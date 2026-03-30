Gnomonics and Simplicial Geometry
From Shadows (3-Simplex) to Reality (4-Simplex)
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
1. The Core Proposal
Figure 1a. Gnomonics = Study of sundial
I suggest:
Shadows ↔ 3-simplex (tetrahedron)
Reality ↔ 4-simplex (5-cell)
This can be formalized as:
Observable projections are lower-dimensional simplices of a higher-dimensional reality.
This is exactly the right geometric language for gnomonics.[1]
2. What is a Simplex? (Minimal Reminder)
0-simplex → point
1-simplex → line
2-simplex → triangle
3-simplex → tetrahedron
4-simplex → 5-cell (pentachoron)
Key property:
Each higher simplex contains lower simplices as its faces (projections/boundaries)
3. The Gnomonic Interpretation
Now we reinterpret this geometrically.
Central Claim
A shadow is a lower-dimensional projection (face) of a higher-dimensional simplex.
Mapping
4. Visual Intuition of Simplial Hierarchy
Figure 1
Figure 2.
What we observe is not the full 4-simplex—it is one of its 3-dimensional projections
5. Formal Statement
We can now define:
6. Connection to Peirce
This mapping is not just geometric—it is semiotic.
PPI (Principle of Peircean Information)
👉 Again:
Selection determines which shadow becomes meaningful
7. Connection to GOR [2]
GOR:postulates that
X = Matter
Y = Mind
Z = Spirit
Now we add:
Full reality = 4D structure (XYZ + hidden dimension)
Observed reality = 3D projection (XYZ volume)
New Insight
The GOR cube may itself be a projection of a higher-dimensional simplex structure.
Interpretation
8. Connection to SPI (Saddle-Point Interpretation) [4]
This becomes extremely powerful here.
At a saddle point (see the arrow in Figure 5):
multiple trajectories exist
one is selected
This is equivalent to:
selecting one 3-simplex slice from a 4-simplex possibility space
Insight
Wavefunction collapse = simplex projection selection
9. Connection to IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) [2]
Key Statement
Evolution selects projections of higher-dimensional possibility into lower-dimensional reality.
10. The Deep Philosophical Result
We can now state:
Reality is higher-dimensional and simplex-structured; observation is its gnomonic projection into lower-dimensional simplices.
Even More Strongly
We do not observe the 4-simplex—we inhabit its 3-simplex shadows.
11. Final Synthesis
AND
If reality is a 4-simplex, then all that we see—measure and know—are its 3-simplex shadows. Gnomonics is the science of reading those shadows.
References:
[1] Gnomonics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gnomonics
[2] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[3] 5-Cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell
[4] Ji, S. (2026). Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory. https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic