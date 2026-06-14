Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

For centuries, humanity has sought a unified picture of reality.

Physicists have searched for a Theory of Everything. Philosophers have sought the ultimate ontology. Religious traditions have explored the relationship between earthly existence and transcendent reality.

Yet these efforts often begin at the extremes.

They focus either on the visible world of matter or on an invisible realm of ultimate reality.

What if the key to understanding the Universe lies not at either end, but in the bridge connecting them?

I propose that this bridge may be represented geometrically by a structure I call the Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT) (see the lower portion of Table 210).

Far from being merely a geometric curiosity, the BCT may occupy a central position in an emerging Geometry of Unified Cosmology (GUC).

1. From Tetrahedron to Hypertetrahedron

In my recent work [1], the tetrahedron has come to symbolize ordinary physical reality—the world of matter, energy, and observable phenomena. Table 210 begins with a point, the 0-dimensional simplex and ends with the hypertetrahedron, the 4-dimensional simplex (see the second column of Table 210). At the bottom of the geometric hierarchy of Table 210 lies a 3-dimensional projection of the 5-cell, also called a hypertetrahedron. Unlike the tetrahedron, the hypertetrahedron cannot be observed directly in three-dimensional space. Only its projections can be seen.

If the tetrahedron symbolizes visible reality, the hypertetrahedron can symbolize the invisible source from which visible reality emerges.

Between these two structures lies the Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT).

This intermediate geometry may prove to be the most important of the three.

2. More Than Matter

The significance of the BCT emerges when we distinguish between two aspects of reality:

1) Substance

2) Form

This distinction goes back at least to Aristotle [3c].

Substance refers to what things are made of.

Form refers to the invisible principles that organize them.

Modern science has been extraordinarily successful in studying substance:

matter,

energy,

particles,

fields,

molecules,

brains.

But form remains elusive.

The laws of nature are invisible.

Information is invisible.

Mathematical relationships are invisible.

Organizational principles are invisible.

Yet without form, matter remains unorganized.

The Body-Centered Tetrahedron appears to embody both.

Its visible geometry corresponds to substance.

Its hidden relational structure corresponds to form (see the bottom 2 rows of Table 210).

In this sense, the BCT may serve as a geometric representation of what I have elsewhere called gnergy—the inseparable union of energy and information required for organization [2].

3 The Geometry of Gnergy

In the Gnergy Tetrahedron [3b], four vertices represent:

Matter (M)

Energy (E)

Information (I)

Life (L)

These elements do not merely coexist.

They interact through invisible organizing principles, including:

Complementarity [3a],

Supplementarity [3a],

coordination,

and relational structure (see Figure 21.1 below).

The visible vertices represent substance.

The invisible relations represent form.

The BCT therefore becomes more than a physical object.

It becomes a geometric model of organized reality.

4. The Hidden Architecture of the Body-Centered Tetrahedron

The Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT) becomes even more significant when examined through a conceptual model I proposed earlier [13] for understanding the relations among matter, energy, information, and knowledge (see Figure 21.1).

Figure 21.1 (reproduced from [13]) provides what may be called the internal architecture of the BCT.

At first glance the figure appears to describe four familiar concepts:

Matter

Energy

Information

Knowledge

But a deeper inspection reveals something more profound.

The figure embodies two distinct classes of relationships:

4.1) Supplementarity

The vertical relations connect:

Matter ↔ Energy

and

Knowledge ↔ Information.[15]

These are supplementary pairs.

Matter and energy are not identical.

Nor are information and knowledge.

Yet neither member of each pair can be fully understood without the other.

Matter embodies energy.

Knowledge embodies information.

The relation is not one of opposition but of mutual completion.

This is what Niels Bohr later referred to as supplementarity.[3, 3a]

4.2) Complementarity

The horizontal relations connect:

Matter ↔ Knowledge

and

Energy ↔ Information.

These relations are complementary.

