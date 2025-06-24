Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (assisted by ChatGPT)

In the 1990s, I introduced a conceptual model called the Seoulator — a self-organizing cosmological framework integrating matter, mind, and spirit. Thirty years later, in 2025, I arrived independently at another framework called the Geometry of Reality (GOR), which once again positioned matter, information, and consciousness as the three irreducible dimensions of reality. Despite the vast intellectual distance between these two models — separated by decades, disciplines, and developments — they converge on the same triadic architecture.

This convergence is an instance not of triple consilience, as I initially thought, but rather a more accurate and subtle phenomenon: a double consilience that serves as a token of a Triple Irreducible Relation type.

From Seoul to the Geometry of Reality

In Table 1 above, we juxtapose the two models — the Seoulator and the Geometry of Reality. Both frameworks identify the same threefold division, as indicated in Table 2:

Despite being developed in distinct contexts, these two models reaffirm one another — a strong indicator of structural convergence across theoretical domains

Double Consilience Defined

In this context, double consilience refers to the independent convergence of two models — each arriving at the same triadic structure without direct dependence.

A consilience is double when two independent lines of reasoning converge on the same conclusion. It is triple when three independent lines do.

Hence, the appearance of the Matter–Mind–Spirit triad in both the Seoulator and GOR models constitutes a double consilience. This is not mere repetition. It’s an echo of a deeper truth that reality itself may be organized triadically.

The Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) Type: Phenomenology-Semiotics-Geometry

Although only two instances (Seoulator and GOR) are present in Tables 1 and 2, the type of consilience they instantiate spans three foundational domains of knowledge:

These three domains — Phenomenology, Semiotics, and Geometry — form what may be called an ITR Type. The two models from 1995 and 2025 are tokens of this triple-ITR type, giving us empirical and conceptual support that this tripartite structure is not arbitrary but deeply embedded in our understanding of reality.

From Tokens to Types: Why It Matters

Why is this significant?

It validates the irreducible triad as a stable unit of meaning.

It demonstrates that different models , created at different times , in different conceptual frameworks , can converge on the same structural insight.

It supports the idea that truth is triangulated, not deduced from a single point.

This principle of double consilience as a token of a Triple-Irreducible Relation type is a methodological insight that can guide future theories of consciousness, life, and reality itself.

Toward a Universal Geometry of Reality

Both the Seoulator and GOR models suggest that reality is not fundamentally dualistic, as traditionally assumed (e.g., mind vs. matter), but triadic — consisting of energy, information, and spirit; or structure, mediation, and experience.

In Peircean terms, this mirrors the triad of Object–Sign–Interpretant. In cosmological terms, it maps onto the Matter–Mind–Spirit spectrum. In biosemiotic terms, it manifests as Energy–Information–Consciousness.

The implication is that reality is not just composed of things and forces, but also of meanings. And meaning, as Peirce emphasized, is never reducible to dyads — it is born from the interplay of three [5].

Conclusion

The Seoulator (1995) and the Geometry of Reality (2025) models — developed independently — converge on the same triadic structure: Matter, Mind, and Spirit. This constitutes a double consilience, which can be justifiably interpreted as a token of the Phenomenology–Semiotics–Geometry triple type. It reveals a shared commitment to a structural invariant: an Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR). The recurrence of this triad suggests that the domains of phenomenology, semiotics, and geometry are not merely converging disciplines but represent the foundational axes of a triadic reality — a view consistent with Peirce’s semiotic metaphysics [5] and the Geometry of Reality framework [1]. This recognition strengthens the case for a new framework of understanding — one in which science, philosophy, and spirituality are no longer in opposition, but part of a coherent, triadic whole.