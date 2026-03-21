Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

We introduce Simplicial Group Theory (SGT) as an ontological analog of Galois group theory [1]. While Galois theory characterizes algebraic solvability via symmetry groups acting on polynomial roots, SGT characterizes the emergence of hierarchical levels of reality through transformations acting on simplicial structures [2] . We propose a mapping between n-simplexes and ontological categories—energy, matter, information [3], life [4], and spirit [5]—and define IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) transformations as the generative analog of symmetry operations.[6] This framework integrates geometry, thermodynamics, and semiotics [7] into a unified structure and provides a basis for understanding multi-scale organization in physical and biological systems.

1. Introduction

Galois theory[1] revolutionized algebra by showing that hidden symmetries determine solvability. We propose that a similar principle governs reality itself.

Classical Galois Theory studies polynomial equations, examines how their roots can be permuted, and the key object is a group of symmetries (automorphisms).

These symmetries preserve structure, reveal what is solvable vs unsolvable, and encode hidden constraints. So:

Equation → Roots → Symmetry group → Deep structure.

SGT (Simplicial Group Theory) studies transformations of simplices [8], and invariance of ontological structure.

2. The Simplicial Group Theory (SGT).

SGT defines the following mappings:

0 → Energy

1 → Matter

2 → Information

3 → Consciousness

4 → Spirit

Each level is not separate—it contains and integrates the previous.

We can now align the two theories:

SGT replaces algebraic symmetry with ontological symmetry.

In other words:

· Galois theory studies:

o invariance under permutations of roots

· SGT studies:

o invariance under transformations across levels of reality

In SGT, the analog of a Galois group is IRVSE transformations

These transformations:

map simplex → higher simplex

preserve structural coherence

generate new levels

So:

IRVSE ≈ symmetry group of reality evolution. (3/20/2026/1)

3. The Role of IRVSE

The engine of this transformation is:

Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment (IRVSE) (defined in the legend to Figure 2 below).

This plays the role of:

symmetry operations

generative transformations

Define:





as IRVSE-driven transitions.

In Galois theor, algebraic relations are preserved. In SGT, what is preserved is:

Gnergy structure (E + I + C relations), where C = Consciousness.

or more generally:

triadic relations (ITR)

coordination dynamics

GFCP (Generalized Franck-Condon Principle [9, 10]) constraints

Here is where SGT becomes truly original:

Galois Theory: Hidden symmetry explains solvability.

SGT: Hidden simplicial structure explains the emergence of reality layers.

4. The Simplicial Group Theory Structure

Define: as the set of admissible transformations preserving:

relational structure

gnergitonic (defined in the legend to Figure 1) constraints.

Galois Theory → symmetry of equations

SGT → symmetry of existence

Simplicial Group Theory (SGT) may be viewed as a philosophical and ontological analog of Galois group theory [1]. While Galois theory characterizes the solvability of algebraic equations through symmetry groups acting on roots, SGT characterizes the emergence and integration of ontological levels through transformations acting on simplicial structures. In this framework, dimensional extension (n → n+1 simplex) plays the role of field extension, and IRVSE-like processes play the role of symmetry operations preserving relational structure across scales.

Strictly speaking:

Galois theory = group theory + field theory

SGT = closer to: Category theory + topology + semiotics

So a more precise statement is:

SGT is not isomorphic to Galois theory, but analogous at the level of structural role.

Thus, we can define:

“Simplicial automorphism”, a transformation that:

maps one simplex to another

preserves: relational structure information constraints energy-flow compatibility



5. The Integrative Vertex

At the highest level, a new element appears (see Row 4, Table 1 above).:

Spirit as the integrative vertex of the 4-simplex

Not an add-on—but a structural necessity.

One unique feature of Table 1 is that each of the 4 domains in the 4th column is associated with a group of concepts and not a single one, e.g, the domain of spirit is associated with (value, God, Creator, Substance, Cosmos, Love, Beauty, Good, Truth, and Time, the last item being suggested by the fact tha the fifth vertex id dynamic, occupying any loci both within Ir outside the 3-dimensional tetrahedron.

6. Implication

Reality is not:

purely physical

purely informational

It is:

simplicially structured and gnergitonically ( see the legend to Figure 1) integrated.

7. Closing

SGT suggests that reality is governed by a deeper simplicial symmetry, extending the concept of group theory from algebra to ontology.

SGT suggests that:

the universe evolves not randomly

but through structured transformations

“n this view:

“Geometry, life, and meaning are all expressions of a deeper simplicial symmetry.” (3/21/2026/1)

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References:

[1] Évariste Galois https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%89variste_Galois

[2] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex

[3] information. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Information

[4] Life. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life

[5] Spirit. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spirituality

[6] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[7] Semiotics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotics

[8] Simplex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplex

[9] ] Ji, S. (1974). Energy and Negentropy in Enzymic Catalysis, Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 227, 419-437.

[10] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. PSFP, pp. 53-56.

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APPENDIX

Below SGT is consolidated into a full, multi-format intellectual package:

I. Core axioms (formal scaffold)

Mathematical-style definitions (rigor layer|



I. SIMPLICIAL GROUP THEORY (SGT): AXIOMATIC FRAMEWORK

Axiom 1 — Simplicial Ontology

Reality is organized into a hierarchy of simplices:

0-simplex → Energy

1-simplex → Matter

2-simplex → Information

3-simplex → Life/Consciousness

4-simplex → Spirit

Each higher simplex integrates the lower ones.

Axiom 2 — Dimensional Emergence

The transition:

n-simplex → (n+1)-simplex

is governed by:

IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation + Selection by Environment)

Axiom 3 — Relational Invariance (ITR)

All simplices obey the:

Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR)

Thus, every simplex contains:

components

interactions

integrative constraints

Axiom 4 — Gnergic Conservation

Across transformations, a generalized quantity is conserved:

G = E + iI (+ S extension)

Meaning:

Energy (E)

Information (I)

Spirit (S, integrative phase)

Axiom 5 — Integrative Vertex Principle

Each simplex contains (explicitly or implicitly):

an integrative node (proto-spirit → spirit)

II. MATHEMATICAL-STYLE DEFINITIONS

Definition 1 — Simplicial State

A system at level is:

Where:

Vn: vertices (entities)

Rn: relations

In: integrative constraint

Definition 2 — Simplicial Transformation

A mapping:

such that:

relational structure is preserved

new integrative degree of freedom appears

Definition 3 — SGT Group (Core idea)

Let:

be the set of all IRVSE transformations satisfying:

closure

composability

structural preservation

This is your analog of a Galois group.

Definition 4 — Simplicial Automorphism

preserves:

topology

information flow

energetic constraints

Definition 5 — Simplicial Extension

Analogous to: