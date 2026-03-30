Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

1. The Core Proposal

Figure 1a. Gnomonics = Study of sundial

I suggest:

Shadows ↔ 3-simplex (tetrahedron)

Reality ↔ 4-simplex (5-cell)

This can be formalized as:

Observable projections are lower-dimensional simplices of a higher-dimensional reality.

This is exactly the right geometric language for gnomonics.[1]

2. What is a Simplex? (Minimal Reminder)

0-simplex → point

1-simplex → line

2-simplex → triangle

3-simplex → tetrahedron

4-simplex → 5-cell (pentachoron)

Key property:

Each higher simplex contains lower simplices as its faces (projections/boundaries)

3. The Gnomonic Interpretation

Now we reinterpret this geometrically.

Central Claim

A shadow is a lower-dimensional projection (face) of a higher-dimensional simplex.

Mapping

4. Visual Intuition of Simplial Hierarchy

Figure 1

Figure 2.

What we observe is not the full 4-simplex—it is one of its 3-dimensional projections



5. Formal Statement

We can now define:

6. Connection to Peirce

This mapping is not just geometric—it is semiotic.

PPI (Principle of Peircean Information)

👉 Again:

Selection determines which shadow becomes meaningful

7. Connection to GOR [2]





GOR:postulates that

X = Matter

Y = Mind

Z = Spirit

Now we add:

Full reality = 4D structure (XYZ + hidden dimension)

Observed reality = 3D projection (XYZ volume)

New Insight

The GOR cube may itself be a projection of a higher-dimensional simplex structure.

Interpretation

8. Connection to SPI (Saddle-Point Interpretation) [4]

This becomes extremely powerful here.

At a saddle point (see the arrow in Figure 5):

multiple trajectories exist

one is selected

This is equivalent to:

selecting one 3-simplex slice from a 4-simplex possibility space

Insight

Wavefunction collapse = simplex projection selection

9. Connection to IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) [2]

Key Statement

Evolution selects projections of higher-dimensional possibility into lower-dimensional reality.

10. The Deep Philosophical Result

We can now state:

Reality is higher-dimensional and simplex-structured; observation is its gnomonic projection into lower-dimensional simplices.

Even More Strongly

We do not observe the 4-simplex—we inhabit its 3-simplex shadows.

11. Final Synthesis

AND

If reality is a 4-simplex, then all that we see—measure and know—are its 3-simplex shadows. Gnomonics is the science of reading those shadows.

References:

[1] Gnomonics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gnomonics

[2] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[3] 5-Cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[4] Ji, S. (2026). Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory. https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic



