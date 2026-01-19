Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. The overlooked premise: a sign is not a thing

In From Signs to Functors: Why Meaning Is Always Triadic [1], we arrived at a deceptively simple but profound conclusion:

A sign is not a thing—it is a mediated act.

This statement aligns deeply with the semiotics of Charles Sanders Peirce [2], but it also carries an unavoidable physical implication:

An act requires energy.

A sign that carries information but cannot do anything is not a sign. It is inert structure. Meaning does not reside in symbols; it emerges when symbols act, i.e., when they trigger an interpretant.

Thus, every genuine sign-token must carry:

Information (what is signified), and

Energy (the capacity to effect change).

This observation motivates the concept of the gnergon [3]

2. The gnergon: information + energy as a single entity

I define a gnergon [3] as:

A unitary entity carrying both information (gn-) and energy (-ergon) sufficient to perform an act.

This definition is deliberately parallel to the conformon [4] in molecular biophysics:

A conformon is not merely energy

Nor merely structure

But stored, directed, functional energy coupled to information

Likewise, a gnergon [3] is not merely a symbol, signal, or message. It is a functional act-token.

At the semiotic level:

A sign-token is a gnergon

At the cognitive level:

A thought is a gnergon

At the biological level:

A conformational transition is a gnergon

3. Why a gnergon is a holon

A holon [5] is an entity that is simultaneously:

A whole in itself, and

A part of a larger process or hierarchy.

A gnergon [3] satisfies this definition exactly:

As a whole

A gnergon is a complete act (information + energy + effect).

It has internal unity and functional closure.

As a part

It participates in: A chain of interpretations (Peircean infinite semiosis) A modeling hierarchy (Rosen) Neural, linguistic, or cultural processes



As self-reflexive

The action of a gnergon generates conditions for subsequent gnergons.

Meaning propagates through gnergon-to-gnergon transitions.

Thus:

A gnergon is a minimal holon—the smallest triadically closed unit of action.

4. Enter the conscion: the unit of consciousness [6, 6a]

I have previously proposed [6] that the unit of consciousness, which I call a conscion, arises from the interaction between fast and slow processes:

Fast process : quantum or energetic events (fs–ps)

Slow process: neural or organizational dynamics (ms–s)

These two processes do not interact arbitrarily. Their coupling is governed by the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [7]:

Fast processes can influence slow processes only at specific geometric loci where the slow variables are effectively frozen.

This locus is the saddle point on a mixed-curvature energy surface.[8] (see Figure 1 below).

Figure 1. The saddle surface (mixed-curvature surface) consisting of the triad of (i) a concave surface (green line, A <-> B; ), slow neural network rearrangement), (ii) a convex surface (red line, D -> C; fast quantum transitions), and (iii) a saddle point (see the arrow) where (i) and (ii) converge transiently giving rise to conscious experience (referred to as ‘conscions’.

5. The saddle point [8]: where energy meets information

At a saddle point (see Figure 1 above):

One direction is downhill (energy-releasing)

Another is uphill (energy-requiring)

Curvature is mixed (neither minimum nor maximum)

This geometry is universal:

Transition states in chemistry

Conformon generation in proteins

Decision points in neural dynamics

At this saddle point:

A fast energetic fluctuation can be captured

A slow structural state can be reorganized

This is precisely where a gnergon [3] is born.

6. Conscion = gnergon at the cognitive scale

We can now make the key identification:

A conscion is a gnergon instantiated in neural tissue.

More precisely:

It is:

An energetic–informational act

Generated at a GFCP-constrained saddle point (see Figure 1 above).

Coupling fast quantum/energetic events to slow neural organization

Thus, consciousness is not a continuous substance but a stream of discrete gnergic acts.

7. Why consciousness is quantized (but not digital)

Calling the gnergon the quantum of meaning and consciousness does not imply digital discreteness in the classical sense.

Rather:

Gnergons are event-quanta

Defined by acts , not bits

Quantized by geometry and dynamics, not by arbitrary thresholds

Just as:

A photon is a quantum of electromagnetic action

A conformon is a quantum of molecular work

So:

A gnergon is a quantum of semiotic and conscious action.

8. Rosen, Peirce, and closure

This framework unifies two foundational insights:

From Robert Rosen [10]:

A system is alive or cognitive only if it is closed to entailment

Closure requires internal modeling and interpretation

From Charles Sanders Peirce:[2]

Meaning exists only in triads

Every interpretant is itself a sign

The gnergon [3] is the physical instantiation of this closure:

It carries energy (to act)

It carries information (to constrain)

It produces interpretation (to close the loop)

9. The big picture

Across scales, the same architecture appears:

Each is:

A gnergon

A holon

A triadically closed act

10. Final synthesis

We can now state the central thesis cleanly:

The gnergon is the quantum of meaning and consciousness: a holonic, energy–information carrying act generated at the saddle point of a mixed-curvature energy surface, where fast dynamics are captured by slow organization under the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle.

Or, in one line:

Consciousness is not a thing—it is what gnergons do.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2026). From Signs to Functors: Why Meaning is Always Triadic. https://622622.substack.com/p/from-signs-to-functors-why-meaning

[2] Charel S. Peirce. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Sanders_Peirce

[3] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163. Gnergy, gnergons.

[4] Ji, S. (2000). Free energy and Information Contents of Conformons in proteins and DNA, BioSystems 54, 107-130.

[4a] Conformon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformon

[5] Holon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holon_%28philosophy%29

[6] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions. https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions

[6a] Ji, S., and Davis, J. J. Joshua (2025). Geometry of Conscions: A Unified Framework for Consciousness. J. Consciousness Exploration & Research. Volume 16, No 4 (2025).

[7] Ji, S. (1974). Energy and Negentropy in Enzymic Catalysis, Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 227, 419-437.

[7a] Ji, S. (1991). Spatio-Temporal Scaling in Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), The Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, pp. 52-54.

[8] Ji, S. (2025). The Saddle Point of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/the-saddle-point-of-reality

[9] Neural networks. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neural_network

[9a] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 403-404.

[10] Rosen, R. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Rosen_(bioloist)

[11] Metabolon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metabolon

[12] Ji, S. (2023) Supermetabolic Pathways (or Supermetabolons) as Novel Biomarkers for Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine. Sci Set J of Med Cli Case Stu 2(3), 01-06.

[13] Type-token distinction https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Type%E2%80%93token_distinction

[14] Dawkins, R. (1976).The Selfish Gene.Oxford: Oxford University Press.