Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

From Plato to Peirce to modern physics—why every attempt to reduce reality to one or two pillars fails, and why a triadic framework may be the missing foundation of science and philosophy.

1. The Problem: Why Our Theories of Reality Keep Failing

For over two thousand years, philosophers and scientists have tried to answer a deceptively simple question:

What is reality made of?

Three dominant answers have emerged:

Ontology-first: Reality is made of things (matter, particles, fields) [1]

Epistemology-first: Reality is what we can know (perception, cognition, language) [2]

Mathematics-first: Reality is fundamentally mathematical structure [3]

Each of these views has produced profound insights—and yet, each ultimately fails when taken alone.

Why?

Because each commits a subtle but pervasive error:

it reduces a three-part system into one or two components.

I have called this kind of mistake a collapse error—or more specifically, a form of False Disjunction Bias [4]

What if the problem is not that any one of these views is wrong—but that none of them is complete on its own?

2. A New Proposal: OEMT

I propose a simple but far-reaching principle:

Reality is grounded in an irreducible triad [5]:

Ontology – Epistemology – Mathematics

Let us call this:

OEMT: Ontology–Epistemology–Mathematics Triadism

The core claim is:

These three components are mutually irreducible

None can be derived from the others

All three are jointly necessary to describe reality

3. The Three Pillars of Reality

(1) Ontology — What Exists

Ontology [1] concerns being:

Matter, energy, fields

Biological organisms

Physical processes

Without ontology, there is nothing to describe.

(2) Epistemology — What Is Known

Epistemology [2] concerns knowing:

Perception, cognition, measurement

Interpretation, meaning, consciousness

Without epistemology, nothing can be accessed or interpreted.

(3) Mathematics — What Structures Reality

Mathematics concerns structure [3]:

Relations, symmetries, invariants

Equations, geometries, patterns

Without mathematics, nothing can be organized or expressed coherently.

4. Why the Triad Is Irreducible

Most philosophical systems collapse one pillar into another:

Reduction 1: Ontology → Mathematics

(Platonism [6], Tegmark [7])

Reality is just mathematical structure.

Problem:

Mathematics alone cannot explain existence or experience. (4/24/2026/10)

Reduction 2: Epistemology → Ontology

(Naive realism) [8]

What we see is what exists.

Problem:

Ignores interpretation, measurement, and observer-dependence. (4/24/2026/11)

Reduction 3: Mathematics → Epistemology

(Constructivism) [8a]

Mathematics [3] is just a human invention.

Problem:

Fails to explain the unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in physics. (4/24/2026/12)

Each of these is a two-to-one collapse—a loss of essential structure.

OEMT avoids this by insisting:

Reality cannot be compressed below three dimensions. (4/24/2026/13)

5. Historical Echoes of the Triad

This idea is not without precedent—but it has never been fully articulated in this form.

Plato [6] recognized the primacy of abstract forms—but did not include epistemology as an independent pillar

Immanuel Kant [9] being and knowing—but left mathematics as secondary

Charles Sanders Peirce [10] irreducible triads—but embedded mathematics within logic rather than elevating it as co-equal

OEMT can be seen as:

The completion of the triadic intuition in philosophy (4/24/2026/14)

6. Geometry of Reality: From Triad to Structure

The triadic nature of reality can be visualized geometrically.

A line (1D) represents monism

A plane (2D) represents dualism

A volume (3D) represents triadic reality

OEMT corresponds to a three-dimensional conceptual space:

X-axis → Ontology

Y-axis → Epistemology

Z-axis → Mathematics

This aligns naturally with the Geometry of Reality (GOR) framework:

7. From Structure to Action: Enter IRVSE

OEMT describes the static architecture of reality.

But reality is not static—it evolves.

This is where my earlier concept comes in:

IRVSE: (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment; defined in the legend to Figure 2 in [11])

IRVSE acts as the dynamic engine that operates within the OEMT framework:

Ontology → provides the entities

Mathematics → provides the possible structures

Epistemology → provides the selection/interpretation

Together, they generate:

Reality as an ongoing process of structured, interpreted existence

8. The Key Insight

The deepest implication of OEMT is this:

Reality is not just being. (4/24/2026/15)

Not just knowing. (4/24/2026/16)

Not just structure. (4/24/2026/17)

It is the inseparable interaction of all three. (4/24/2026/18)

This triad may be expressed as:

Being – Knowing – Structuring (4/24/2026/19)

Or, in more dynamic terms:

Existence – Interpretation – Organization (4/24/2026/20)

9. Why This Matters for Science

Modern science implicitly relies on OEMT—but does not recognize it explicitly.

Consider any scientific equation:

It describes something real (ontology)

It is known and interpreted by observers (epistemology)

It is expressed in mathematical form (mathematics)

Remove any one of these—and science collapses.

OEMT simply makes explicit what science already assumes. (4/24/2026/21)

10. Toward a Triadic Realism

If OEMT is correct, then:

Monistic worldviews are incomplete (4/24/2026/22)

Dualistic frameworks are insufficient (4/24/2026/23)

Only triadic realism can fully account for reality (4/24/2026/24)

This leads to a new philosophical stance:

Triadic Realism: Reality is fundamentally threefold and irreducible (4/24/2026/25)

11. Final Reflection

For centuries, we have tried to compress reality into simpler forms:

One principle

One substance

One equation

OEMT suggests that this project may be misguided.

Reality may not be reducible beyond three. And if that is true, (4/24/2026/26)

then the path forward is not simplification—but completion.

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