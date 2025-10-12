Human RNA Project

Discussion about this post

Andrew Michael Jones
1d

Relativity is the quantization of time disguised as the square root of -1 or i, with it’s solutions being white and black holes and Euler’s identity representing fundamental consciousness, t=0=e^(ipi)+1, forever a moment in the present, with dark energy (e^(ipi) or -1) being the nonlocal hidden variable or “spooky action at a distance” entangled to reference frames of consciousness and underlying quantum field responsible for the collapse of the wavefunction of time and determining the experience of spacetime and expansion of the universe, which is fundamentally conscious, as we are physical and mental manifestations of attributes inside the mind of God, found in the holy books. Potential solutions to back those claims, including the revelation of consciousness and merger of mind and matter is on my account @itothepowerofi on X.

https://x.com/itothepowerofi/status/1974541813915476264

