1. Reopening an Old Tension

Quantum Field Theory (QFT) [1] and thermodynamics sit uneasily beside one another.

QFT: Fundamentally time-symmetric, describing field evolution and interactions with extraordinary precision.

Thermodynamics: Fundamentally time-directed, describing dissipation, irreversibility, and entropy production (driving spontaneous processes in isolated systems) .

The difficulty is not mathematical inconsistency but conceptual asymmetry:

Microscopic laws are reversible. Physical events are not.

The Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [2] offers a way to connect these domains without modifying QFT’s equations.

2. The Core Proposal of SPI

SPI [2] treats quantum state transitions as dynamical reorganizations occurring on mixed-curvature free-energy surfaces.[3]

A saddle point possesses two crucial properties:

(1) Directional instability – enabling transitions

(2) Mixed curvature – coupling distinct dynamical modes

In SPI, transitions arise from the interaction of:

Fast dynamics: Quantum field fluctuations, microscopic excitations

Slow dynamics: Environmental, conformational, neural, or collective variables

At the saddle point, these modes transiently couple, producing dissipative stabilization. [2].

3. Why Geometry Enters Quantum Theory

Saddle points are already central in many physical theories:

Transition state theory [4]

Barrier crossing

Instability-mediated dynamics

Chemical reaction kinetics [5]

Enzyme catalysis [6]

SPI extends this logic:

Quantum transitions may be governed by the same geometry that organizes classical and chemical transitions.

Collapse-like events are therefore not mysterious discontinuities but thermodynamic reorganizations constrained by geometry.

4. Minimal Mathematical Skeleton

The argument requires surprisingly little formal machinery.

Near a saddle point, a free-energy surface may be locally approximated:

where:

: Stable (slow) direction

: Unstable (fast) direction

Coupling between fast and slow modes naturally generates two time scales:

Dissipated free energy during stabilization:

Irreversibility does not arise from altered equations, but from energy flow during coupling.

5. From QFT to Thermodynamic QFT (TQFT)

Standard QFT describes admissible field evolutions.

SPI emphasizes that realized transitions require:

System–environment interaction

Free-energy gradients

Dissipative pathways

Thus emerges an interpretive extension:

Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory (TQFT)

QFT → Kinematics of possibilities

TQFT → Thermodynamics of realization

No new particles, no new forces — only recognition that physical transitions are energetically mediated.

6. Two Distinct Arrows of Time

SPI clarifies a foundational distinction.

Formal Time Asymmetry

Selection among solutions

Compatible with reversible equations

No necessary entropy production

Thermodynamic Time Asymmetry

Free-energy dissipation

Physically irreversible

Requires coupling

SPI locates quantum transitions in the second category.

Irreversibility becomes a property of processes, not equations.

7. Relation to Transactional Pictures

The Transactional Interpretation (TI), developed originally by John Cramer [7], and its relativistic extension by Ruth Kastner [8], describe quantum events via advanced–retarded field exchanges.

Shared conceptual elements:

✔ Emphasis on field processes

✔ No privileged observer

✔ Outcome selection mechanisms

Key contrast:

Transactional models: Primarily explain consistency of outcomes

SPI / TQFT (Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory): Emphasize energetic stabilization via dissipation

SPI does not negate transactional logic — it supplements it with thermodynamic grounding.

8. Biological Parallel: A Familiar Structure

SPI’s geometry mirrors enzyme catalysis [6:]

Fluctuating substrate ensemble → Transition state (saddle) → Committed product (see Figure 3 above).

The transition state:

Mixed stability

Energetically decisive

Dissipative

Quantum transitions may follow the same structural logic:

Fluctuation → Saddle-point coupling → Stabilized outcome (see Figure 3 abve)

This resonance is dynamical, not metaphorical.

9. Technical Formulation (Condensed)

A thermodynamically extended QFT (here referred to as Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory, TQFT) perspective suggests that quantum state transitions correspond to field-mediated reorganizations constrained by mixed-curvature free-energy manifolds [2]. Near saddle-type instabilities, coupling between fast (exergonic) microscopic field fluctuations and slower environmental degrees of freedom (endergonic) generates characteristic separation of time scales, permitting transient amplification along unstable directions. Stabilization requires dissipation of free energy into the environment, producing effective irreversibility without violating underlying time-symmetric equations. Observable outcome selection may therefore reflect geometry-conditioned dissipative dynamics rather than purely probabilistic reduction or observer-dependent collapse.

10. Conceptual Reorientation

SPI / TQFT implies:

Collapse becomes a thermodynamic event

Quantum–classical boundary becomes scale-dependent

Time asymmetry becomes dynamically generated

Geometry mediates physical decision

The central question shifts:

❌ Why does collapse occur?

✔ Where does dissipation occur?

11. Closing Reflection

Quantum theory may not require deeper mysteries, only deeper continuity.

Mixed-curvature geometry [3], multiscale coupling, and free-energy dissipation are already universal across physics, chemistry, and biology.

SPI (Saddle-Point Interpretation) proposes that quantum transitions belong to the same family.

