In a recent exchange, a thoughtful critic suggested that the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [1] (see Figures 1 and 2 below) might be a form of “metaphysical Cartesian geometry,” and that it reduces consciousness to a lower-dimensional component of the universe.

This concern is understandable—but it arises from a misunderstanding of what the GOR actually proposes.

1. Cartesian Dualism vs. Triadic Reality

Cartesian metaphysics divides reality into two fundamentally different substances:

Matter

Mind

This dualism leads to the famous mind–body problem:

How can two fundamentally different substances interact?

The Geometry of Reality was designed specifically to avoid this problem.

Instead of two substances, it proposes an irreducible triad:

X: Matter/Energy (Mattergy)

XY: Information–energy (Gnergy

XYZ: Information-Energy/Matter-Spirit/Consciousness (Gnergiton)(defined in the legend to Figure 1 below)

These three are not separate substances.

They are three inseparable dimensions of a single reality, i.e., XYZ or Gnergiton.

2. Reality Exists Only in the Full XYZ Volume

Figure 1. Two commutative triangles in GOR: IRVSE(2)◦IRVSE(1) = IRVSE(3), and L◦IRVSE(3) = IRVSE(1).

Figure 2. The geometric mechanism of generating the Fibonacci series and the Golden spiral based on the Principle of IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment).

(i) After squaring (or reproducing) 1 and adding the result to the original square, S1, you get rectangle R1 with the long side length 2.

(ii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R1 and adding the result to R1, you get a rectangle R2 with the long side length 3.

(iii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R2 and adding the result to R2, you get a rectangle R3 with the long side length 5.

(iv) Repeat (iii) with R3, namely, after squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R3 and adding the result to R3, you get a rectangle R4 with long side length 8.

(v) Form a spiral by connecting the opposite corners of each square with a circular arc (selected out of an infinite number of possible curves)by a conscious agent in order to achieve a desired goal.

A common misunderstanding comes from reading the projections in the diagram as independent realities.

In the GOR:

The X-axis represents matter/energy only descriptions. (Mattergy)

The XY-plane represents biological or informational systems (Gnergy).

The XYZ volume represents full reality.(Gnergiton)

But these are not three separate worlds.

They are shadows of the same triadic structure.(see Figure 10).

Reality itself exists only in the full XYZ volume.

The lower-dimensional views are merely partial projections.

So consciousness is not “1D.”

It is one of the three coequal dimensions of reality.

3. A Peircean, Not Cartesian, Geometry

The GOR is not based on Descartes.

It is based on Charles Sanders Peirce’s principle of the irreducible triad [2].

Peirce showed that:

A sign requires Sign–Object–Interpretant .

Remove any one of the three, and semiosis collapses.

Likewise, in the GOR:[1] (see Figures 1 and 2 above)

Matter alone is incomplete.

Information alone is incomplete.

Consciousness alone is incomplete.

Reality emerges only from their irreducible triadic relation. [2]

4. Geometry as a Language for Paradox

Some thinkers argue that paradox cannot be captured by geometry.

But geometry does not eliminate paradox.

It can also express it.

A triangle is the simplest geometric paradox:

Each side exists only in relation to the other two.

No side is reducible to the others.

Yet all three form a single figure.

The GOR [1] extends this idea into three dimensions:

Matter

Information

Consciousness

Three axes, one reality.

5. From Cartesian Dualism to Triadic Ontology

The Geometry of Reality [1] is not an attempt to impose rigid structure on the universe.

It is an attempt to:

Move beyond dualism

Preserve paradox

Express irreducible triadic relations

Provide a geometric language for semiotics, biology, and cosmology [3]

In that sense, it is not Cartesian at all.

It is Peircean, triadic, and process-oriented—a geometry not of separation, but of integration.

6. Paradox Is Not the Enemy

A recurring worry in metaphysical debates is that formal geometry “flattens” paradox—that once we draw axes or diagrams, mystery evaporates. This worry is understandable, especially in traditions that emphasize lived experience, process, and non-duality.

But paradox is not defeated by form.

It is carried by the right form.

A triad is already paradoxical: remove any element and the whole collapses; keep all three and none can dominate. Geometry, when used triadically rather than dualistically, does not resolve paradox—it stabilizes it without reducing it.

7. From Dualism to Triad

Cartesian geometry inherits a binary instinct:

either this or that; either mind or matter.

Triadic geometry begins elsewhere.

Following Charles Sanders Peirce, meaning itself requires an irreducible triad [2]. No dyad can account for mediation; no monad can account for relation. Paradox enters precisely because three terms cannot be collapsed into two.

In triadic thinking:

Opposition is not the final word.

Mediation is constitutive.

Paradox becomes structural rather than accidental.

8. Why Geometry Does Not Eliminate Paradox

Consider the simplest geometric paradox: a triangle.

Each side exists only through the other two.

No side is primary.

The figure is real only as a whole.

This is not resolution—it is mutual dependence.

Extending this to three dimensions intensifies paradox:

No axis is reducible.

No projection is complete.

The whole is not the sum of parts but their irreducible relation.

Geometry here is not a cage.

It is a grammar for paradox.

9. Process, Paradox, and Structure

Process-oriented philosophies rightly insist that reality is dynamic, unfolding, and lived. Triadic geometry does not deny this. Instead, it asks a different question:

What kind of structure must reality have if process itself is possible?

A triadic structure:

Allows continuous transformation (process),

Preserves irreducibility (paradox),

Avoids collapse into either monism or dualism.

In this sense, geometry does not replace paradox—it hosts it.

10. The Triadic Universe

A triadic universe is not one where everything is neatly explained.

It is one where:

Matter without information is blind,

Information without consciousness is empty,

Consciousness without embodiment is mute.

Meaning, life, and understanding arise between these dimensions, not inside any one of them.

Paradox remains—not as an error, but as a feature.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[2] Ji, S. (2018). The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393.

[3] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.