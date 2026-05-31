Sungchul Ji, Ph.D

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

The Great Pyramid of Giza is one of humanity’s most enduring mysteries. For more than four thousand years, it has stood on the edge of the desert, silently inviting questions that refuse to go away:

Why was it built?

Why was such extraordinary effort devoted to preserving the dead?

Why were the Egyptians so confident that life continued beyond death?



Modern archaeology provides many answers. The pyramids served as royal tombs,

symbols of kingship, and monuments to political power. Yet these explanations may

not exhaust their deeper symbolic meaning.

“What if the pyramid itself encodes a geometric intuition about (5/29/2026/1)

the structure of reality? Not modern geometry in the mathematical

sense, but geometry as a symbolic language expressing the

relationship between the visible and the invisible worlds.”

1. The Egyptian Pyramid and Simplical Geometry [1].

One of the most intriguing geometric metaphors for dimensional reality may already exist on Earth in plain sight: the Great Pyramid of Egypt.

Traditionally, the Egyptian pyramid is viewed simply as a monumental tetrahedral structure rising above the desert floor. But a closer inspection of the pyramid’s internal geometry suggests something far more subtle. The visible pyramid above ground is only part of a larger hidden structure extending beneath the surface through descending passages, subterranean chambers, and underground pathways (see the middle column of Table 50).

This raises a fascinating possibility:

What if the complete pyramid is not merely a tetrahedron, but a geometric species of what modern geometry calls a body-centered tetrahedron (BCT) [1a] ?

In contemporary geometric language, the body-centered tetrahedron can be interpreted as one of the many possible three-dimensional projections of a four-dimensional object known as the 5-cell or hypertetrahedron (4-simplex) [2].(see the last column of Table 50).

In this interpretation:

the visible pyramid corresponds to the upper tetrahedron,

the subterranean structure corresponds to a complementary or inverted tetrahedral component,

and the total visible-plus-invisible structure corresponds to a projected higher-dimensional geometry.

“Symbolically, the Great Pyramid may therefore represent (5/29/2026/2)

more than architecture. It may encode a worldview.”

The ancient Egyptians never regarded visible reality as ultimate reality [3]. Their cosmology included not only the earthly world but also the Duat(see Figure 1 below)—the hidden underworld through which transformation and rebirth occur. Life and death were not opposites, but complementary phases of a larger continuum.

Remarkably, this philosophical structure mirrors the geometry of dimensional projection.

A hypertetrahedron cannot be fully represented in ordinary three-dimensional space. What we perceive is only its projection or shadow. Thus, the visible tetrahedron may be analogous to Plato’s cave shadow: a partial manifestation of a deeper invisible order.

In this framework:

the visible pyramid corresponds to ordinary reality (S4),

the hidden complementary structure corresponds to the invisible dimension,

and the hypertetrahedron corresponds to the higher-dimensional source (S5)

where S4 and S5 refer to the simplicial permutation symmetry groups 4 and 5, respectively [5].

The relation may be summarized symbolically as:

Visible Pyramid : Body-Centered Pyramid

3D Projection : 4D Geometry

or equivalently:

Shadow : Source

S4 : S5

If this interpretation is even partially correct, the Egyptian pyramid builders may have possessed an intuitive understanding of a profound principle:

“Visible reality is incomplete. The seen world may (5/29/2026/3)

be only the shadow of a deeper dimensional order.”

This possibility resonates strongly with several modern developments in mathematics and physics:

higher-dimensional geometry [5],

projection theory [6],

holographic interpretations of reality [7],

and the growing realization that observed structures may emerge from hidden informational dimensions [8].

Within the framework of the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [9], the pyramid becomes more than a tomb or monument. It becomes a symbolic bridge between visible and invisible worlds—a geometric metaphor for dimensional reality itself.

“Perhaps the true mystery of the pyramids is not how they were (5/29/2026/4)

built (physics), but what they were trying to say (semiosis) [9a].”

2. The Multi-Layered Reality Theory (TLRT), Simplicial Geometry, and the Egyptian Pyramid.

The geometric interpretation of the Egyptian pyramid becomes even more intriguing when organized into what may be called a Three-Layer Reality Theory (TLRT) [10] as summarized schematically in Tables 50 and 51.

Table 50 proposes that reality may not consist of a single homogeneous domain, but rather of at least three ontologically distinct yet geometrically connected layers. These three layers are represented using progressively higher-dimensional geometries as indicated in Table 51.

At first glance, this may appear to be merely an abstract mathematical analogy. But the deeper significance emerges when these geometries are correlated with visibility, experience, and modes of existence.

Layer I: Ordinary Visible Reality

Layer I corresponds to the ordinary physical world accessible to the senses. Geometrically, it is represented by the tetrahedron—the simplest stable three-dimensional simplex [1] .

This is the world of ordinary embodied existence, what may be called the “Before-Death” (BD) domain.

In this layer:

objects appear separate,

space and time appear ordinary,

and reality seems fully visible and self-contained.

But according to TLRT [1], this apparent completeness may be an illusion generated by dimensional limitation.

The tetrahedron may itself be only the shadow of a higher-order structure [10].

Layer II: Intermediate or Transitional Reality

Layer II is represented by the body-centered tetrahedron (BCT) [1a], interpreted here as one of the many possible three-dimensional projections of the higher-dimensional 5-cell [2].

Unlike the ordinary tetrahedron, the BCT contains both visible and hidden structural relationships. Gnergy is defined as the complementary union of information (Gn-) and Energy (-ergy)[19].

This intermediate layer may symbolize:

altered states of consciousness [13],

symbolic or archetypal experience [14],

mystical perception [12],

and perhaps near-death experiences (NDEs [15]).

In this interpretation, NDEs become especially interesting because they may represent temporary transitions from ordinary tetrahedral reality toward a partially accessible higher-dimensional order.

“Layer II, therefore, functions as a bridge between visible and (5/29/2026/5)

invisible realities. It is neither fully physical nor fully trans physical.”

Layer II also aligns with Duat in Egyptian cosmology:

Figure 1. Duat.

https://chatgpt.com/c/6a198ceb-cc54-83ea-8e56-6d0550b87005

The Egyptian word Duat literally referred to a hidden or inaccessible realm through which the Sun-god traveled each night.

The Traditional Egyptian View:

The Egyptians divided existence into at least three interconnected domains:

(i) The Visible World The world of daily life along the Nile.

Humans, animals, cities, and temples.

(ii) The Duat An invisible intermediate realm. The place traversed after death. The realm of transformation, testing, and rebirth.

(iii) The Eternal Realm The perfected state associated with immortality. Union with Osiris or participation in the cosmic order (Ma’at).

Each night the Sun-god Ra was believed to travel through the Duat, overcoming obstacles and forces of chaos before being reborn at dawn.

It was a realm of transition and transformation.”

Thus



“The Duat was not primarily a place of punishment. (5/29/2026/6)

One reason the Duat is especially relevant to TLRT is

that it appears to function much like the Layer II Reality.

The parallels are striking:

Layer I = fully visible reality.

Duat/Layer II = partially visible transitional reality.

Layer III = invisible higher-order reality.

In this interpretation,



“The Duat resembles neither ordinary life nor ultimate transcendence. (5/29/2026/7)

It is an intermediate domain connecting the two.

A Geometric Interpretation

Using my geometric framework:

Tetrahedron (S4) → ordinary embodied existence.

Body-Centered Tetrahedron → Duat, transition, NDE-like realm.

5-cell (S5) → higher-dimensional source reality.

This interpretation is speculative, but it is surprisingly consistent with Egyptian symbolism.

The Duat was often depicted not as a location beneath the Earth but as a hidden dimension coexisting with ordinary reality. The deceased did not merely travel downward; they passed into another mode of existence.

That idea resonates strongly with your proposal that the body-centered tetrahedron represents a partially visible projection linking the visible tetrahedral world and the invisible hypertetrahedral world.

From this perspective, the Egyptian pyramid itself may be viewed as a symbolic map:

the visible pyramid corresponds to ordinary reality,

the subterranean passages symbolize entry into the Duat,

and the invisible higher-dimensional structure corresponds to the ultimate source reality beyond the Duat.

Layer III: Higher-Dimensional Reality

Layer III corresponds to the invisible source structure itself—the 5-cell or hypertetrahedron [2].

The 5-cell is not directly observable in ordinary three-dimensional space. Only its projections can be seen. Gnergiton is defined as the inseparable union (-on) of Information (Gn-), Energy (-erg-), and Spirit (-it-) [9].

In this framework,



“Layer III symbolizes ultimate reality, higher-dimensional (5/29/2026/8)

organization, post-physical existence, or what many spiritual

traditions refer to as transcendent reality.”

“Importantly, the hypertetrahedron is not merely “larger” than (5/29/2026/9)

the tetrahedron. It belongs to a fundamentally different dimensional

order. This distinction may help explain why certain experiences—

such as mystical states, profound synchronicities, or NDEs—often

appear ineffable or paradoxical when described using ordinary

language rooted in Layer I reality.”

3. Projection as the Key to Reality

The central idea of TLRT is not simply that there are “three worlds,” but that lower layers may arise as projections of higher-dimensional organization.

Symbolically:

5-cell → Body-Centered Tetrahedron → Tetrahedron (5/29/2026/10)

or equivalently:

Invisible Reality → Transitional Reality → Visible Reality (5/29/2026/11)

This projection hierarchy resembles several recurring themes in science and philosophy:

Plato’s cave [4],

Jungian archetypes [11],

holographic physics [7],

projection geometry [6],

mystical cosmology [12],

and modern higher-dimensional mathematics. [5a].

