J. J. Joshua Davis

September 23, 2025

Introduction: A Converging Vision for Peace

In an age of global unrest and institutional fragmentation, the convergence of spiritual prophecy, scientific inquiry, and legislative foresight offers a transformative path toward enduring peace.

1. The Embassy of Peace, rooted in spiritual sovereignty and universal values, proposes a planetary model of community beyond borders instead of without borders, away from the modern notions of globalism and globalization, which have shown serious deficiencies in the last years.

2. Dennis Kucinich’s H.R.2459, a bill to establish a U.S. Department of Peace, complements this vision by institutionalizing peace as a national priority.

Together, these frameworks illuminate a new paradigm: peace as both a spiritual calling and a civic duty.

Legislative Foundations: H.R.2459 and the Architecture of Peace

H.R.2459 proposes the creation of a Cabinet-level Department of Peace (Kucinich, 2001), tasked with:

Developing policies for nonviolent conflict resolution.

Promoting justice and human rights.

Supporting educational programs in peace, tolerance and coexistence.

Addressing domestic violence, child abuse, and societal harm.

Establishing a national Peace Day.

The bill draws on the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, affirming that peace is a foundational duty and right of democratic governance. It recognizes the spiritual roots of law and nationhood, citing “Nature’s God” and “Divine Providence” as guiding principles, reaffirmed by each instance of the statement or proclamation A Nation under God.

Sovereignty Reclaimed: From Nation-State to Individual Divine Alignment

The Embassy of Peace improves on conventional notions of sovereignty, from antiquity to modernity, reminding us of, and proposing that we embrace Sovereignty unto God (Schübeler, Gillett, & Davis, 2016). While H.R.2459 seeks to institutionalize the action of peace within government, the Embassy seeks to inspire the commitment to, and attainment of peace within human consciousness, manifested in behavior and social interaction. Both reject the use of force as the default basis for authority, making instead the case for values-based self-governance rooted in compassion, love, unity, strength, justice and service to humanity, foundational values that beget a synergy, that allows for peace in a broader sense, both spiritual and social, and the prevention of war. This synergy includes the acknowledgment of the need for corrective enforcement measures, only when strictly necessary and according to the rule of law, to defend the physical, emotional and spiritual constitutional rights of the nation when under threat.

The Embassy of Peace: A Living Organism

The Embassy of Peace is composed of Ambassadors and Ambassadresses of Peace (from now on referred to as Ambassadors of Peace for simplicity), who in their hearts have pledged allegiance to God’s Government or Peace itself, and who have mastered the embodiment of spiritual values (God’s spiritual image). They have chosen to exist to facilitate transformation and healing for people across cultures. Unlike conventional nation states, The Embassy of Peace operates as a living organism, a decentralized network of Sovereign Beings, inspired and moved to action by The Creator, committed to peace through personal transformation and collective action, without any institutional agenda with political, religious or commercial affiliations.

The Spiritual Nation of Peace – A Prophetic Fulfillment and Epigenetic Identity

The People of God ought to be understood here as awakened individuals in the manner of prophets and saints from all nations , also noted by Hurtak in (Hurtak, 2004), that embrace love, truth, justice and peace, and uphold their prophecies of peace as a guiding principle and driving force in God’s will. Whoever they are and wherever they might be, they may gather in The Spirit, in council, for the exploration and manifestation of actions of peace, kindness and healing, here referred to as The Council of The People of God, or simply The People of Peace.

The Embassy of Peace is inspired by the prophetic vision of peace given to the prophets and sages of ancient Israel, India, the Stoics, and all other nations and people with a prophecy or vision of peace, united as a saintly or holy people with the highest form of virtues. These people, it is conjectured, are spread amongst all nations in different cultures, and may be conscious or unconscious of this epigenetic association to ancient cultures, like India, Greece or Israel, for example, that foster inner peace and social harmony through their spiritual wisdom and inner calling via meditation, introspection and prayer.