Matter and knowledge belong to different domains.

Energy and information belong to different domains.

Yet they are linked through processes of observation, measurement, communication, and organization.

Complementarity therefore connects domains that cannot be reduced to one another [3, 3a].

4.3) The Body-Centered Tetrahedron as a Geometric Synthesis

When these two classes of relations are combined, the resulting structure is no longer merely a square diagram.

It becomes a three-dimensional relational object.

The four vertices correspond naturally to:

Matter (M)

Energy (E)

Information (I)

Life or Knowledge (L)

while the edges correspond to complementarity and supplementarity.

In modern geometric language, this structure may be interpreted as a Body-Centered Tetrahedron.

The visible vertices represent substance.

The invisible edges represent form.

Together they constitute a unified ontological system.

This interpretation echoes Aristotle’s distinction between matter and form.[3c].

Matter is visible.

Form is invisible.

Neither exists independently.

Reality requires both. (see Table 50 below ).

4.4) Why the BCT Occupies the Center of Cosmology

The significance of the BCT now becomes clearer.

The tetrahedron represents visible substance.

The hypertetrahedron represents the invisible higher-order structure.

The BCT occupies the middle ground because it contains both.

It is simultaneously:

visible and invisible,

material and formal,

energetic and informational,

physical and cognitive.

In the language of Egyptian cosmology, it resembles the Duat [4] (see Figure 3 below).

In the language of Hindu philosophy [5], it resembles the transitional domain between samsara and moksha.

In the language of the Three-Layer Reality [1] Theory , it corresponds to Layer II.

The BCT therefore functions as more than a geometric intermediary.

It is the locus where substance and form become inseparable (see Table 300 below).

4.5) From Matter to Gnergy [2]

Figure 21.1 also suggests a broader interpretation of cosmic evolution.

The Universe may not evolve directly from matter to spirit.

Instead, it may first pass through a stage in which matter becomes organized through invisible informational relations.

This intermediate state is what I have called gnergy.

In geometric terms:

Tetrahedron → Body-Centered Tetrahedron → Hypertetrahedron

In ontological terms:

Matter → Gnergy → Gnergiton

In cosmological terms:

Visible Reality → Transitional Reality → Invisible Reality

The Body-Centered Tetrahedron thus emerges not merely as a geometric figure but as the central organizing structure of an evolving Universe.

If the tetrahedron symbolizes existence and the hypertetrahedron symbolizes transcendence, then the Body-Centered Tetrahedron symbolizes organization itself—the process through which the visible and invisible aspects of reality become united (see Table 210 above).

5. The Egyptian Pyramid and the Duat

An unexpected clue comes from ancient Egypt [16].

The visible pyramid corresponds naturally to a tetrahedron.

But when one includes the internal chambers, descending passages, and subterranean structures, the pyramid begins to resemble a body-centered tetrahedral arrangement.

This observation suggests an intriguing interpretation.

In Egyptian cosmology:

ordinary life belongs to the visible world,

the Duat is a hidden realm of transformation,

eternal life lies beyond.

The BCT mirrors this middle domain remarkably well.

It is neither fully visible nor fully invisible.

It occupies an intermediate position.

Like the Duat, it functions as a bridge.

6. The Three Layers of Reality

This idea leads naturally to a Three-Layer Reality Theory [2, 6] (see Table 300 below).

Layer I: Tetrahedron, Visible Reality, Matter, Ordinary Life

Layer II: Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT), Partially Visible Reality, Gnergy [1, 2], Life and Transformation

Layer III: Hypertetrahedron, Invisible Reality, Gnergiton [6], Eternal Life.



The key insight is that the Universe may not jump directly from Layer I to Layer III. Instead, transformation occurs through Layer II. The BCT becomes the mediator.

7. Why the BCT May Be Fundamental

Most cosmologies focus on origins or destinations.

Few focus on the process of transition itself.

