ungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

Karl Friston’s Free Energy Principle (FEP) [1] is one of the most ambitious theoretical frameworks in modern science.

It has been applied to:

neuroscience,

cognition,

perception,

action,

artificial intelligence,

psychiatry,

and even cosmology.

Its mathematical elegance is undeniable.

Its conceptual reach is extraordinary.

But there is a problem hiding in plain sight.

The “free energy” in the Free Energy Principle is not energy.

What Free Energy Actually Means in Physics

In thermodynamics, free energy has a precise, non-negotiable meaning.

The Helmholtz free energy [2] is:

The Gibbs free energy [3] is:

where U is internal energy, H is enthalpy, T is absolute temperature, and S is thermodynamic entropy.

These quantities:

are measured in Joules,

determine the capacity of a system to perform physical work,

govern real biological processes such as ATP hydrolysis, proton gradient maintenance, and protein folding.

Crucially, the statistical mechanical expression:

(5/13/2026/1)

where k is Boltzmann’s constant, and Z is the partition function [4], is also genuine energy — because kT carries the dimensions of energy, bridging microscopic state-counting to macroscopic thermodynamics.

Free energy, in physics, is ontological. It describes what the world can do. (5/13/2026/2)

What Friston’s Quantity Actually Contains

Now examine Friston’s variational free energy:

(5/13/2026/3)

where D_KL is the Kullback–Leibler divergence, q(s) is the system’s internal probabilistic model, and p (s) is the true posterior probability given observations o.

Notice what is absent:

no temperature term T,

no internal energy U,

no enthalpy H, ,

no Boltzmann constant k, ,

no physical work term of any kind.

The quantities present are entirely informational:

probabilities,

logarithms of probabilities,

divergences between probability distributions.

The units are nats or bits — not Joules.

Friston’s quantity is informational, not thermodynamic. (5/13/2026/3)

It does not measure the capacity to perform physical work.

It measures the mismatch between an organism’s internal model and the state of the world. (5/13/2026/4)

How the Confusion Arose

The terminology did not arise arbitrarily.

Variational methods in statistical mechanics produce equations that mathematically resemble Bayesian inference. When researchers in machine learning and theoretical neuroscience borrowed these mathematical structures, they inherited the thermodynamic vocabulary along with the mathematics.

The migration pathway was roughly:

The mathematics survived the journey intact.

The physical meaning did not.

Mathematical analogy does not guarantee ontological identity.

A map may resemble the territory without being the territory.

The Category Error

Philosophers use the term category error to describe what happens when concepts belonging to different logical domains are treated as members of the same category.

Classic examples include asking:

“What color is the number seven?”

“How much does justice weigh?”

These questions are not merely difficult to answer. They are logically malformed — they apply concepts to domains where those concepts do not belong.

Calling an informational divergence functional a “free energy” commits a structurally similar error.

These are not two versions of the same thing.

They belong to different categories of reality.

Why This Matters for Biology

This is not a merely academic terminological dispute.

It has consequences for how we understand life itself.

Living systems do not survive by minimizing uncertainty alone.

They survive because:

ATP is hydrolyzed,

proton gradients are maintained across membranes,

electrons are transferred along respiratory chains,

conformational work is performed by molecular machines,

heat is continuously dissipated into the environment.

Information alone cannot perform physical work. (5/13/2026/5)

A cell with a perfect internal probabilistic model but no ATP is dead.

This asymmetry — that energy is necessary while information alone is not sufficient for physical organization — is one of the central insights of the Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) [5]:

(5/13/2026/6)

where E represents energetic organization and I represents informational organization.

In this framework:

information constrains and regulates,

energy performs and organizes.

Friston’s Free Energy Principle addresses only the I -component — the inferential, regulatory, uncertainty-minimizing dimension — while leaving the E -component entirely unaddressed.

The terminology obscures precisely what is missing.

The Quantum Mechanical Red Herring

One might wonder: does “uncertainty” create its own confusion, by evoking Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle from quantum mechanics?

