Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

September 6, 2025

1. Introduction

Miracles are traditionally regarded as inexplicable events that transcend natural laws. Yet, if we adopt a broader framework—one that combines quantum physics, biology, and the geometry of reality—we may find a way to describe miracles as natural processes, though rare and improbable ones. In this essay, I propose that miracles arise when fast quantum processes and slow physical or mental processes become coupled, aligning in such a way that the improbable becomes manifest. This view makes miracles less supernatural violations of nature and more extraordinary manifestations of hidden potentialities in the multiverse.

2. The Geometry of Reality and Mixed-Curvature Surfaces

To ground this proposal, let us consider two figures.

The Saddle Surface (Mixed-Curvature Surface):

A saddle surface (see Figure 1) combines a concave pathway (green line), a convex pathway (red line), and a saddle point. At this saddle point, multiple possible trajectories intersect, representing a region of instability but also opportunity. A system resting at the saddle point can tip into one of several possible futures depending on environmental nudges. The Geometry of Reality (see Figure 2):

Reality, in this model, is triadic, consisting of Energy, Information, and Spirit/Consciousness (collectively forming gnergitons). Within this cube of possibilities, processes unfold through IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment). Two commutative triangles (IRVSE(1)–IRVSE(2)–IRVSE(3)) represent the pathways through which phenomena emerge either as Objective Reality (third-person experience) or as Subjective Reality (first-person experience).

Together, these figures suggest that miracles occur not by breaking the rules of reality but by moving along rare but lawful trajectories that couple quantum potentials with macroscopic manifestations.

3. Miracles in the Multiverse

I assume that:

(A) Miracles exist as possibilities in the multiverse.

(B) They may manifest in human consciousness (first-person experience) via IRVSE(3) + L (lifting/ascension) or via IRVSE(1) + L.

(C) They may also manifest in nature (third-person experience) via IRVSE(1) and IRVSE(2), or directly via IRVSE(3).

Thus, miracles are not external interruptions but lawful unfoldings that follow the commutative dynamics of IRVSE.

4. Quantum–Physical Coupling and the Principle of Slow and Fast Processes (PSFP)

At the heart of this theory is the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) or Principle of Slow and Fast Processes (PSFP).

In enzyme catalysis , fast quantum rearrangements (e.g., electronic transitions) must align with slower conformational changes of the protein. Catalysis occurs only when these two rhythms couple, unlocking a chemical transformation.

Analogously, in the formation of miracles, fast quantum events in the multiverse must align with slower physical or mental processes. Only when their contents match—like tumblers of a lock clicking into place—does a quantum miracle become physically or consciously realized.

In both cases, the probability of occurrence is determined by the probability of alignment between fast and slow processes.

5. Virtual vs. Realized Miracles

Virtual miracles occur constantly at the quantum level, just as virtual transitions occur in quantum chemistry. But for a miracle to be realized—for it to appear in the domain of nature or consciousness—it must couple with a slow process that resonates with it.

This coupling could be:

Neural network reconfigurations in the brain (first-person miracles).

Environmental alignments in nature (third-person miracles).

Thus, miracles are rare not because they are impossible, but because the probability of such couplings is vanishingly small.

6. A Unified View: Miracles, Enzymes, and Reality

The analogy between enzyme catalysis and miracles reveals a profound isomorphism:

Enzyme catalysis: Coupling of fast quantum events + slow conformational shifts → accelerated reaction.

Miracle formation: Coupling of fast quantum miracles + slow natural or mental processes → extraordinary manifestation.

In both cases, the system operates lawfully within the Geometry of Reality, but the outcome appears miraculous only because of its rarity and improbability.

7. Conclusion

This speculative theory suggests that miracles do not violate natural law. Instead, they represent lawful but rare events arising from the coupling of quantum potentialities with macroscopic realities through the mechanism of IRVSE. Just as enzymes harness quantum processes to accelerate life-sustaining reactions, so too might consciousness and nature harness quantum miracles to give rise to experiences and phenomena that we call miraculous.

In this view, miracles are part of the fabric of the multiverse, ever-present in possibility, occasionally manifest in actuality, and always inviting us to expand our understanding of what reality can be.