Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

1. Introduction

In 1960, physicist Eugene Wigner published a famous essay titled The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Mathematics in the Natural Sciences.

The puzzle he identified remains one of the deepest mysteries in science:

Why should mathematics describe nature so well?

Why do equations developed in the human mind accurately predict the behavior of atoms, stars, galaxies, living cells, and even the evolution of the universe?

For generations, scientists have regarded this effectiveness as remarkable, perhaps even mysterious.

But what if mathematics is effective for a simple reason?

What if mathematics occupies a middle position between what exists and what we observe?

2. Beyond the Traditional Duality

Most discussions of knowledge assume a duality:

Reality

↓

Observation

or

Ontology

↓

Epistemology

Reality exists.

Human beings observe it.

The challenge is understanding how the two become connected.

The Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH) [2] suggests that a third element may be required.

Reality may be organized not as a duality but as a triad:

Ontology

↓

Mathematics

↓

Epistemology

In this view,



“Mathematics is neither merely invented nor (6/24/2026/1)

merely discovered. It functions as a bridge.”

3. Three Layers of Reality

According to TLRH (see Table 300):

Layer I: The observable world. The realm of measurement, experience, and empirical science.

Layer II: The mathematical world. The domain of structures, patterns, relations, and invariants.

Layer III: The ontological source. A deeper level of reality that cannot be directly observed but can be inferred.

The proposal is simple but profound [18]:

Layer I corresponds primarily to epistemology.

Layer III corresponds primarily to ontology.

Layer II corresponds primarily to mathematics.

4. A Geometric Clue

Consider the geometry of the simplex. [2a] (see Table 300 above)

Layer I: The tetrahedron. A visible three-dimensional object.

Layer II: The Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT) [17]. The 5-cell partly visible and partly invisible.

Layer III: The 5-cell 19]. A four-dimensional simplex invisible in 3D space.

The BCT may be interpreted as a projection of the 5-cell into ordinary space.

In this sense,



“An invisible higher-dimensional structure becomes (6/24/2026/2)

partially visible through a mathematical intermediary.”

“The BCT represents neither fully visible nor (6/24/2026/3)

fully invisible 5-cell. It belongs to both worlds.”

5. A Statistical Clue

A similar pattern appears in statistics. Many apparently unrelated datasets exhibit remarkably similar long-tailed distributions (see Figures 1 through 5 below).

Examples include:

protein folding (see Figure 1 below),

RNA abundance (see Figure 1)

immune receptor frequencies (see Figure 2),

decision times (see Figure 4),

brain imaging signals (see Figure 3),

language patterns (se Figure 4),

income distributions (see Figures 4 and 5),

and polarized cosmic microwave background data (see Figure 5).

Figure 1 (blackbody radiation; protein folding; enzyme catalysis; mRNA

metabolism. Reproduced from [4]

Figure 2 (; human breast cancer; T-cell receptor diversity; 7-mer DNA

frequency; codon profile in human genome. Reproduced from [4].

Figure 3 ( protein length frequency distribution in H. influenzas;

effects of stress in neuronal density in the mouse brain; Eco response t

impulse in rabbit olfactory neurons; fMRI signal from human brain

before and after psilocybin injection. Reproduced from [4].

Figure 4 (sentence -length distributions in private letters;

word-length distribution in English letters; word-length

distribution in Kerry’s speech; decision-time histogram US

income distribution in 1996. Reproduced from [12].

Figure 5 (US annual income distribution in 2013; polarized cosmological

microwave background radiation. Reproduced from [4])

These diverse systems can be fitted by the Planckian Distribution Equation (PDE) [4].

The PDE itself is invisible.

No one observes a PDE directly.

What we observe are measurements.

The PDE is a mathematical structure inferred from those observations.

Again, we find the same triad:

Observed Data

↓

PDE

↓

Underlying Generating Process

6. The Language of Invariants

What do the BCT and PDE have in common?

Both preserve something.

Both reveal invariants [5].

“An invariant is a feature that survives transformation. (6/24/2026/4)

Different observations may change. Different appearances

may emerge. Yet certain relationships remain unchanged.

