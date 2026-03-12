One of the most persistent insights emerging from my recent work on the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [1] is that reality appears to be irreducibly triadic [2] rather than dyadic.

This conclusion emerged originally from studying the triadic philosophy of Charles Sanders Peirce [3], whose semiotic framework proposes that meaning always involves three elements:

Sign

Object

Interpretant

No two of these alone can produce meaning; all three must co-arise.

Over time, I began to notice that this triadic architecture appears repeatedly across disciplines [4, 5] —in physics, biology, semiotics, and systems theory [6, 7]. This led me to develop what I call the Geometry of Reality (GOR):[1] a conceptual coordinate system with three orthogonal dimensions:

Matter / Energy

Semantic Information

Spirit / Consciousness

Reality, in this view, is not a flat plane but a three-dimensional relational volume.

1. From Triadic Reality to Triadic Consciousness

If reality itself is irreducibly triadic, an interesting question arises:

Should consciousness itself also have a triadic structure?

Most contemporary discussions of consciousness are dyadic, focusing on two poles:

Subjective experience (first-person perspective) Objective description (third-person observation)

But if reality is fundamentally triadic, a purely dyadic theory of consciousness may be incomplete.

This suggests a more complete formulation:

C_{reality} = C_{sub} + C_{obj} + C_{cos}





where:

(C_{sub}) – Subjective consciousness: the internal, first-person experience of awareness.

(C_{obj}) – Objective consciousness: the externally observable manifestations of consciousness (brain activity, behavior, communication).

(C_{cos}) – Cosmic or relational consciousness: the mediating complementary [4] dimension that integrates subject and object.

In this formulation, consciousness is not merely private experience nor merely neural activity, but a triadic relational phenomenon.

2. Yin, Yang, and the Mediating Third

This idea resonates with a much older philosophical structure.

In Daoist philosophy [8]:

Yin represents the receptive, internal pole.

Yang represents the active, external pole.

Dao represents the unifying principle underlying both.

Mapping this onto the triadic structure of consciousness:

Thus, the ancient Yin–Yang–Dao triad may represent an early recognition that dualities require a mediating third element.

3. Complementarity and the Third

The idea also echoes the principle of complementarity introduced by Niels Bohr.

In quantum physics, phenomena such as wave and particle behavior appear mutually incompatible, yet both are necessary for a complete description of reality.

Bohr concluded that apparently contradictory descriptions can be complementary aspects of a deeper whole.

In the language of triads:

Wave

Particle

Complementarity

Again, the third element reconciles the duality.

4. Consciousness as a Triadic System

Applying this insight to consciousness yields a new perspective:

5. The Geometry of Reality

The GOR framework visualizes this idea as a three-dimensional coordinate system (see Table 9 below):

Scientific models often operate on lower-dimensional projections of this space—for example, physical theories describing matter and energy alone.

6. Complementary Paths to Reality

Interestingly, two different philosophical approaches may correspond to two opposite movements within this triadic geometry.

Some thinkers treat triadic structures as analytical tools that help us approach reality.

Others—like the view proposed here—treat the triad as the ontological structure of reality itself.

These perspectives may not be contradictory. They may represent two complementary operations:

Projection: reality → simplified models

Reconstruction: models → deeper understanding of reality

Both movements occur within the same triadic geometry.

7. A Possible Universal Pattern

The recurring appearance of triads across disciplines suggests a deeper principle:

If this pattern holds, the Irreducible Triadic Relation may represent a fundamental organizational principle of the universe.

8. Final Thought

Dualities dominate much of modern thinking: mind vs. matter, subject vs. object, wave vs. particle.

But these dualities may be incomplete descriptions of a deeper structure.

Reality—and perhaps consciousness itself [9] —may not be built on oppositions, but on relations among three co-arising elements.

The irreducible triad may therefore be one of the most fundamental patterns through which the universe organizes itself.

