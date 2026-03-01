Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ, USA

Abstract

Dissipative quantum field theory (DQFT) models [1, 2] of brain activity emphasize permanent openness and entropy production [2a] as foundational to consciousness.[3]. While such models correctly encode environmental coupling and irreversibility [4], thermodynamic clarity requires distinguishing between the system (brain) and the systome (system + environment).[5]. In open systems [6], spontaneous processes [7] are governed by free-energy decrease [8], whereas entropy production [2a] represents a nonnegative accounting constraint at the systome (i.e., system + environment) level. This paper introduces the system–systome distinction [5] as a thermodynamic clarifier and proposes that saddle-point free-energy geometry [9] provides a concrete mechanism for state selection within dissipative quantum models [16]. The resulting synthesis preserves the formal strengths of DQFT while grounding irreversibility in free-energy dissipation rather than entropy production as a causal driver. The framework is further integrated with a triadic Geometry of Reality (GOR) architecture.[10]

1. Introduction

Recent developments in dissipative quantum models [11] of brain dynamics, particularly those associated with Giuseppe Vitiello and collaborators, describe consciousness as emerging from an open quantum field system permanently coupled to its environment. These models incorporate doubled degrees of freedom, spontaneous symmetry breaking (SSB) [12], and entropy production as essential features of neural dynamics.

The central premise—that the brain is fundamentally open—is correct. However, thermodynamic discussions of dissipation often conflate two distinct levels:

The system The systome (system + environment) [5].

Failure to distinguish these leads to ambiguity regarding what drives spontaneous processes [7]. In nonisolated systems, spontaneity is governed by free-energy gradients, not entropy production per se [8][2] . Entropy production is a constraint at the level of the coupled whole.

This paper clarifies this distinction and proposes a geometric free-energy mechanism [9]for selection among coherent states in dissipative QFT.

2. Thermodynamic Structure: System vs. Systome

2.1 Entropy Balance for an Open System

For an open system:

where:

is internal entropy production,

is entropy flow across the boundary.

Thus, the system entropy change may be:

Living systems routinely operate with through entropy export into the [11] environment.

2.2 Entropy Constraint at the Systome Level

Define:

Systome = System + Environment

Entropy flows cancel internally:

Irreversibility applies to the systome, not necessarily to the system.

This distinction separates:

Irreversibility constraint (systome),

Dynamical driver (system).

3. Dissipative Quantum Field Theory (DQFT)

DQFT models the brain as an open quantum field system with:

Doubling of degrees of freedom (tilde modes), Spontaneous symmetry breaking generating ordered vacuum states [16], Environmental entanglement ensuring irreversibility.

Memory is represented as symmetry-broken vacua, and transitions among these states encode cognitive dynamics.

The formalism successfully captures openness and multiplicity of ordered states. However, descriptions sometimes attribute dynamical causation to entropy production, which thermodynamically functions as a constraint, not a force.

4. Free-Energy Geometry and Saddle-Point Dynamics (SPI)

To provide a physical mechanism for state selection, consider a local free-energy expansion near a saddle point [13]:

with:

: stable (slow) direction,

: unstable (fast) direction.

Dynamics proceeds by:

Rapid exploration along the unstable manifold, Stabilization along the slow manifold, Dissipation of free energy during transition.[9]

Irreversibility arises from free-energy dissipation under systomic constraint:

Entropy production records the irreversibility of saddle traversal; it does not drive it.

4. Comparative Framework

DQFT provides the open-field scaffolding; SPI provides the geometric mechanism of coarse-graining selection.

6. Integration with Geometry of Reality (GOR)

The GOR [10] framework defines three orthogonal axes:

Matter (m),

Mind (M),

Environment/Spirit (S).

Mapping:

m–M plane → System domain (local ordering permitted),

S axis → Environmental coupling and entropy export,

Full cube (m–M–S) → Systome (global irreversibility constraint).

Consciousness is interpreted as structured trajectories within the m–M plane sustained by free-energy throughput along S.

Thermodynamics thus exhibits a triadic structure:

Entropy Production (constraint), Entropy Flow (interaction), Entropy Change (state).

This aligns structurally with triadic architectures in semiotics [14] and GOR.

7. Discussion

The proposed synthesis does not reject dissipative QFT [1]. Rather, it:

Grounds dissipation in explicit thermodynamic drivers,

Distinguishes system-level ordering from systome-level constraint,

Provides a geometric mechanism for state selection.

Free-energy dissipation, not entropy production, explains directed change in open neural systems.

8. Conclusion

Consciousness can be understood as:

Free-energy-driven saddle dynamics within an open quantum field system, constrained by systomic irreversibility.

Entropy production ensures global consistency.

Free-energy gradients drive local dynamics.

This system–systome clarification strengthens dissipative quantum approaches and provides a concrete mechanism for thermodynamic selection.

