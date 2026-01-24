Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Abstract

Across philosophy, mathematics, and theoretical biology, independent traditions have converged on a common structural insight: explanation, meaning, and reality are irreducibly triadic. This paper compares three influential triads—Charles Sanders Peirce’s semiotic triad (sign–object–interpretant), Robert Rosen’s category-theoretic modeling hierarchy (morphism–functor–natural transformation), and Sungchul Ji’s ontological triad (matter/energy–information–consciousness). Although these triads operate in different domains—semiotics, formal modeling, and ontology—we argue that they are structurally isomorphic expressions of a single irreducible triadic principle [1]. This principle explains why dyadic reductions fail across science, from mechanistic biology to artificial intelligence, and why mediation (Thirdness) is indispensable for meaning and knowledge.

1. Introduction: the limits of dyadic explanation

Modern science has been extraordinarily successful by reducing complex phenomena to dyadic relations: cause–effect, signal–response, input–output. Yet persistent conceptual failures remain—especially concerning meaning, life, and consciousness. These failures suggest that dyads are insufficient to capture certain forms of organization.

Three thinkers working in different intellectual traditions—Peirce [2], Rosen [2a], and Ji [1]—each rejected dyadic reduction and instead proposed irreducible triadic frameworks. The convergence of these frameworks invites a comparative analysis at the level of structural architecture, rather than terminological similarity.

2. Peirce: the triadic logic of meaning

Peirce’s theory of signs (semiotics) [2] holds that meaning (semiosis) requires three components:

Object – that which is represented Sign – that which stands for the object Interpretant – the meaning or effect produced by the sign

No pair of these elements is sufficient. A sign without an interpretant is not meaningful, and an interpretant can itself become a sign in an open-ended process of interpretation. Peirce therefore concluded that meaning is inherently triadic and mediated, belonging to what he called Thirdness—the category of law, habit, and mediation [3].

3. Rosen: the triadic logic of scientific modeling

Rosen [2a] approached a parallel problem from the philosophy of biology and science: What does it mean for one system to model another? His answer drew on category theory [4], interpreted not as abstract mathematics but as a general theory of modeling relations [2a].

Rosen’s operative hierarchy consists of:

Morphism [5] – a relation, process, or entailment Functor [6] – a structure-preserving model of a system Natural transformation [7]– a comparison or interpretation of models

Understanding arises not from a single model, but from closure under modeling—the ability to compare models of the same system. Thus, as in Peirce, meaning and explanation emerge only at the third level, where mediation occurs.

4. Ji: the triadic ontology of reality

While Peirce [2] addressed meaning and Rosen [2a] addressed modeling, Ji extends triadicity to ontology itself [1] f. He proposes that reality is fundamentally composed of three irreducible components [8]:

Matter / Energy – physical substrate and capacity to do work Information – constraint, control, and selection of processes Consciousness – awareness, interpretation, and meaning

In this view, consciousness is not an epiphenomenon layered atop matter and information, but a necessary third term that completes reality [8]. A universe containing only matter and information would be dynamically active yet semantically empty.

5 The comparative triadic table (centerpiece)

This table captures the central claim of the paper: the three triads are not identical, but structurally isomorphic. Each addresses a different question—meaning, modeling, and being—yet all require a third mediating term to avoid collapse into reductionism.

6. Why dyads fail across all three frameworks

The structural isomorphism explains a common pattern of failure:

Object–sign without interpretant → symbols without meaning

Morphism–functor without natural transformation → models without understanding

Matter–information without consciousness → processes without reality-as-experienced

In each case, the omission of the third term results in what Ji has elsewhere characterized as a false disjunction bias [9]: the mistaken belief that two terms exhaust the explanatory space.

7. Implications for philosophy of science

This triadic convergence has several implications:

Against reductionism: Explanation cannot be reduced to dyadic causality alone. For relational realism: Relations and mediations are as fundamental as entities. For biology and AI: Life and intelligence cannot be captured by input–output architectures lacking interpretive closure. For unification: Semiotics, category theory, and ontology are not separate enterprises but complementary perspectives on the same triadic structure.

8. Conclusion

Peirce, Rosen, and Ji each arrived—independently—at the same deep conclusion: triadicity is not optional [1]. Peirce showed that meaning requires mediation, Rosen showed that scientific knowledge requires model-of-models relations, and Ji showed that reality itself requires consciousness as an irreducible third component.

Taken together, these frameworks suggest a unifying principle for philosophy of science:

Meaning, knowledge, and reality are three expressions of a single irreducible triadic architecture.