Mathematics specializes in identifying such invariants.”

This observation leads to an intriguing possibility:

“Layer II may be understood as the domain of invariants.” (6/24/2026/5)

7. Penrose and Conformal Geometry

Roger Penrose’s work [6] provides another clue.

Ordinary geometry depends upon distance.

Conformal geometry [7] does not.

It preserves angles while allowing size and scale to disappear.

“In Penrose’s Conformal Cyclic Cosmology [8], the beginning (6/24/2026/6)

and end of cosmic epochs may become equivalent because

scale itself loses meaning. Only conformal relationships survive.”

Thus:

Observable Spacetime

↓

Conformal Geometry [7]

↓

Deeper Reality

Conformal geometry functions as an intermediary between appearances and underlying structure.

8. Simplicial Geometry and Conformal Geometry

At first glance, simplicial geometry [9] and conformal geometry [7] seem unrelated.

Yet both preserve invariants [5].

“Conformal geometry preserves: angles, causal structure, relational form.” (6/24/2026/7)

“Simplicial geometry preserves: connectivity, topological relations, (6/24/2026/8)

“combinatorial structure.

“Both reveal aspects of reality that survive when “ordinary measurements (6/24/2026/9)

. disappear. This suggests that both belong naturally to Layer II.

9. A New Interpretation of Mathematics

These observations suggest a new interpretation.

Perhaps mathematics is not merely a language invented by human beings.

Perhaps mathematics is the visible face of an invisible reality.

When deeper reality projects into the observable world, what appears is not reality itself.

What appears first is mathematical structure.

The sequence becomes:

Ontology

↓

Mathematics

↓

Observation

or equivalently:

Layer III

↓

Layer II

↓

Layer I

Mathematics becomes the interface through which reality becomes knowable.

10. Why Mathematics Works

This perspective offers a possible answer to Wigner’s famous question [1].

“Mathematics appears effective because it occupies a privileged (6/24/2026/10)

position within reality itself. The success of mathematics would

no longer be mysterious. It would simply reflect its role

as the bridge between what exists and what can be observed.”

“Just as the Body-Centered Tetrahedron mediates between the tetrahedron (6/24/2026/11)



and the 5-cell, mathematics may mediate between appearance and existence.”

11. Conclusion

Across geometry, statistics, cosmology, and information theory, the same pattern repeatedly emerges.

“Observable phenomena belong to one layer. A deeper reality belongs to (6/24/2026/12)



another. Between them lies a mathematical layer that makes the connection

possible. The Body-Centered Tetrahedron [10]. The Planckian Distribution

Equation [4].Conformal geometry [7]. Simplicial geometry [9]. All may

be examples of this intermediate domain.”

If this interpretation proves fruitful,



“Mathematics is not merely a tool for describing reality. It is part (6/24/2026/13)

of reality’s architecture. The effectiveness of mathematics would then

cease to be unreasonable. It would be exactly what we should expect from

a universe in which mathematics serves as the bridge between ontology

and epistemology, between what exists and what can be known [11]”.

Perhaps

“Mathematics is not simply a language of nature. Perhaps (6/24/2026/14)

mathematics is the shadow cast by reality itself.”

____________________________________________________________________________

References:

[1] Wigner, E. P. (1960). The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Mathematics in the Natural Sciences. Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics, 13 (1), 1–14.

[2] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview integrating modern physics, biology, and Jungian Synchronicity https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

[2a] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex

[3] Skewness. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skewness

[4] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 333360.PDE.

[5] Invariant. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invariant_(mathematics)

[6] Penrose, R. (2020). Nobel Lecture: Roger Penrose, Nobel Prize in Physics 2020

[7] Conformal geometry. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformal_geometry

[8] Conformal cyclic cosmology. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformal_cyclic_cosmology

[9] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex

[10] S. (2026). The Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT): The Missing Link in an Emerging Geometry of Unified Cosmology

https://622622.substack.com/p/the-body-centered-tetrahedron-bct

[11] Ji, S. (2026)Reality Requires Three: Why Ontology, Epistemology, and Mathematics Form an Irreducible Triad. https://622622.substack.com/

[12] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality