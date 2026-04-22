Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Abstract

Modern physics describes the universe using abstract ideas like fields, symmetries, and something called fiber space. Surprisingly, these same ideas may help us understand life.

In this article, I explore a new connection:

Living cells may operate like “biological gauge systems,” where genetic information plays the role of fiber space [1], and a newly proposed “cell force” [2, 2a] organizes chemical reactions—much like gravity organizes spacetime [3].

Even more intriguingly, this biological organization may correspond geometrically to the fifth vertex of a 4-dimensional object called the 5-cell, linking life, physics, and geometry in a single framework.

1. What Is Fiber Space? (Without the Math)

Physicists use the term fiber space [1] to describe something simple but powerful:

At every point in space, there are hidden internal possibilities.

For example:

At each point, an electron has a phase

Or a particle has a spin state

These “internal states” form what physicists call a fiber space. (4/21/2026/1)

2. A New Idea: Cells Have Fiber Spaces Too

Now comes the key insight:

A living cell also has “internal states” at every location. (4/21/2026/2)

What are they?

DNA

RNA

protein networks

regulatory signals

These determine:

which reactions can occur

when they occur

where they occur

In other words:

Genetic information acts like a biological fiber space (4/21/2026/3)

3. Test Tube vs Living Cell [2]

This distinction becomes clear when we compare:

Test Tube Chemistry

Molecules interact randomly

All positions are equivalent

Outcomes follow simple physical laws

Living cell resembles permutation symmetry

(any molecule can swap places with another)

Living Cell Chemistry

Reactions are highly organized

Location matters

Timing matters

Information matters

A living cell breaks permutation symmetry and introduces (4/21/2026/4)

structured, information-driven behavior



4. Introducing the “Cell Force”

To explain this organization, I introduced the idea of a:

Cell Force is not a force like gravity or electromagnetism. Instead, it is: (4/21/2026/5)

an organizing influence that shapes chemical reactions inside the cell

5. Analogy with Gravity

Consider this well-known idea in physics:

Matter causes spacetime to curve

This curvature appears to us as gravity

Now compare:

Biopolymers (DNA, proteins) create structured environments This (4/21/2026/6)

structure shapes chemical reactions. This appears as: Cell Force [2]

Key Analogy

6. From Flat to Curved Systems

We can summarize both cases:

Flat system → free behavior

Curved system → constrained, organized behavior

Physics:

Flat spacetime → curved spacetime (gravity)

Biology:

Test-tube chemistry → curved chemistry (life) [2a]

7. The Geometry of Reality: Enter the 5-Cell

Now we come to a deeper geometric insight.

A 5-cell (also called a 4-simplex, hypertetrahedron, or pentachoron)

is the simplest shape in 4 dimensions. It has 5 vertices

Interpretation:

4 vertices → represent possible configurations (4/21/2025/7)

5th vertex → introduces a new dimension of organization

New Hypothesis

The fifth vertex represents the emergence of constraint , (4/21/2025/8)

or selection, which in biology appears as the cell force.

Putting It Together

8. A Unifying View

We can now see a pattern across all domains:

Systems become organized when a new level of constraint is introduced. (4/21/2026/9)

Three Layers of Reality

9. Life as a Selection System

In this framework:

Physics → describes possibilities and dynamics (4/21/2026/10)

Biology → adds selection and organization

Life is not just chemistry. Life is chemistry under selection (4/21/2026/11)

10. Final Insight

We can now state:

The cell force is not a new fundamental force like gravity, (4/21/202612)

but a new level of organization—one that emerges when

information (fiber space) shapes matter.

Conclusion

This new perspective suggests:

Physics describes the rules of the game (4/21/2026/13)

Biology determines which moves are actually played

One-Sentence Summary

A living cell is a chemically active system whose behavior is shaped (4/21/2026/14)

by internal information fields (fiber space), giving rise to an emergent

“cell force” that organizes matter, much like gravity organizes spacetime.

References:

[1] Fibered manifold. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fibered_manifold

[2] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp.94-119.

[2a] Ji, S. (1991). Ibid., pp. 115-1119.

[3] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237. Gnergy

[4] 5-cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[5] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed