Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Rutgers University

October 20, 2025

1. The Two Great Mirrors of Reality

In 1997, Juan Maldacena proposed the now-famous AdS/CFT correspondence [1], revealing that a gravitational theory in curved Anti-de Sitter (AdS) spacetime is exactly equivalent to a quantum field theory on its lower-dimensional boundary—the Conformal Field Theory (CFT).

This duality shows that the physics of gravity and spacetime inside a volume can be encoded entirely by a quantum system on its surface—the holographic principle.

Yet AdS/CFT remains fundamentally dyadic: it relates two mirrors—the bulk and the boundary—without explaining the deeper context that connects them.

2. The Geometry of Reality: Completing the Triad

The Geometry of Reality (GOR) [2] describes Reality not as a duality but as an irreducible triad:

GOR [2] follows Peirce’s Sign–Object–Interpretant logic [4] and proposes that Reality is a holon (X + Y + Z).

Most physics—including AdS/CFT—projects Reality onto the XY plane, omitting Z.

But without Z—without context or meaning—no relation is complete.

3. The Missing Dimension: Gravity as Meaning

If we interpret the holographic principle through GOR, a profound identification emerges:

In general relativity, gravity is not a force within space but the shape of space itself—the context that tells energy how to move and matter how to curve.

Likewise, in semiotics, meaning is not a signal but the curvature of understanding linking sign and object.

Curvature is context.

Spacetime is the semantic field of existence.

4. Gnergy and the Collapse of Possibility

In the Gnergy-based Collapse Theory (GCT) [5, 6], the measurement process is a real, irreversible handshake between fast quantum fluctuations (energy) and their slower, classical environment (information).

This coupling fuses energy (E) and information (I) into a single complex entity:

When these interact under the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [7], one outcome is selected—the actualization of possibility.

This local act of selection parallels the global process by which spacetime curvature (Z) organizes the interplay of energy and information (X and Y).

5. Embedding AdS/CFT [1] within GOR [2] and GCT [4, 5]

Re-expressed in triadic coordinates (see Figure 1 above):

Hence the famous bulk–boundary duality is a projection of a deeper triadic structure:

The holographic “dictionary” itself is the work of Z, the gravitational/consciousness axis that unifies the system.

6. From Duality to Triadism

“Gnergitonic” extends “gnergic” by adding the suffix –iton, representing the particle or field aspect of Spirituality (-it-) and Consciousness.

Thus a gnergiton embodies information (gn-), energy (-erg-), and consciousness/spirit (-iton)—the full triadic unity missing from traditional physics.

7. The Unified Vision

We can now express the synthesis succinctly:

GOR provides the ontological geometry (X–Y–Z).

GCT provides the dynamical mechanism (collapse as gnergic selection).

AdS/CFT provides the physical manifestation (bulk–boundary correspondence).

Gravity thus becomes the semantic dimension of the Universe—the contextual field through which energy and information co-organize into lived experience.

8. Toward a New Principle

If the twentieth century revealed the physics of energy, and the twenty-first the biology of information, the coming century may reveal the cosmology of meaning—the science of gnergitons, where information, energy, and consciousness/gravity form one indivisible triad.

Suggested closing note

This essay continues the exploration of triadic unification—bridging physics, biology, and consciousness through the Geometry of Reality [2] and the Gnergy Principle of Organization [4]. Future posts will examine how IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment)[2] operates as the universal mechanism behind both quantum measurement and cosmic evolution.