“Within this framework, the Egyptian pyramid acquires an entirely (5/29/2026/12)

new meaning. It becomes not merely a monument of stone, but a

geometric symbol of dimensional reality itself—a visible shadow

hinting at an invisible higher-order structure from which it derives.”

Perhaps the ancient builders intuited something modern science is only beginning to rediscover:

“Visible reality may be only the surface projection (5/29/2026/13)

of a much deeper dimensional universe.”

4. From Tetrahedron to Hypertetrahedron

In modern geometry, a tetrahedron is known as a 3-simplex [1].

Its higher-dimensional counterpart is the 4-simplex, also called a pentachoron or hypertetrahedron.

A hypertetrahedron cannot be directly seen because it exists in four dimensions.

Only its 3D projections can be visualized (see the last column of Table 50).

This raises an intriguing possibility.

Suppose the visible pyramid corresponds to a tetrahedron.

Suppose the visible and invisible portions together correspond to a more complete body-centered tetrahedral structure.

Then one may imagine that both are projections of an even higher-dimensional source—a hypertetrahedron.

Under this interpretation:

“The visible pyramid represents ordinary reality. The hidden (5/29/2026/14)

inverted pyramid represents a part of an invisible complement. The

hypertetrahedron represents the deeper source from which both emerge.”

“The pyramid becomes a shadow of a higher-dimensional entity.” (5/29/2026/15)

5. Did the Egyptians Know About Hypertetrahedra?

Almost certainly not in the mathematical sense.

There is no evidence that Egyptian architects possessed modern theories of four-dimensional geometry.

Yet this objection may miss the point.

The question is not whether the Egyptians knew the mathematics.

The question is whether they intuited the principle.

Human beings often grasp truths symbolically long before they formulate them mathematically.

Ancient sailors navigated oceans before fluid dynamics.

Builders constructed arches before elasticity theory.

Farmers understood seasons before celestial mechanics.

Likewise,

“It is possible that the Egyptians possessed an intuitive understanding 29/2026/16)

that visible reality is grounded in an invisible source. If so, the pyramid

may have been designed as a symbolic representation of that relationship.”

6. Why Preserve the Dead?

This interpretation sheds new light on one of the most puzzling features of Egyptian civilization.

Why spend enormous resources preserving the body?

Why build monumental structures for the dead?

Why devote centuries to preparing for the afterlife?

From a purely material perspective, such efforts seem excessive.

From a geometric perspective, however, they become understandable.

If earthly life is merely the visible projection of a deeper reality, then death is not annihilation.

It is a transition.

The visible tetrahedron dissolves.

The hidden geometry remains.

The soul continues its journey into dimensions inaccessible to ordinary perception.

The pyramid thus functions not merely as a tomb but as a symbolic bridge between worlds.

7. A Shadow of Something Greater

Whether or not this interpretation reflects the intentions of the ancient Egyptians can never be known with certainty.

Yet it highlights a remarkable convergence between ancient symbolism and modern geometry.

Both suggest that what we see may not be the whole of reality.

The visible pyramid is impressive.

But perhaps its greatest significance lies in what it implies rather than what it reveals.

Perhaps the true pyramid was never the stone monument rising above the desert.

Perhaps the true pyramid was the invisible structure of which the stone monument was merely a shadow.

In that sense, the Egyptian pyramid may symbolize one of humanity’s oldest intuitions:

“Behind the visible world lies a deeper order—unseen, (5/29/2026/17)

higher-dimensional, and ultimately more real than the shadow.”

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References:

[1] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex

[1a] Permutation group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Permutation_group

[2] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 277-279

[3] Duat. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duat

[4] Allegory of the cave. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allegory_of_the_cave

[5] Higher-Dimensional Euclidean Geometry.

[6] Geometry. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geometry

https://www.math.brown.edu/tbanchof/Beyond3d/chapter9/section05.html

[7] Holography. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holography

[8] Latent and observable variables. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Latent_and_observable_variables

[9] Defined in the legend to Figure 1 in Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality See Appendix.

[9a] Semiotics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotics

[10] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview integrating modern physics, biology, and Jungian Synchronicity. https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

[11] Carl Jung. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Jung

[12] Mystical or religious experience. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mystical_or_religious_experience

[13] Altered state of consciousness. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Altered_state_of_consciousness

[14] Jungian archetypes. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jungian_archetypes

[15] Near-death experience. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Near-death_experience

[16] Ji, S. (2012). Op. cit., pp. 27-29.

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APPENDIX

The definitions of ’gnergon’ and ‘gnergiton’ are given in the legend to Figure 1.