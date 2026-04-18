The Geometry of Truth: Why Some Spiritual Claims Are Decidable—and Others Are Not
From the Witness State to the Limits of Truth Assignment
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
Abstract
A recent discussion on the Sākṣī (witness state), neuroscience, and mystical traditions reveals a deeper logical structure underlying spiritual discourse. Some claims—such as the reduction of suffering through meditation—are empirically testable and admit degrees of truth. Others—such as the assertion that all mystical traditions converge on a single ultimate reality—resist assignment of any stable truth value.
This article proposes a new framework, the Truth Value Landscape, distinguishing between S4 propositions (truth-assignable) and S5 propositions (non-assignable), and integrates this distinction into the Geometry of Reality (GOR). The result is a triadic model of knowledge that clarifies why science, philosophy, and mysticism often talk past one another—and how they may yet be unified.
1. The Starting Point: The Witness State (Sākṣī)
In classical Vedantic philosophy [1], Sākṣī refers to the witness-consciousness [2]—the awareness that observes thoughts, emotions, and perceptions without being altered by them.
Recent neuroscience appears to converge with this ancient insight. Studies of deep meditation show:
Reduced activity in the default mode network (self-referential thinking) [3]
Increased perceptual clarity
Strong correlation with reduced mental suffering
Thus, the following statement emerges:
“Cultivating the witness state reduces mental suffering.” (4/17/2026/1)
This is a truth-assignable proposition. It can be tested, measured, and assigned a probability.
We will call such statements S4-type propositions.[4]
2. The Geometry of Reality (GOR)
The email we analyzed [12] implicitly contains a triadic structure that maps naturally onto the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [5]:
X-axis (Matter/Energy / Empirical Domain)
Brain activity, behavior, measurable outcomes
Y-axis (Mind/Information / Interpretive Domain)
Concepts such as Sākṣī, mysticism, Zen, theology
Z-axis (Spirit / Ultimate Reality Domain)
Nirguna Brahman [5a], ultimate ground, non-dual reality [5b]
Thus, every claim can be located in a three-dimensional epistemic space:
(4/7/2026/2)
3. A New Distinction: S4 vs S5 Truth Domains
S4 (Truth-Assignable Domain) [4]
A proposition belongs to S4 if:
Its truth value can be assigned (even approximately) within a defined framework.
Examples:
Meditation reduces stress (4/17/2026/3)
A brain network becomes less active during certain states
Institutions historically suppressed mysticism
These statements may be uncertain—but they are decidable in principle.
S5 (Truth-Non-Assignable Domain)
A proposition belongs to S5 if:
No stable truth value can be assigned because it depends on irreducible metaphysical, experiential, or cross-framework interpretation.
Examples:
“All mystical traditions point to the same ultimate reality”
“Witness consciousness leads to nirguna Brahman” [2, 6]
“Sufi [7], Christian [8], and Zen [9] experiences are identical at the deepest level”
These are not false. But they are not truth-assignable in the same way as S4 statements.
4. The Quartic–Quintic Analogy [10]
This distinction can be illuminated by a classical result in mathematics:
Quartic equations (degree 4) → solvable in radicals (4/17/2026/4)
Quintic equations (degree 5) → not solvable in general (4/17/2026/5)
By analogy:
S4 propositions → “solvable” within a framework
S5 propositions → exceed the framework’s evaluative capacity
Thus:
S4 = evaluative closure
S5 = transcendence beyond closure
5. Mapping the Email [12] onto S4 and S5 [4]
S4 (Decidable Claims)
The witness state reduces suffering
Meditation correlates with brain changes
Mysticism exists in Abrahamic traditions
Institutions sometimes suppress mysticism
Zen minimizes hierarchical mediation
S5 (Non-Decidable Claims)
All mystical traditions converge on one reality
The witness state points beyond itself to an ultimate ground
Different traditions describe the same final experience
Boundary Zone (S4 ↔ S5)
Some statements sit in between:
“Mysticism and institutional religion are complementary layers”
“Zen and neti-neti are structurally equivalent”
These are framework-dependent—they shift between S4 and S5 depending on interpretation.
6. The GOR × Truth Value Landscape (TVL) Integration
We now arrive at a key insight:
Thus:
Truth assignment decreases as we move from X → Y → Z
This explains why:
Science (X) demands precision
Philosophy (Y) tolerates ambiguity
Mysticism (Z) transcends truth assignment altogether
7. The Source of Confusion: False Disjunction Bias (FDB) [11]
Many intellectual conflicts arise from a single mistake:
Treating S5 propositions as if they were S4.
Examples:
Trying to prove mystical unity scientifically
Dismissing mystical claims as “false” because they are not empirically testable
Confusing symbolic language (Y) with literal measurement (X)
This is a form of what I previously referred to as False Disjunction Bias (FDB) [11].
Collapsing distinct logical domains into one.
8. A New Principle
We can now formulate a new principle:
The Principle of Truth Domain Separation
Every proposition must be evaluated within its proper truth domain (S4 or S5). (4/17/2026/6)
Errors arise when S5 propositions are forced into S4 evaluation frameworks.
9. Implications for Science, Philosophy, and Spirituality
This framework suggests:
Science
Operates primarily in S4 / X-domain
→ High precision, measurable truth
Philosophy
Operates in Y-domain (S4 ↔ S5 boundary)
→ Interpretive, semiotic, relational
Mysticism
Operates in Z / S5-domain
→ Experiential, non-objectifiable
10. Conclusion: The Geometry of Truth
We may summarize the entire framework as follows:
Reality is triadic (GOR), and truth is stratified (S4/S5).
S4 truths describe the world (4/17/2026/7)
S5 insights point beyond description (4/17/2026/8)
The witness state (Sākṣī) sits precisely at the boundary:
It is empirically accessible (S4) (4/17/2026/9)
Yet points toward non-assignable reality (S5) (4/17/2026/10)
Thus, the witness is not merely a psychological tool—it is a geometric bridge between domains of truth.
Closing Insight
The deepest mistake in intellectual history may not (4/17/2026/11)
be that we disagree about truth—but that we fail to
recognize that not all truths belong to the same domain.
References:
[1] Advaita Vedanta. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advaita_Vedanta
[2] Sakshi (witness). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sakshi_(witness)
[3] Default mode network. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Default_mode_network
[4] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex
[5] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[5a] Para Brahman. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Para_Brahman
[5b] Nondualism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nondualism
[6] Maxwell, L. (2025). What Is Witness Consciousness? A Guide to Sakshi Bhava in Yoga
https://yogaphilosophyhub.com/what-exactly-is-witness-consciousness-in-yoga/
[7] Sufism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sufism
[8] Christianity https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christianity
[9] Zen. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zen
[10] Quintic function. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quintic_function
[11] Ji, S. (2025). Avoiding Two Subtle Logical Pitfalls: False Disjunction Bias and Cherry-Picking https://622622.substack.com/p/avoiding-two-subtle-logical-pitfalls
[12] ‘Ram Lakhan Pandey Vimal’ via Scientific Basis of Consciousness Forum [SBoC-F] Re: [resplendence] Re: [Ap-Fi] The Religious Eschatology Underlying the Future of the Middle East <sboc-forum@googlegroups.com>