Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Abstract

A recent discussion on the Sākṣī (witness state), neuroscience, and mystical traditions reveals a deeper logical structure underlying spiritual discourse. Some claims—such as the reduction of suffering through meditation—are empirically testable and admit degrees of truth. Others—such as the assertion that all mystical traditions converge on a single ultimate reality—resist assignment of any stable truth value.

This article proposes a new framework, the Truth Value Landscape, distinguishing between S4 propositions (truth-assignable) and S5 propositions (non-assignable), and integrates this distinction into the Geometry of Reality (GOR). The result is a triadic model of knowledge that clarifies why science, philosophy, and mysticism often talk past one another—and how they may yet be unified.

1. The Starting Point: The Witness State (Sākṣī)

In classical Vedantic philosophy [1], Sākṣī refers to the witness-consciousness [2]—the awareness that observes thoughts, emotions, and perceptions without being altered by them.

Recent neuroscience appears to converge with this ancient insight. Studies of deep meditation show:

Reduced activity in the default mode network (self-referential thinking) [3]

Increased perceptual clarity

Strong correlation with reduced mental suffering

Thus, the following statement emerges:

“Cultivating the witness state reduces mental suffering.” (4/17/2026/1)

This is a truth-assignable proposition. It can be tested, measured, and assigned a probability.

We will call such statements S4-type propositions.[4]

2. The Geometry of Reality (GOR)

The email we analyzed [12] implicitly contains a triadic structure that maps naturally onto the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [5]:

X-axis (Matter/Energy / Empirical Domain)

Brain activity, behavior, measurable outcomes

Y-axis (Mind/Information / Interpretive Domain)

Concepts such as Sākṣī, mysticism, Zen, theology

Z-axis (Spirit / Ultimate Reality Domain)

Nirguna Brahman [5a], ultimate ground, non-dual reality [5b]

Thus, every claim can be located in a three-dimensional epistemic space:

(4/7/2026/2)



3. A New Distinction: S4 vs S5 Truth Domains

S4 (Truth-Assignable Domain) [4]

A proposition belongs to S4 if:

Its truth value can be assigned (even approximately) within a defined framework.

Examples:

Meditation reduces stress (4/17/2026/3)

A brain network becomes less active during certain states

Institutions historically suppressed mysticism

These statements may be uncertain—but they are decidable in principle.

S5 (Truth-Non-Assignable Domain)

A proposition belongs to S5 if:

No stable truth value can be assigned because it depends on irreducible metaphysical, experiential, or cross-framework interpretation.

Examples:

“All mystical traditions point to the same ultimate reality”

“Witness consciousness leads to nirguna Brahman” [2, 6]

“Sufi [7], Christian [8], and Zen [9] experiences are identical at the deepest level”

These are not false. But they are not truth-assignable in the same way as S4 statements.

4. The Quartic–Quintic Analogy [10]

This distinction can be illuminated by a classical result in mathematics:

Quartic equations (degree 4) → solvable in radicals (4/17/2026/4)

Quintic equations (degree 5) → not solvable in general (4/17/2026/5)



By analogy:

S4 propositions → “solvable” within a framework

S5 propositions → exceed the framework’s evaluative capacity

Thus:

S4 = evaluative closure

S5 = transcendence beyond closure

5. Mapping the Email [12] onto S4 and S5 [4]

S4 (Decidable Claims)

The witness state reduces suffering

Meditation correlates with brain changes

Mysticism exists in Abrahamic traditions

Institutions sometimes suppress mysticism

Zen minimizes hierarchical mediation

S5 (Non-Decidable Claims)

All mystical traditions converge on one reality

The witness state points beyond itself to an ultimate ground

Different traditions describe the same final experience

Boundary Zone (S4 ↔ S5)

Some statements sit in between:

“Mysticism and institutional religion are complementary layers”

“Zen and neti-neti are structurally equivalent”

These are framework-dependent—they shift between S4 and S5 depending on interpretation.

6. The GOR × Truth Value Landscape (TVL) Integration



We now arrive at a key insight:

Thus:

Truth assignment decreases as we move from X → Y → Z

This explains why:

Science (X) demands precision

Philosophy (Y) tolerates ambiguity

Mysticism (Z) transcends truth assignment altogether

7. The Source of Confusion: False Disjunction Bias (FDB) [11]

Many intellectual conflicts arise from a single mistake:

Treating S5 propositions as if they were S4.

Examples:

Trying to prove mystical unity scientifically

Dismissing mystical claims as “false” because they are not empirically testable

Confusing symbolic language (Y) with literal measurement (X)

This is a form of what I previously referred to as False Disjunction Bias (FDB) [11].

Collapsing distinct logical domains into one.

8. A New Principle

We can now formulate a new principle:

The Principle of Truth Domain Separation



Every proposition must be evaluated within its proper truth domain (S4 or S5). (4/17/2026/6)

Errors arise when S5 propositions are forced into S4 evaluation frameworks.

9. Implications for Science, Philosophy, and Spirituality

This framework suggests:

Science

Operates primarily in S4 / X-domain

→ High precision, measurable truth

Philosophy

Operates in Y-domain (S4 ↔ S5 boundary)

→ Interpretive, semiotic, relational

Mysticism

Operates in Z / S5-domain

→ Experiential, non-objectifiable

10. Conclusion: The Geometry of Truth

We may summarize the entire framework as follows:

Reality is triadic (GOR), and truth is stratified (S4/S5).

S4 truths describe the world (4/17/2026/7)

S5 insights point beyond description (4/17/2026/8)



The witness state (Sākṣī) sits precisely at the boundary:

It is empirically accessible (S4) (4/17/2026/9)

Yet points toward non-assignable reality (S5) (4/17/2026/10)

Thus, the witness is not merely a psychological tool—it is a geometric bridge between domains of truth.

Closing Insight

The deepest mistake in intellectual history may not (4/17/2026/11)

be that we disagree about truth—but that we fail to

recognize that not all truths belong to the same domain.

References:

[1] Advaita Vedanta. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advaita_Vedanta

[2] Sakshi (witness). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sakshi_(witness)

[3] Default mode network. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Default_mode_network

[4] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex

[5] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[5a] Para Brahman. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Para_Brahman

[5b] Nondualism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nondualism

[6] Maxwell, L. (2025). What Is Witness Consciousness? A Guide to Sakshi Bhava in Yoga

https://yogaphilosophyhub.com/what-exactly-is-witness-consciousness-in-yoga/

[7] Sufism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sufism

[8] Christianity https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christianity

[9] Zen. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zen

[10] Quintic function. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quintic_function

[11] Ji, S. (2025). Avoiding Two Subtle Logical Pitfalls: False Disjunction Bias and Cherry-Picking https://622622.substack.com/p/avoiding-two-subtle-logical-pitfalls

[12] ‘Ram Lakhan Pandey Vimal’ via Scientific Basis of Consciousness Forum [SBoC-F] Re: [resplendence] Re: [Ap-Fi] The Religious Eschatology Underlying the Future of the Middle East <sboc-forum@googlegroups.com>