Scientific inquiry into neurogenetic markers, epigenetics and cognitive maps as for example The Brain of Melchizedek (Davis, 2009) (Gillett & Davis, 2015), may support the identification and awakening of Ambassadors of Peace or Peacemakers across humanity. The Council of The People of Peace, as defined here, safeguards this vision, ensuring fidelity to the Higher Law of I AM and spiritual integrity.

Scientific-Spiritual Synthesis: Toward Peace Propagation

Drawing on cognitive neuroscience, classical and quantum physics, and systems theory (Werbos P. J., 2017) (Davis J. , 2020) (Faggin, 2024) (Davis, Jackman, Leonhardt, Werbos, & Hoogerland, 2025) (Jackman, Jackman, & Davis, 2025) (Northoff, 2025), The Embassy of Peace in Whitianga, New Zealand, promotes a synthesis between spiritual revelation and scientific discovery through The Science of Peace (Davis, Schübeler, & Kozma, 2019) (Davis J. J., 2020) (Davis & Gillett, 2023a) (Davis & Grant, 2023b) (Davis, Kozma, & Schübeler, 2023a) (Davis, Schübeler, & Kozma, 2023b) (Davis, Schübeler, & Kozma, 2024a) (Davis, Schübeler, & Kozma, 2024b). When taken together, research into neuroplasticity, genetic expression, and environmental influence suggests that peace can be biologically propagated across generations (Davis J. , 2009) (Nadin, 2022). When we consider that the inner environment of a human being is as relevant as the external environment, as suggested in studies pointing to the relationship between mind and matter (Schipper, 2025), some ideas coined by other scholars could be taken as indicative that thoughts, brain patterns and belief systems could shape intention, actions and outcomes both epigenetically and via the noosphere (Verdansky, 1945) (Werbos & Davis, 2017) (Davis J. J., 2019.) (Werbos, 2019) (Jackman, Jackman, & Davis, 2025). The Embassy of Peace supports research into how environments driven by love, meditation and psychophysiological coherence may activate gene pools conducive to the experience of unity with The Creator, God Consciousness, enlightenment and peaceful living.

Institutional Housecleaning: Reforming States and Religions

Both The Embassy of Peace and Kucinich in (Kucinich, 2001), call for deep reform. In a paper titled, An Introduction to The Embassy of Peace and its Implications for Global Peace (Schübeler, Gillett, & Davis, 2016), point to the limitations of the corporatization of governments and the politicization of religion, advocating for a return to an emphasis on the Higher Law and personal revelation (God’s Spiritual Law written in the inward part of humans). Religious institutions must abandon dogma and embrace individual and collective spiritual growth. Nation-states must embrace spiritually rooted governance and sovereignty, grounded in inspired revelation, through and by the people, which will only appeal to force when absolutely required, remembering always that there is no justice without mercy. This transformation is central to the process of personal and planetary self-correction.

The Role of the Council of The People of Peace

The Council of The People of Peace, composed of spiritually awakened individuals from all walks of life and cultures, serves as the guardian of prophecy and the embodiment of The Creator’s Light. These awakened individuals live, act and have their being grounded in a paradigm that transcends religious and national boundaries and identities, expressing Higher Thought Forms and contributing to catalyze planetary spiritual development. Their neurogenetic configuration and spiritual attunement make them key agents in the propagation of peace.

Conclusion: A Planetary Family of Peace

The Embassy of Peace, the Council of The People of Peace from different origins, and the legislative vision of Kucinich in (Kucinich, 2001), converge to offer a new model of global self-governance, one rooted in peace while complemented by the benevolent and conscious use of power. This planetary human family of Sovereign Beings unto God transcends borders, ideologies, and institutions. They are to be considered as a spiritual planetary nation living within the diversity of nation states.

Through scientific inquiry, spiritual awakening, and lawful reform, humanity can move towards, and ideally and eventually, fulfill its destiny as a holy people, a Light unto all nations as expressed in (Davis, Gillett, & Warter, 2024) (Yadin, 2024).

