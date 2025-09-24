Human RNA Project

Michael LeVesque
Michael LeVesque
13h

What a great analysis of epigenetics and the First Law of Thermodynamics. Thank you!

My only observation is the limitation of the framework of FTP in integrative biology. It seems restricted to pharmacology which has as its aim of blocking or intersecting biological activity. This is not necessarily wrong in every case but often with pharmacology the bad effects are caused by synthetic alteration and produce unintended cascading events.

It might be significant to include bionutrition or even replace pharmacology with its much more expansive options of historical benefits from the many areas of medical science. One other factor is the electromagnetic energy of the body and how it is being affected by extremely high exposure levels that now causes major mutation, oxidative stress, metabolic dysfunction and chronic inflammation. This factor is continually ignored by allopathic medicine.

It seems that the area of bionutrition is where the body responds more efficiently and safely. What comes to mind is the work of Randy Jirtle at Duke University. It was his first experiment that shocked him the greatest when a few simple B vitamins were given to Agouti rats and their young were born healthy.

The promise of the future was to find the SNPPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms) and treat them with nutrition. Then the focused changed to a much more lucrative orientation.

