—but it does not specify what makes one handshake irreversible.

The Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) proposes a concrete mechanism. When fast quantum events encounter slower classical environments, they meet at a saddle point on a mixed-curvature energy surface. At this point, energy is dissipated and information is recorded by the environment.

According to the Gnergy Principle of Organization [2], this irreversible dissipation is what turns quantum possibility into physical fact. Wavefunction collapse [4], in this view, is not mysterious—it is the moment when organization becomes unavoidable.

A1. Likely Objections

Objection 1: “Isn’t this just decoherence with new terminology?”

Response:

No. Decoherence explains why interference disappears for observers, but it does not explain why a single outcome is realized. All branches still exist in principle.

SPI goes further. It identifies a physical mechanism of irreversibility: energy dissipation + information encoding at a saddle point. This is not merely loss of phase coherence—it is organizational selection enforced by the environment.

Objection 2: “Doesn’t this introduce consciousness or biology into quantum mechanics?”

Response:

No special role is assigned to consciousness. SPI applies to any slow environment—a detector, a molecule, a crystal lattice, or a neural system.

Biology is relevant only because living systems are rich in saddle points and slow–fast couplings [3]. Collapse does not require a mind—only a system capable of dissipating energy and storing information.

Objection 3: “Isn’t the saddle point just a metaphor?”

Response:

No. Saddle points are standard features of energy landscapes in:

Chemical reaction theory [14]

Enzyme catalysis [15]

Protein folding [16]

Phase transitions [17]

SPI simply extends this well-established concept to quantum measurement, where fast quantum transitions must pass through classical energy landscapes.

Objection 4: “Does SPI violate relativity or time symmetry?”

Response:

No. Like TI, SPI respects time-symmetric quantum laws before collapse.

The arrow of time emerges only at the saddle point, where dissipation occurs—just as in thermodynamics.

Relativity governs the reversible negotiation of possibilities; irreversibility arises from environmental coupling, not from spacetime asymmetry.

A2. One-Paragraph Closing Addendum

In this combined view,

“Quantum reality is negotiated through transactions, but realized through organization. Ruth Kastner’s Transactional Interpretation [6] tells us how (2/6/2026/1)

possibilities communicate across time. The Saddle-Point Interpretation [1, 5] tells us how those possibilities become facts—when free energy must be

dissipated at a saddle point. Collapse is not an exception to physics; it is a special case of the same principle that governs chemistry, biology, and life itself.”

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2025). Does the Gnergy Principle Provide a Mechanism for Wave Function Collapse?

https://622622.substack.com/p/does-the-gnergy-principle-provide

[2] Ji, S. (2018). The Gnergy Principle of Organization. In:The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 33-34.

[3] Ji, S. (1974). Energy and Negentropy in Enzymic Catalysis, Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 227, 419-437.

[4] Wave function collapse. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wave_function_collapse

[5] Saddle point. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddle_point

[5a] Ji, S. (2025). The Saddle Point of Reality.

https://622622.substack.com/p/the-saddle-point-of-reality

[6] Transactional interpretation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transactional_interpretation

[7] Wheeler-Feynman absorber theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wheeler%E2%80%93Feynman_absorber_theory

[8] Differenetial geometry of surfaces. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Differential_geometry_of_surfaces

[9] Franck-Condon principle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franck%E2%80%93Condon_principle

[10] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Enzyme catalysis. Pp. 217-220.

[11] Ji, S. (2012). Ibidem., pp. 368-377. [12] Ji, S. (2012). Ibidem., pp. 569-571.

[13]. Ji, S. (1991). Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Evolution, pp. 52-54.

[14] Transition state theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transition_state_theory

[15] Ji, S. (2026). Chemiosmotic vs. Conformational Models of Oxidative Phosphorulation: Theory and Mechanistic Insights. BioSystems 259 January 2026, 105637.

[16] Ji, S. (2012). Op. cit., pp. 159-164.

[17]Ji, S. (1991). Op. cit. pp.234-237. 6 phase transitions in cosmogenesis.

[18] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions.

https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions

[19] Ji, S., and Davis, J. J. Joshua (2025). Geometry of Conscions: A Unified Framework for Consciousness. J. Consciousness Exploration & Research. Volume 16, No 4 (2025)

[20] Stochastic thermodynamics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stochastic_thermodynamics