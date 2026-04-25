Reality Requires Three: Why Ontology, Epistemology, and Mathematics Form an Irreducible Triad.
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
From Plato to Peirce to modern physics—why every attempt to reduce reality to one or two pillars fails, and why a triadic framework may be the missing foundation of science and philosophy.
1. The Problem: Why Our Theories of Reality Keep Failing
For over two thousand years, philosophers and scientists have tried to answer a deceptively simple question:
What is reality made of?
Three dominant answers have emerged:
Ontology-first: Reality is made of things (matter, particles, fields) [1]
Epistemology-first: Reality is what we can know (perception, cognition, language) [2]
Mathematics-first: Reality is fundamentally mathematical structure [3]
Each of these views has produced profound insights—and yet, each ultimately fails when taken alone.
Why?
Because each commits a subtle but pervasive error:
it reduces a three-part system into one or two components.
I have called this kind of mistake a collapse error—or more specifically, a form of False Disjunction Bias [4]
What if the problem is not that any one of these views is wrong—but that none of them is complete on its own?
2. A New Proposal: OEMT
I propose a simple but far-reaching principle:
Reality is grounded in an irreducible triad [5]:
Ontology – Epistemology – Mathematics
Let us call this:
OEMT: Ontology–Epistemology–Mathematics Triadism
The core claim is:
These three components are mutually irreducible
None can be derived from the others
All three are jointly necessary to describe reality
3. The Three Pillars of Reality
(1) Ontology — What Exists
Ontology [1] concerns being:
Matter, energy, fields
Biological organisms
Physical processes
Without ontology, there is nothing to describe.
(2) Epistemology — What Is Known
Epistemology [2] concerns knowing:
Perception, cognition, measurement
Interpretation, meaning, consciousness
Without epistemology, nothing can be accessed or interpreted.
(3) Mathematics — What Structures Reality
Mathematics concerns structure [3]:
Relations, symmetries, invariants
Equations, geometries, patterns
Without mathematics, nothing can be organized or expressed coherently.
4. Why the Triad Is Irreducible
Most philosophical systems collapse one pillar into another:
Reduction 1: Ontology → Mathematics
(Platonism [6], Tegmark [7])
Reality is just mathematical structure.
Problem:
Mathematics alone cannot explain existence or experience. (4/24/2026/10)
Reduction 2: Epistemology → Ontology
(Naive realism) [8]
What we see is what exists.
Problem:
Ignores interpretation, measurement, and observer-dependence. (4/24/2026/11)
Reduction 3: Mathematics → Epistemology
(Constructivism) [8a]
Mathematics [3] is just a human invention.
Problem:
Fails to explain the unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in physics. (4/24/2026/12)
Each of these is a two-to-one collapse—a loss of essential structure.
OEMT avoids this by insisting:
Reality cannot be compressed below three dimensions. (4/24/2026/13)
5. Historical Echoes of the Triad
This idea is not without precedent—but it has never been fully articulated in this form.
Plato [6] recognized the primacy of abstract forms—but did not include epistemology as an independent pillar
Immanuel Kant [9] being and knowing—but left mathematics as secondary
Charles Sanders Peirce [10] irreducible triads—but embedded mathematics within logic rather than elevating it as co-equal
OEMT can be seen as:
The completion of the triadic intuition in philosophy (4/24/2026/14)
6. Geometry of Reality: From Triad to Structure
The triadic nature of reality can be visualized geometrically.
A line (1D) represents monism
A plane (2D) represents dualism
A volume (3D) represents triadic reality
OEMT corresponds to a three-dimensional conceptual space:
X-axis → Ontology
Y-axis → Epistemology
Z-axis → Mathematics
This aligns naturally with the Geometry of Reality (GOR) framework:
7. From Structure to Action: Enter IRVSE
OEMT describes the static architecture of reality.
But reality is not static—it evolves.
This is where my earlier concept comes in:
IRVSE: (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment; defined in the legend to Figure 2 in [11])
IRVSE acts as the dynamic engine that operates within the OEMT framework:
Ontology → provides the entities
Mathematics → provides the possible structures
Epistemology → provides the selection/interpretation
Together, they generate:
Reality as an ongoing process of structured, interpreted existence
8. The Key Insight
The deepest implication of OEMT is this:
Reality is not just being. (4/24/2026/15)
Not just knowing. (4/24/2026/16)
Not just structure. (4/24/2026/17)
It is the inseparable interaction of all three. (4/24/2026/18)
This triad may be expressed as:
Being – Knowing – Structuring (4/24/2026/19)
Or, in more dynamic terms:
Existence – Interpretation – Organization (4/24/2026/20)
9. Why This Matters for Science
Modern science implicitly relies on OEMT—but does not recognize it explicitly.
Consider any scientific equation:
It describes something real (ontology)
It is known and interpreted by observers (epistemology)
It is expressed in mathematical form (mathematics)
Remove any one of these—and science collapses.
OEMT simply makes explicit what science already assumes. (4/24/2026/21)
10. Toward a Triadic Realism
If OEMT is correct, then:
Monistic worldviews are incomplete (4/24/2026/22)
Dualistic frameworks are insufficient (4/24/2026/23)
Only triadic realism can fully account for reality (4/24/2026/24)
This leads to a new philosophical stance:
Triadic Realism: Reality is fundamentally threefold and irreducible (4/24/2026/25)
11. Final Reflection
For centuries, we have tried to compress reality into simpler forms:
One principle
One substance
One equation
OEMT suggests that this project may be misguided.
Reality may not be reducible beyond three. And if that is true, (4/24/2026/26)
then the path forward is not simplification—but completion.
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