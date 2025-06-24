Human RNA Project

(6/26/2025)

The two figures shown in Table 1 above were drawn by me 30 years apart and yet contain the term "Spirit", unintentionally; in 1995, more or less forced by the logic of complementarity [1], and, in 2025, strongly influenced by Joshua Davis' life story and Federico Faggin's book, Irreducible [2]. Upon studying the two figures more carefully, I noticed that they are consilient on an ITR (Irreducible Triadic Relation) of an ITR [4], as explained in detail above. This article illustrates (according to ChatGPT) an interesting case of what may be called "a dyadic consilience on a token of a triple type" (DCTT), namely, two theoretical frameworks (Seoulator & Geometry of Reality) converging on a result that is a token (a triad of Matter/Body, Mind/Information, & Spirit//Consciousness) of a type involving another triad of elements (a triad of Phenomenology, Semiotics & Geometry).

References:

[1] Ji, S. (1995). Complementarism: A Biology-Based Philosophical Framework to Integrate Western Science and Eastern Tao, in Psychotherapy East and West: Integration of Psychotherapies, Korean Academy of Psychotherapists, 178-23 Sungbuk-dong, Songbuk-ku, Seoul 136-020, Korea, pp. 517-548. http://www.conformon.net/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/Complementarism_1995_ Proceedings2.pdf

[2] Faggin, F. (2024). Irreducible. Essentia, Winchester, UK.

