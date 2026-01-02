Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

January 2, 2026

A single sentence from a Buddhism summary stopped me: mind and matter co-arise through dependent origination. I recognized the same structure in a place that seems, at first glance, completely different—the quantum measurement problem [5]. How does a fast quantum process, unfolding in femtoseconds, become a slow, stable, reportable fact in a nervous system operating over microseconds to milliseconds [3]? My answer is geometric: the co-arising happens at a saddle point [1] (see the black arrow in Figure 100 below)—a constrained interface on a mixed-curvature energy surface—governed by a Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [3, 4].

Dependent Origination at the Saddle Point: Co-arising of Quantum Event and Classical Record

A definite outcome is modeled as a conditioned event occurring at a constrained interface (a saddle point [1]; see the black arrow in Figure 100 above) where fast quantum degrees of freedom and slow stabilizing degrees of freedom become mutually compatible (GFCP) [5]. The event co-arises with the conditions that render it recordable, producing a stable classical trace and, hence, a reportable experience.

1) The spark

Dependent origination (pratītyasamutpāda) [6] is often introduced as Buddhism’s way of avoiding metaphysical extremes. But the phrase that matters here is operational rather than doctrinal: co-arising. It implies that “what happens” cannot be separated from “what makes it possible.”

That is exactly the pressure point in quantum mechanics.

Quantum theory gives us a mathematically precise account of possibility. Yet our lives consist of facts—definite outcomes that can be remembered, reported, and shared. The conceptual gap between possibility and fact is the measurement problem in its most human form [7].

2) The proposal in one sentence

A quantum “outcome” is not a naked property of an isolated system. It is a conditioned event that co-arises with the slow degrees of freedom that stabilize it, at a constrained gateway that can be represented geometrically as a saddle point on a mixed-curvature energy surface—consistent with a Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [5].

3) Dependent origination as event logic

Dependent origination [6] is not best read as “mind creates matter.” It is better read as:

no phenomenon arises from itself,

no phenomenon is fully definable without its enabling conditions,

reality is fundamentally relational and conditional.

This is not merely metaphysics. It is a disciplined refusal to treat events as self-existing “things.”

4) Quantum measurement already implies conditioning

However one interprets quantum mechanics, a definite outcome always arrives with conditions attached. In practice, the “event” depends on a triad:

System: what can happen (state amplitudes) Interaction / measurement basis: what is being asked (the coupling) Environment / record: what becomes stable (irreversibility, a trace)

If you remove the conditions, the “outcome” evaporates into untestable abstraction. This is not a philosophical preference; it is how the theory is operationally used.

5) The time-scale mismatch that forces a bridge

Here is the overlooked asymmetry that makes “co-arising” mechanistically meaningful:

fast quantum dynamics : femtoseconds (and faster) [8].

slow biological dynamics (including neural correlates of reportable perception): microseconds to milliseconds [2].

A stable “fact” is slow. A quantum transition is fast. If they meet, they meet at an interface—one that must solve a compatibility problem [9].

6) Saddle-point geometry: the universal gateway

In chemistry, catalysis, and biological energy transduction, the geometry of transition is frequently saddle-like [1]: a point (or region) that is:

unstable along one direction (multiple competing channels),

constrained along another (gating, selectivity, compatibility).

A saddle is the geometry of selection under constraints. It is not “choice” in a psychological sense, but “choice” in a physical sense: a system facing multiple allowable trajectories, only some of which are stabilized by fee energy dissipation.[10].

7) GFCP: the fast–slow handshake

The Franck–Condon principle [11] originally formalizes a simple truth: electronic transitions are fast relative to nuclear motion, so transitions occur only where overlap and geometry permit them.

GFCP generalizes this truth [5]:

Fast transitions can occur only when slow degrees of freedom are in a compatible configuration—and once they occur, the slow system inherits a stabilized record.

This is the physical content behind the phrase co-arising:

slow configuration prepares the gateway,

fast quantum transition selects a channel,

stabilization mechanisms (dissipation + environment) lock in a record.

8) The triadic bridge stated explicitly

We can now state the bridge cleanly:

Buddhism: dependent origination

Phenomena arise only in dependence on conditions; mind and matter co-arise.

Quantum mechanics: measurement

Outcomes are conditioned events inseparable from system–interaction–environment.

Saddle-point geometry + GFCP

The conditioned event occurs at a constrained interface where fast and slow become mutually compatible—representable as a saddle point on a mixed-curvature surface [3].

This triad gives a “middle way” interpretation of measurement:

neither crude materialism nor crude idealism, but conditioned event-formation.

9) What this view clarifies (without overclaiming)

This is not a claim that Buddhism contains quantum mechanics. Nor is it a claim that quantum mechanics validates Buddhism. The claim is structural:

both traditions force us to take seriously the idea that facts arise with conditions.

In physics terms, any account of measurement that aims to be complete must make three things explicit:

The gate: which slow variables must be “pre-fit [9]”? The stabilizer: how does the environment/dissipation lock in a trace? The selection geometry: where is the saddle-like decision region in state space?

If these are unspecified, we may have mathematics—but we do not yet have a physical account of fact formation.

10) Closing

Buddhism’s dependent origination is often treated as philosophy. Quantum measurement is often treated as physics. But both point toward the same structural insight:

Reality-as-experienced is not made of isolated things. It is made of conditioned events.

GFCP [5] and saddle-point geometry [1] offer a concrete way to speak about co-arising without mysticism:

fast quantum possibility and slow biological stability meet at a constrained gateway where a definite outcome becomes a durable record.

That gateway is what a saddle means.

