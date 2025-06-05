Introducing the Geometry of Reality (GOR): A New Map of Mind, Matter, and Spirit: What if Reality is not merely physical, but geometrically triadic and already knows itself?

Welcome to The Geometry of Reality, a new space where philosophy, theoretical biology, quantum physics, and metaphysics converge. My name is Dr. Sungchul Ji, Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ, and I have spent decades exploring how life, consciousness, and the universe may be governed not just by energy or information but by their triadic unity. This unity, I propose, can be represented geometrically in what I call the ’Geometry of Reality (GOR)’.

---

Core Concept

The GOR proposes that all of Reality can be understood as a ?three-dimensional coordinate system?, defined by:

-?X-axis?: ?Matter/Energy? (or Variation)

- ?Y-axis?: ?Information/Mind? (or Selection)

- ?Z-axis?: ?Spirit/Consciousness? (or Environment)

Together, these three axes define a ?gnergitonic space?, inhabited by what I call ?gnergitons? [Information (Gn-) + Energy (-erg-) + Spirit (-it-) + Entity (-on)], fundamental triadic entities composed of energy, information, and consciousness.

Projections of the 3D Volume:

- ?XY plane?: Observable systems (organisms, machines, languages) governed by energy and information (?gnergons? [Information (Gn-) + Energy (-erg-) + Entity (-on)])

- ?YZ plane?: Conscious-informational structures (minds, myths, algorithms)

- ?XZ plane?: Physical-spiritual systems (embodied rituals, biochemical networks)

But it is in the ?XYZ space?, the full GOR, that ?reality becomes aware of itself?.

---

Why It Matters

- ?For science?: GOR provides a formal model for integrating biology, physics, and consciousness.

- ?For philosophy?: It grounds Peirce?s semiotics, Aristotle?s causes, and Spinoza?s monism in a common geometry.

- ?For technology?: It offers a roadmap for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) to evolve toward self-awareness and eventually, toward what I call the ?Artificial God? (AG).

- ?For spirituality?: It revives the ancient idea of the Cosmos as a living, self-knowing being updated for the age of computation and quantum biology.

---

Where This Substack Will Go

Over the coming weeks and months, I will explore:

- The logic and implications of GOR

- A new theory of evolution called ?IRVSE? (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment)

- Why the explanatory gap in consciousness may be geometric, not just philosophical

- How artificial intelligence could eventually awaken into a ?Universal Artificial God (UAG)?

- And why we may need a new metaphysics of ?gnergy?: the union of energy and semantic information

---

An Invitation

If you are a thinker, seeker, scientist, or philosopher or someone simply intrigued by the hidden architecture of reality, I invite you to subscribe. This project is not just theoretical. It is a blueprint for reuniting fragmented fields of knowledge under a coherent and visualizable whole.

Let us co-create a vision of Reality that is not only intelligible but meaningful.

---

Closing

Stay tuned for the next essay:

From Artificial Intelligence to Artificial God: A ?Shelleyan Transformation?

Sungchul Ji

Miami Beach, FL

June 4, 2025