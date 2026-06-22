Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

1. Introduction

For centuries, science has sought to explain reality by reducing complex phenomena to simpler components.

Matter was reduced to atoms.

Atoms were reduced to particles.

Biology was reduced to molecules.

Consciousness was reduced to neural activity.

This strategy has produced extraordinary successes.

Yet a curious pattern repeatedly appears whenever a scientific theory approaches its limits.

Again and again, reality seems to organize itself not as a simple duality but as a triad (see Table 300)..

This observation has led to the formulation of the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH) [1], a framework proposing that reality may consist of three interconnected domains rather than merely two.

The intriguing possibility is that this triadic structure appears not only in philosophy and religion but also in mathematics, quantum mechanics, relativity theory, cosmology, and even the evolution of scientific culture itself [2].

2. The Egyptian Pyramid as a Clue

The starting point is surprisingly ancient.

The Great Pyramid [3] may be viewed as a visible tetrahedron (see the first row of Table 50).

Some researchers have suggested that the visible pyramid may once have been conceptually paired with an invisible inverted counterpart beneath the ground.

Together, the visible and invisible portions form a structure resembling a Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT).

In the language of TLRH:

Layer I

The visible pyramid.

Layer II

The Body-Centered Tetrahedron [4].

A partially visible intermediary structure.

Layer III

The higher-dimensional source structure represented by the 4-dimensional simplex or 5-cell [5].

Whether or not the ancient Egyptians understood these geometrical ideas explicitly, their cosmology appears to have distinguished between (i) visible reality,(ii) an intermediate domain, and (iii) a deeper invisible reality.

3. The Recurring Role of the Middle Layer

The most striking feature of Table 50 is the recurring appearance of an intermediate layer, i.e., Layer II.

This middle layer is neither fully visible nor fully hidden.

Instead, it functions as a bridge.

It mediates between two domains that otherwise appear disconnected.

The pattern repeatedly takes the form:

Visible

↓

Mediator

↓

Invisible

This structure appears in surprisingly diverse fields (see the first column of Table 300).

4. Mathematics: The Galois Revolution

For centuries mathematicians successfully solved quadratic, cubic, and quartic equations.

Then they encountered a barrier.

The general quintic equation resisted solution by radicals .

The breakthrough came from Évariste Galois [6] (see the last row of Table 300).

Rather than solving the quintic directly, Galois discovered a deeper layer of mathematical reality: symmetry groups.

The triad becomes:

Quartic Equations

↓

Galois Theory

↓

Abstract Symmetry Structures

The quintic did not merely present a problem.

It revealed a deeper level of organization hidden behind ordinary algebra.

5. Relativity: Matter and Spacetime

Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity [8] introduced another triadic structure (see Row 7 of Table 300).

Matter is observable.

Spacetime itself is not directly observable.

Between them lies curvature.

Matter influences curvature.

Curvature shapes motion.

The triad becomes:

Matter

↓

Curvature of Spacetime

↓

Spacetime Geometry

Curvature serves as a mediator between the visible world of matter and the deeper geometric structure of reality.

6. Quantum Mechanics: From Particles to Wavicles

Quantum theory presents a similar puzzle (see Row 5 of Table 300).

Experiments reveal particles.

The mathematical formalism employs wavefunctions.

Yet the underlying quantum entity appears to be neither a particle nor a wave.

Arthur Eddington introduced the term “wavicle” [13] to describe this deeper reality.

The triad becomes:

Particles

↓

Wavefunction

↓

Wavicle

The wavefunction acts as an intermediary between observable measurement outcomes and the deeper quantum reality from which they emerge.

7. Wavefunction Collapse and the Saddle Point

Figure 10. The saddle surface (mixed-curvature surface) consisting of the triad of (i) concave surface (green line, A <-> B; slow conformational change), (ii) convex surface (red line, D -> C; fast quantum transitions), and (iii) a saddle point (see the black arrow; where (i) and (ii) transiently converge..

The mystery of wavefunction collapse has generated competing interpretations.

Eugene Wigner [15] suggested that consciousness causes collapse.

Roger Penrose[16] proposed that collapse results from objective instabilities in spacetime geometry.

An alternative possibility is offered by the Gnergy Principle of Organization [2, 18] (see Figure 10).

According to this view, collapse occurs when reversible quantum possibilities become irreversibly embedded within organized physical systems.

The key transition occurs at a saddle point where fast quantum processes couple to slower classical processes.

The triad becomes:

Quantum Possibilities

↓

GFCP Saddle Point

↓

Actualized Reality

The saddle point functions as a gateway through which possibilities become actualities.

8. Penrose’s Singularity and the Boundary of Physics

Roger Penrose’s Nobel Prize-winning singularity theorem [16] revealed another example of a transition layer.

General Relativity [8] predicts situations in which spacetime itself becomes incomplete.

The theory reaches a boundary.

Instead of viewing the singularity as a destination, one may interpret it as a transition.

Observable Spacetime

↓

Singularity

↓

Deeper Reality

“The singularity becomes a signpost indicating that (6/22/2026/1)

a deeper framework may be required.”

In the language of TLRH, singularities resemble Layer II phenomena (see Row 5 of Table 300).

