Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

For most of the twentieth century, physics and biology traveled along largely separate roads.

Physicists sought the fundamental laws governing matter, energy, space, and time. Biologists focused on cells, organisms, evolution, and ecosystems. The prevailing assumption was that biology would eventually be reduced to physics, just as chemistry had been largely reduced to quantum mechanics.

Yet a curious pattern has emerged over the last several decades.

Some physicists have begun moving upward—from particles toward life and mind—while some biologists have begun moving downward—from cells toward the fundamental principles of organization that govern the universe itself.

Remarkably, these two journeys may be converging.

One example is Paul Werbos’s [1] recent concept of Ouroboros Physics. Another is the Shillongator [2] (see Figure 1.A5 in [4]), a cosmological model I proposed in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Although developed independently and from very different starting points, both models portray the universe as a single self-organizing system in which matter, life, mind, and civilization emerge from deeper organizing principles.

The similarities are striking. The differences are equally illuminating.

1. The Shillongator: A Biological Vision of the Universe

The Shillongator was developed as an extension of ideas emerging from theoretical biology and self-organization.

The original diagram represented the universe as a continuous hierarchy extending from subatomic particles to human societies:

Quarks → Atoms → Molecules → Cells → Organisms → Societies

The key insight was simple:

Life and nonlife are not separate realms.

Instead, they form a continuous spectrum embedded within a larger self-organizing universe.

The Shillongator proposed that biological organization is not an accident added onto an otherwise lifeless universe. Rather, organization itself is a fundamental feature of reality.

Later versions of the model introduced the concept of gnergy, defined as the union of energy and information [3].

Just as no biological organization can exist without both energy and information, the universe itself may be viewed as a hierarchy of gnergic processes operating at different scales.

In this view:

Matter stores structure.

Energy performs work.

Information guides work.

Life emerges from their coordination.

The Shillongator therefore begins not with particles but with organization.

2. Ouroboros Physics: A Physical Vision of the Universe

Paul Werbos’s Ouroboros Physics [1] begins from a different direction.

The term “Ouroboros” comes from the ancient symbol of a serpent swallowing its own tail, representing self-reference, self-generation, and cosmic unity.

Werbos proposes that the universe is fundamentally a single dynamical system governed by an underlying mathematical structure—the Ouroboros Lagrangian.

From this foundation emerge:

elementary particles,

fields,

dark matter,

complex structures,

life,

mind,

civilization.

In Werbos’s formulation, reality is not a collection of disconnected objects but a unified evolving whole.

Importantly, Ouroboros Physics rejects the idea that emergence violates physical law.

Instead, higher-level phenomena arise naturally from deeper dynamical principles.

As Werbos recently wrote:

“The laws which define a dynamical system are not the same as what (6/1/2026/1)

emerges from it, but what emerges IS grounded in the foundations.”

This statement captures the central spirit of Ouroboros Physics.

Life, consciousness, and even spiritual experience are not outside nature. They are emergent expressions of nature itself.

3. Five Shared Principles

Despite their different origins, the Shillongator and Ouroboros models share several fundamental assumptions.

1) The Universe Is One

Neither model accepts a radical separation between matter and life, or between nature and mind.

Both assume that reality forms a unified whole.

2) Emergence Is Real

Atoms are not merely smaller versions of cells.

Cells are not merely smaller versions of minds.

New levels of organization emerge throughout cosmic evolution.

3) Self-Organization Is Fundamental

Both models regard organization as intrinsic to nature rather than imposed from outside.

4) Evolution Is Cosmic

Evolution is not confined to biology.

The entire universe evolves through increasing levels of complexity and organization.

5) Mind Belongs Within Nature

Neither framework treats consciousness as an inexplicable exception to physical reality.

Mind emerges within the universe rather than standing outside it.

4. The Key Difference

The most important difference lies in where the two theories begin.

Ouroboros Physics starts with physics.

Its primary question is:

What fundamental dynamical laws generate the universe?

Shillongator starts with organization.

Its primary question is:

What principles generate organization throughout the universe?

Thus:

Ouroboros asks how physics gives rise to life.

Shillongator asks how organization gives rise to life.

One begins from dynamics.

The other begins from coordination.

One is fundamentally physical.

The other is fundamentally biosemiotic.

5. Dark Matter and Gnergy

Another important difference concerns the source of organization.

Werbos places significant emphasis on dark matter and its role in cosmic evolution.

He even suggests that ancient notions such as qi [3] may reflect phenomena associated with physical processes not yet fully understood.

The Shillongator instead emphasizes gnergy—the inseparable union of energy and information [2].

In modern language:

Ouroboros seeks the physical substrate.

Shillongator seeks the organizational principle.

The two approaches may ultimately prove complementary rather than contradictory.

Dark matter may provide the stage.

Gnergy may explain the play.

6. Which Is More Fundamental?

This question leads to an intriguing possibility.

Suppose Ouroboros Physics eventually succeeds in identifying the ultimate physical laws governing the universe.

A deeper question would still remain:

Why do those laws generate organization?

Why does matter organize itself into galaxies, cells, brains, languages, and civilizations?

These questions belong to the domain of the Shillongator.

Conversely, if the Shillongator successfully explains organization, another question remains:

What physical mechanisms implement that organization?

This question belongs to Ouroboros Physics.

The two theories may therefore address different aspects of the same reality.

7. Toward a Unified Cosmology

The deepest lesson may be that neither physics nor biology alone is sufficient.

Physics explains the machinery.

Biology explains organization.

Information explains communication.

Semiotics explains meaning.

Consciousness explains experience.

A truly comprehensive cosmology may need all of them.

In that sense, the Shillongator and Ouroboros may be viewed as two complementary attempts to describe the same universe from different directions.

One begins with matter and seeks life.

The other begins with life and seeks matter.

Both point toward a future science in which physics, biology, information, and consciousness are no longer isolated disciplines but interconnected expressions of a single self-organizing cosmos.

8. Final Reflection

The ancient Ouroboros depicts a serpent swallowing its own tail.

The Shillongator (see Figure 1.A5 in [4]) depicts a universe continuously generating new levels of organization.

Perhaps these are not competing images at all.

Perhaps they are two perspectives on the same profound possibility:

that the universe is not merely a collection of objects, but a living process of self-organization—a cosmos that continually creates, transforms, and increasingly understands itself.

If so, then the ultimate scientific question may not simply be:

“What is the universe made of?”

but rather:

“How does the universe organize itself into matter, life, mind, and meaning?” [4]

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References:

[1] Paul Werbos (2026). The Lagrangian of the Universe Prior to Gravity: Evidence For A New Superrenormalizable Theory (Zenodo preprint)

[2] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.

[3] The Concept of Qi: Life Force in Chinese Beliefs https://chinese.mythologyworldwide.com/the-concept-of-qi-life-force-in-chinese-beliefs/

[4] Ji, S. (1991). Op cit. Pp. 234-236 (see Figure 1.A5 below).