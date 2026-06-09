Human RNA Project

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
15h

Just to put my two cents worth in...

I appreciate trying to find the patterns of existence, however to put a number on it and such a small one at that, I think precludes us from really understanding what existence is about. It is so far beyond our fathoming at this point in the human timeline while we are still barbarians and devoid of sovereignty.

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