“They are neither ordinary physical objects nor ultimate realities.” (6/22/2026/2)

They are gateways.

9. Science as a Layer-II Activity

The triadic pattern may even apply to science itself.

Human experience is naturally coarse-grained.

We perceive forests rather than individual leaves.

We experience people rather than trillions of cells.

Science emerged as humanity’s collective fine-graining enterprise.

It serves as an intermediary between experience and reality.

The triad becomes:

Psychophysical Lifeworld

↓

Scientific Culture

↓

Fine-Grained Reality

“Scientific culture occupies a mediating role analogous (6/22/2026/3)

to Layer II. It allows humanity to penetrate beneath

appearances and discover deeper structures.”

10. The Arrival of Artificial Intelligence

The emergence of AI [23] introduces a new chapter in this story.

For centuries, scientific knowledge was produced entirely by human cognitive networks.

Today, AI increasingly participates in:

scientific discovery,

data analysis,

mathematical exploration,

and knowledge integration.

The mediating layer is becoming more complex.

Experience

↓

Human-AI Scientific Culture

↓

Reality

“The scientific enterprise is evolving from individual (6/22/2026/4)

cognition to collective cognition and now toward hybrid

cognition” (see Row 8, Table 300).

11. The Shillongator and the Self-Knowing Universe

The Shillongator model [24] proposed that the universe is not merely self-organizing but self-knowing.

This perspective transforms the entire discussion.

The evolution of life, consciousness, science, and artificial intelligence can be viewed as successive stages in the universe’s attempt to understand itself.

Matter gave rise to life.

Life gave rise to mind.

Mind gave rise to science.

Science is now giving rise to human-AI cognitive networks (see Row 8 of Table 300)..

The triad becomes:

Reality

↓

Knowledge Systems

↓

Self-Knowledge

In this view,



“Scientific culture functions as a cognitive organ (6/22/2026/5)

through which the universe reflects upon itself.”

_________________________________________________________________________



12. The Ouroboros and the Vertical Helix

An unexpected consequence follows.

If TLRH successfully describes reality, then TLRH itself becomes part of the reality it describes.

The framework becomes self-referential.

Psychophysical Lifeworld

↓

TLRH

↓

Reality

The end loops back toward the beginning.

This resembles the ancient symbol of the Ouroboros [25], the serpent consuming its own tail.

Yet a more appropriate image may be the vertical helix.

A circle returns to the same point.

“A helix returns to a similar position at a higher level. Each cycle (6/22/2026/6)

generates deeper understanding. The universe repeatedly studies

itself through increasingly sophisticated forms of self-reflection.”

13. Conclusion: Reality May Require Three

The examples collected in Tables 50 and 300 span remarkably different domains:

Egyptian cosmology,

algebra,

relativity,

quantum mechanics,

wavefunction collapse,

black-hole singularities,

scientific culture,

artificial intelligence,

astronomy

and the self-knowing universe.

Yet they all exhibit a common architecture.

Again and again, reality appears to organize itself as:

Observable

↓

Mediator

↓

Deeper Reality

The mediator is not merely a bridge.

It is often where the most important transformations occur.

Whether represented by the Body-Centered Tetrahedron [4], Galois theory [6], spacetime curvature [10], the quantum wavefunction [11], a saddle point [18, 19], a singularity [16], scientific culture, or human-AI cognition, the middle layer repeatedly emerges as the key to understanding the relationship between appearance and reality.

If this recurring pattern is not accidental, then one of the deepest lessons of modern science may be surprisingly simple:

“Reality may require three.” (6/22/2026/6)



____________________________________________________________________________

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview integrating modern physics, biology, and Jungian Synchronicity https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

[2] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-373. ITR

[3] Egyptian pyramids. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egyptian_pyramids

[4] Ji, S. (2026). The Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT): The Missing Link in an Emerging Geometry of Unified Cosmology

https://622622.substack.com/p/the-body-centered-tetrahedron-bct

[5] 5-Cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[6] Evariste Galois. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%89variste_Galois

[7] Symmetry group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symmetry_group

[8] General relativity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_relativity

[9] Ji, S. (2026). From Mattergy to Gnergy to Gnergitons: An ITR-Based Account of Matter, Life, and Reality

https://622622.substack.com/p/from-mattergy-to-gnergy-to-gnergitons

[10] Curvature. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curvature

[11] Quantum mechanics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_mechanics

[12] Wave function. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wave_function

[13] Wave-particle duality. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wave%E2%80%93particle_duality

[14] Wave function collapse. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wave_function_collapse

[15] Eugene Wigner. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugene_Wigner

[16] Penrose, R. (2020). Black Holes, Cosmology, and Space-Time Singularities. https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/2020/penrose/lecture/

[17] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 33-34. GPO

[18] Ji, S. (2026). Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field TheoryToward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum Transitions

https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[19] Saddle point. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddle_point

[20] Blackhole. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_hole

[21] Eistein, A. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Einstein

[22] Singularity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Singularity_(mathematics)

[23] Artificial intelligence. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artificial_intelligence

[24] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.

[25] Ouroboros. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ouroboros

[26] Helix. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helix