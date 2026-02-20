Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Physics is built on some of the most symmetric equations ever written.

Quantum mechanics, electrodynamics, and most fundamental field theories are time-reversal invariant [1, 2]. Replace t with -t, and the laws remain valid.

Yet the world we experience is unmistakably directional.

Measurements have outcomes

Memories accumulate

Processes relax but do not spontaneously un-relax

Biological systems persist far from equilibrium

Where does this asymmetry come from?

A surprising fraction of the confusion arises not from mathematics, but from how we describe thermodynamic and physical processes — particularly when inherently triadic structures (e.g., open, closed, isolated) are reduced to dyadic oppositions.(e.g., open vs closed).

1. The Arrow of Time Is Not a Property of Equations

Time symmetry at the level of laws is uncontroversial.

The puzzle lies elsewhere:

Why does observed reality exhibit a preferred temporal orientation if the laws themselves do not?

A common answer invokes entropy:

Entropy increases toward the future.

But this statement is strictly valid only for isolated systems.

Most physically relevant systems — detectors, organisms, laboratories, planets — are non-isolated.

For these systems, the operative quantity is not entropy alone, but free energy.

defines the direction of spontaneous processes under ordinary constraints.

Thus temporal asymmetry is tied not merely to disorder, but to loss of recoverable work potential.

2. Hidden Confusion: Entropy Change vs Entropy Production

Entropy is often treated as a monolithic quantity. Nonequilibrium thermodynamics says otherwise.

System entropy may decrease.

Entropy production by systome cannot (where systome is defined as the sum of system plus environment [3]).

Failure to distinguish these generates classic pseudo-paradoxes:

“Entropy always increases — yet order appears.”

Order does not violate thermodynamics.

Irreversibility governs the bookkeeping.

3. Quantum Theory: Symmetric Laws, Asymmetric Events

Quantum dynamics, at the level of the Schrödinger equation, are reversible.

Measurement outcomes are not.

Every real observation requires:

✔ Detector state transitions

✔ Amplification

✔ Environmental coupling

✔ Free-energy consumption.

No detector registers a result without a physical change of state.

No physical change of state occurs without energy flow. (i.e., free energy decrease [4])

Thus measurement is inherently a thermodynamic event, not merely a mathematical projection.

4. Why Observation Requires Dissipation

Observation is not passive revelation. It is physical interaction.

To observe is to:

Induce transitions in cognition

Stabilize macroscopic records

Create persistent distinctions

All require free-energy consumption and dissipation.[4]

Without dissipation:

No stable pointer states

No memory traces

No macroscopic definiteness

A perfectly reversible universe would contain dynamics but no enduring observations.

Irreversibility [5] is what makes facts durable.

5. Free Energy and the Physical Meaning of +t

Fundamental equations do not privilege +t.

Irreversible processes do.

The direction in which free energy decreases defines the physical arrow of time [2]. By convention, we call this direction “future.”

Thus:

+t is not imposed by equations

+t is selected by dissipation

Temporal orientation is an emergent property of irreversible dynamics.

6. A Geometric Intuition: Why Saddle Points Matter

Many physical transitions — chemical, neural, quantum — occur not along flat landscapes but across structured energy surfaces [5, 6] (see Figure 1 below):

Near instabilities, dynamics naturally separate into:

fast modes [8, 8a]

slow modes [8, 8a]

Coupling between them produces transient regimes ere:

Free energy is dissipated

Stability is selected

Irreversibility becomes manifest

Such regions often correspond geometrically to mixed-curvature (saddle-like) structures [6, 7] in energy landscapes.

Without invoking detailed mathematics, the picture is simple:

Stable realities form where flows reorganize gradients.

7. Dyads vs Triads: A Recurring Source of Confusion

Many thermodynamic relations are inherently triadic:

System / environment / systome [3]

Entropy change (of systome)/ entropy flow (through system)/ entropy production (within system)

Enthalpy / entropy / temperature

Reversible laws / irreversible processes / observations

Compressing these into dyadic oppositions hides mechanisms.

Paradoxes frequently signal missing distinctions rather than broken physics.

8. Observation, Irreversibility, and Reality

Observation requires:

✔ Physical state transitions

✔ Free-energy dissipation

✔ Stability of records

Irreversibility is therefore not peripheral to reality — it is what renders reality observable, persistent, and historically structured.

Symmetric laws describe possibilities.

Dissipation selects experienced worlds.

Final Reflection

Time-reversal symmetry governs equations.

Irreversibility governs events.

Confusing the two leads to deep conceptual puzzles:

Why measurements have outcomes

Why time appears directional

Why order emerges

Why observers exist

Thermodynamics, quantum theory, and measurement physics converge on a common lesson:

Observable reality is inseparable from irreversible free-energy flows.

The arrow of time is not written into the laws.

It is written into the dynamics of dissipative processes.

