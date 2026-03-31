Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

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Executive Summary

What we observe may not be reality itself—but a projection of it.

The article proposes a unifying idea:

Reality is a higher-dimensional structure (a 4-simplex), while what we observe are its lower-dimensional projections (3-simplex shadows).

We introduce Gnomonics as the science of interpreting these projections and show that:

Physics, biology, and cognition all operate through projection and selection.

JPDE (Ji’s Principle of Dynamic Equilibrium, the name chosen by ChatGPT) explains how one projection is selected from many possibilities.

IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) explains how such selections evolve over time.

The Geometry of Reality (GOR) provides the structural framework.

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From Sundials [1] to Simplexes [2]

A sundial tells time by casting a shadow.

But the shadow is not time itself, it is a projection of a deeper process.

This simple device encodes a profound principle:

“We infer reality from projections.” (3/30/2026/1)

This statement resonates with Plato’s allegory of the cave [4]:

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2. Defining Gnomonics (Final Form)

Gnomonics:

The science of extracting hidden reality from projected patterns through selection and interpretation.

Core Process

Higher Reality → Projection → Selection → Interpretation → Knowledge (3/30/2026/2)(S5, 4-Simplex) (S4, 3-Simplex)

Galois [5] proved that quartic polynomial equations can be solved by radicals but not quintic polynomial equations. Quartic polynomials belong to the permutation group S4, while quintic polynomials belong to the permutation group S5.

If Statement (3/30/2026/2) is correct, it would logically follow that

“Reality is to observed universe what quintic polynomial (3/30/2026/3)

equations are to quartic polynomial equations in algebra.”

We may refer to Statement (3/30/2026/3) as the Gnomonic Theory of Reality (GTR). ____________________________________________________________________________

3. The Simplex Hypothesis

We now formalize your key idea.

Central Hypothesis

“Reality” =Δ^4 “(4-simplex,5-cell)” (3/30/3036/4)

”Observation” =Δ^3 “(3-simplex,tetrahedron)” (3/30/2026/5)

These two equations constitute the components of Statement (3/30/2026/3)

Interpretation

The 4-simplex (Δ⁴) represents full reality

Each 3-simplex (Δ³) is a projection (shadow)

Observation = selecting one such projection

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4. Diagram: Projection from Δ⁴ to Δ³

4-Simplex (Δ⁴)

(hidden full structure)

●

/ | \

●--●--●

\ | /

●

↓ projection

3-Simplex (Δ³)

(observable shadow)

●

/ \

●---●

\ /

●

Key Insight

“Every observation is a face of a higher-dimensional reality.” (3/30/2026/6)

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5. JPDE (Ji’s Principle of Dynamic Equilibrium): Selecting the Shadow

Recall:

“JPDE Possibilities”→”Selection”→”Information” (3/30/2026/7)

In Simplex Terms

Many Δ³ faces exist within Δ⁴

One is selected

That becomes the observed reality

Interpretation

“JPDE determines which shadow we see.” (3/30/2026/8)

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6. SPI: The Geometry of Selection

In the Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [7]:

systems pass through unstable regions

one trajectory is selected

New Insight

A saddle point selects one projection pathway from a higher-dimensional space.

Diagram

Δ⁴ Possibility Space

↓

Saddle Region (see the arrow in Figure 100)

↓

Selected Δ³ Projection

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7. IRVSE (defined in Figures 4 and 5) [8]:



Evolution of Projections

IRVSE (defined in the legend to Figure 5 above) explains how projections evolve:

Insight

“Evolution is the iterative selection of projections.” (3/30/2026/9)

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8. Embedding in the Geometry of Reality (GOR)

The GOR [8] postulates that :

X = Matter

Y = Mind

Z = Spirit

New Extension

Higher Dimension (Δ⁴)

↓

XYZ (GOR cube)

↓

Observed patterns



Key Statement

“GOR may be the 3D projection of a 4D simplex reality, Multiverse.” (3/30/2026/10)

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9. Physics Reinterpreted

Insight

“Measurement is a gnomonic act” (3/30/2026/11)

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10. Biology Reinterpreted

Insight

“Life reads and writes projections of hidden states.” (3/30/2026/12)

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11. The Deep Unification

We can now unify everything:

Master Equation

”Reality” =”Δ⁴ (possibility)” →”JPDE selection” →”Δ³ (observation)” (3/30/2026/13)

Expanded Form

”Reality” =”Quantum Variation” +”Thermal Exploration” +”Selection (JPDE)” (3/30/2026/14)

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12. Philosophical Consequence

This leads to a profound conclusion:

“We do not observe reality directly—we observe its projections.” (3/30/2026/15)

Even More Strongly

“We live inside a selected shadow of a higher-dimensional structure.” (3/30/2026/16)

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13. Reinterpreting Knowledge

“Knowledge is not direct access to reality; it (3/30/2026/17)

is successful interpretation of projections.”

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14. Final Insights

“Gnomonics is the science of reading the shadows of reality.” (3/30/2026/18)

In other words, gnomonics may be viewed as the science of connecting matter and mind [10].

Closing Line:

“If reality is a 4-simplex, then everything we know— (3/30/2026/19) every measurement, every perception, every theory—

is a 3-simplex shadow selected from a deeper structure.

Gnomonics is the art of learning to read those shadows correctly.”

This statement suggests that

“Gnomoniccs and SGT (Simplical Group Theory) [11] are synonyms.” (3/30/2026/20)

____________________________________________________________________________References:

[1] Sundial https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sundialial.

[2] Simplex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplex

[3] 5-Cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[4] Allegory of the Cave. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allegory_of_the_cave

[5] Evariste Galois. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%89variste_Galois

[6] Ji, S. (2026). Simplicial Group Theory. https://622622.substack.com/p/simplicial-group-theory-sgt

[7] Ji, S. (2026). Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory. https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[8] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[9] Ji, S. (2025). Announcing the Human Transcriptome Project: Unlocking the Hidden Language of Our Cells: Unlock the hidden language of your cells with the Human Transcriptome Project. https://622622.substack.com/p/announcing-the-human-transcriptome

[10] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey.

[11] Ji, S. (2026). Simplicial Group Theory. https://622622.substack.com/p/simplicial-group-theory-sgt