Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

(With AI–Human Hybrid Intelligence Assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy,

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

July 2025

In recent months, I have been studying the writings of two contemporary thinkers deeply engaged with the question of how humanity might transcend war and suffering in favor of peace, health, and sustainable joy. Chris King and Joshua Davis both bring powerful visions to this question, albeit from distinct philosophical perspectives.

To clarify their contributions and possible consilience, I applied the recently developed “5-dimensional Venn-type comparative analysis” [1] to the Chris King-Jushua Davis debate. Below, I share the structured findings and their possible implications for a unified theory of peace that embraces both biology and technology, both life and light.

—

Five-dimensional Venn-type Comparative Analysis (5VCA)

Table 1. A five-dimensional Venn-type comparative analysis of Chris King vs. Joshua Davis frameworks on Peace, Spirituality, and AI.

Dimension

Definition

Chris King (CK)

Joshua Davis (JD)

Remarks

C(A) = Common features claimed by CK

1. Life and consciousness as co-dependent.

2. Danger of imposed spiritual unity as oppression.

3. Importance of individual autonomy and diversity of life for sustainable peace.

4. Consciousness emerges from biological life.

5. Opposition to transcendent-only spiritual frameworks. |

6. CK emphasizes biological grounding, life diversity, and anti-patriarchal critique.

C(B) = Common features claimed by JD

1. Peace depends on mystical/spiritual experience beyond dogma.

2. AI as both a threat and opportunity depending on human intent.

3. Ethics rooted in spiritual insight over material ideology.

4. Importance of education, policymaking, and cultural transformation informed by supreme values.

5. Peace as inner awakening, not just external order.

6. JD integrates spiritual insight with technological ethics, emphasizing AI’s dual role.





D(A) = Differences unique to CK

1. Strong focus on life as the ultimate sacred entity over consciousness.

2. Biological realism over spiritual idealism.

3. Patriarchy critique tied to evolutionary psychology.

4. Less explicit focus on AI or contemporary policy-making.

5. CK’s framework is primarily evolutionary-biological and critical of cultural-imposed transcendence

D(B) = Differences unique to JD

1. Strong focus on AI ethics and technology as peace tools.

2. Cites historical peace literature and structured educational/cultural proposals.

3. Uses explicit frameworks from books like The Urantia Book and Melchizedek philosophy.

4. Emphasizes mystical experience as universally accessible and central to peace.

5. JD positions AI as a central player in shaping future scenarios—CK does not.

C(S) = Supplementarity, (C(A) + C(B))

1. Peace requires inner awakening beyond imposed order.

2. Spiritual experience needs to be rooted in lived reality, not abstract dogma. 3. Diversity (of life or values) is essential to sustainable peace.

4. AI and technology must align with higher values for positive impact.

5. Opposes authoritarian or absolutist solutions to global problems.

6. Both thinkers converge on anti-imposition, life-affirming diversity, and value-aligned technology

C(C) = Complementarity, New insights from interactions between C(A) and C(B)

C(A); Emphasizes evolutionary biology and critical phase transitions as the source of consciousness and peace

C(B); Focuses on AI as a catalytic agent and the need for structured cultural-educational frameworks

1. Together: Combining biological grounding (CK) with spiritual-ethical AI deployment (JD) suggests a broader “Eco-Techno-Spiritual” peace paradigm.

2. By integrating CK’s evolutionary perspective with JD’s AI and mysticism framework, a more comprehensive peace model emerges: the

Life–Consciousness–Technology Triad.

—

Why Compare These Two Thinkers?

Chris King speaks from a deep evolutionary-biological perspective, stressing that life—not abstract spirituality—is the ultimate sacred reality. Consciousness, he argues, emerges from the diversity of biological life at critical phase transitions. Imposing uniform spiritual systems over this diversity, for King, risks collapsing the evolutionary process into stagnation or extinction.

Joshua Davis, on the other hand, brings structured spiritual philosophy and technology ethics into the picture. He suggests that mystical experience—not merely biological life—anchors the supreme values that can guide both human and machine systems toward peace. Davis places particular emphasis on the role of AI as both a risk and an opportunity, depending on whether it is aligned with higher spiritual values.

Where Do They Meet?

Both thinkers reject authoritarian control, dogmatic imposition, and spiritual frameworks disconnected from lived reality. Both emphasize diversity: King in biological life, Davis in spiritual experience and cultural practice. Both recognize the need for inner awakening as essential for real peace—not merely external order.

From this, a unified “Eco-Techno-Spiritual Paradigm” emerges:

Life provides the biological ground.

Consciousness emerges from life’s diversity and critical dynamics.

Technology (especially AI) amplifies human intent, requiring spiritual and ethical alignment.

In this triadic relationship—Life, Consciousness, Technology—peace becomes not just an absence of war, but the active flourishing of diversity, creativity, and awakened wisdom across all scales.

Final Thought

As we stand at the threshold of an AI-mediated future, perhaps we must integrate both King’s evolutionary wisdom and Davis’s spiritual-technical vision. Without grounding in life’s sacred diversity, spiritual ideals risk becoming empty abstractions. Without guidance from spiritual experience, technology risks amplifying division rather than healing it.

If we can hold both, we may find ourselves not in the grip of war, but in the dawn of wonder.

—