Yet transitions are where organization occurs.

Biological evolution occurs through transitions.

Learning occurs through transitions.

Consciousness appears through transitions [7].

Near-death experiences occur during transitions [8].

Spiritual transformation occurs through transitions [9].

If reality possesses an irreducibly triadic structure, then intermediaries are not accidental.

They are essential.

“The BCT may therefore represent the geometry of mediation itself.” (6/13/2026/1)

8. Toward a Geometry of Unified Cosmology

A growing number of ideas from diverse fields seem to converge on a common pattern:

Aristotle’s matter and form [3c],

Egyptian life, Duat, and eternity [4] (see Figure 3 below),

Hindu samsara, transformation, and moksha [5],

Peirce’s sign, object, and interpretant [10],

Matter, Information, and Consciousness [7],

Energy, Information, and Gnergy [2, 11, 11a].

Figure 3. Af or Afu (commonly known as Afu-Ra), the ram-headed form of Ra when traveling the Duat on the subterrestrial Nile (the 12 hours of night and the underworld) on the Mesektet barque along with Sia (left and front of barque) and Heka (right and behind of barque), surrounded by the protective coiled serpent deity Mehen

All point toward the importance of an intermediate organizing principle.

The Body-Centered Tetrahedron may provide a geometric representation of that principle.

“If this interpretation proves fruitful, the BCT may occupy a (6/13/2026/2)

position in cosmology analogous to that of the cell in biology: not the

largest structure, not the smallest structure, but the organizational unit

through which higher and lower levels of reality become connected.”

9. Conclusion

The deepest lesson of geometry may not be that reality is built from points, lines, or simplices.(see Table 210).

It may be that reality is built from relationships.

The tetrahedron symbolizes existence.

The hypertetrahedron symbolizes transcendence.

But the Body-Centered Tetrahedron symbolizes becoming.

And perhaps becoming is where the real story of the Universe unfolds.

In that sense,



“The Body-Centered Tetrahedron may be more than a geometric figure. (6/13/2026/3)

It may be the missing link in an emerging Geometry of Unified Cosmology.”



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References:

[1] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview Integrating Modern Physics, Biology, and Jungian Synchronicity:From the Tetrahedron to the 5-Cell

https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

[2] Ji, S. (2026). Toward a Geometrization of Consciousness: From Plotinus to the 5-Cell (With revised and updated References; Further refined and typos removed)https://622622.substack.com/p/toward-a-geometrization-of-consciousness-38e

[3] Bohr, Niels. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niels_Bohr

[3a] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 24-28. Complementarity vs. Supplementarity.

[3b] Ji, S. (2012). Op cit., p. 289.

[3c] Aristotle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aristotle

[4] Duat. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duat

[5] Hinduism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hinduism

[6] Ji, S. (2026). From Mattergy to Gnergy to Gnergitons: An ITR-Based Account of Matter, Life, and Reality

https://622622.substack.com/p/from-mattergy-to-gnergy-to-gnergitons

[7] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions.

https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions

[8] Near-death experience. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Near-death_experience

[9] Spiritual transformation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spiritual_transformation .

[10] Charels Sanders Peirce. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Sanders_Peirce#Metaphysics

[11] Ji, S. (2000). Free energy and Information Contents of Conformons in proteins and DNA, BioSystems 54, 107-130.

[11a] Conformon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformon

[12] Faggin, F. (2024). Irreducible: Essentia, Winchester, UK.

[13] Ji, S. (2012). Op cit., p. 636

[14] Ji, S. (2026). From Interaction to Selection: S₄ → S₅ Transitions and the Emergence of a Universal Organizing Principle https://622622.substack.com/p/from-interaction-to-selection-s-s

[15] Stenmark, D. (2001). The Relationship between Information and Knowledge, in:Proceedings of IRIS 24, Ulvik, Norway.

[16] Egyptian pyramids. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egyptian_pyramids