The two could hardly be more different.

Heisenberg’s uncertainty (HU) is a constraint imposed by nature on any observer, irreducible by any means.

Friston’s uncertainty (FU) is a mismatch between a model and reality that living systems actively and continuously work to reduce.

These are not merely different in degree.

They are different in kind.

Naming Friston’s principle carefully — as a variational principle — signals clearly that this uncertainty is:

functional,

optimizable,

and epistemic rather than ontological.

A Proposed Replacement: The Variational Uncertainty Principle (VUP)

Given these considerations, I propose replacing:

Free Energy Principle (FEP)

with:

Variational Uncertainty Principle (VUP)

The justification for each word:

Variational

correctly signals that the mathematical method involves minimizing a functional over a space of probability distributions, using the calculus of variations. This is technically precise and honors the genuine mathematical sophistication of Friston’s framework.

Uncertainty

correctly identifies what is actually being minimized: the probabilistic mismatch, divergence, and inferential incompleteness between an organism’s internal model and the external world. This is what the KL-divergence [6] measures.

Principle

retained, because the proposal is genuinely a unifying organizing principle of adaptive biological systems.

Alternatively, one might consider:

Variational Inference Principle — maximally precise mathematically, though perhaps too computational in flavor,

Epistemic Divergence Principle — philosophically rigorous, though less intuitive,

Friston’s Uncertainty Principle — an eponymous option that distinguishes clearly from Heisenberg while honoring Friston’s contribution.

Among these, Variational Uncertainty Principle best balances:

mathematical accuracy,

biological intelligibility,

and philosophical precision.

A Note on Friston’s Achievement

It must be stated clearly:

This terminological critique does not diminish Friston’s scientific achievement.

The Free Energy Principle is a genuinely profound contribution to theoretical biology and neuroscience. Its mathematical structure is elegant. Its unifying ambition is admirable. Its empirical applications have been illuminating.

The argument here is simply that the framework would be more coherent — not less — if its central quantity were named for what it actually is.

Precision in terminology is not pedantry.

In science, what we call things shapes how we think about them.

Calling an informational divergence functional a “free energy” subtly encourages conflating:

inference with metabolism,

epistemic updating with thermodynamic work,

the map with the territory.

Correcting the name would not weaken the principle.

It would clarify what the principle is actually about — and, crucially, what it leaves for thermodynamics and the Gnergy framework [7] to address.

Conclusion

Karl Friston’s Free Energy Principle [1] is one of the most influential theoretical frameworks in contemporary science.

But its central term — “free energy” — commits a category error, conflating informational uncertainty with thermodynamic energy.

The quantity Friston minimizes contains:

no temperature,

no physical energy,

no capacity to perform work.

It contains probabilities, divergences, and logarithms — the natural language of uncertainty, not energy.

A more logically coherent name is therefore:

The Variational Uncertainty Principle

This name honors the genuine mathematical method (variational), correctly identifies the quantity being minimized (uncertainty), and avoids conflating the epistemic with the thermodynamic.

It also clarifies the complementary relationship between Friston’s framework and thermodynamic theories of biological organization:

The Variational Uncertainty Principle explains how organisms model and regulate their relationship to the world,

The Gnergy Principle of Organization explains how organisms energetically implement that regulation.

Together, they may form the foundation of a more complete and logically coherent theory of life.

Because ultimately:

Information may guide organization.

But only energy can physically realize it.

References:

[1] Friston, K. (2010). The free-energy principle: a unified brain theory?

Nature Reviews Neuroscience, 11(2), 127–138.

[2] Helmholtz free energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helmholtz_free_energy

[3] Gibbs free energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gibbs_free_energy

[4] Partition function. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Partition_function_(statistical_mechanics)

[5] ] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 33-34. GPO.

[6] Kullback-Leibler divergence. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kullback%E2%80%93Leibler_divergence

[7] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.Gnergy.