Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University





One of the most profound mistakes humans make may be surprisingly simple:

We mistake a projection for reality itself.

This error appears repeatedly throughout science, philosophy, religion, and everyday life.

We mistake maps for territories.

Models for realities.

Descriptions for experiences.

Mathematics for existence [1].

And perhaps most importantly, we mistake a lower-dimensional projection of reality for reality in its fullness.

This essay explores the possibility that many intellectual conflicts—from the mind-body problem to the nature of quantum mechanics—arise from this single mistake.

1. The Two Dao Symbols

Consider two familiar symbols.

The first is the Taegeuk [2] found on the Korean flag.

The second is the traditional Dao symbol [3]containing two dots:

a black dot within the white region,

a white dot within the black region. The visible world appears to be structured in this way.

Both embody complementarity.

Yet they are not identical.

The Taegeuk emphasizes opposition and balance.

The traditional Dao symbol goes further.

The dots imply that each opposite already contains its complement.

Light contains darkness.

Darkness contains light.

Order contains disorder.

Disorder contains order.

The traditional symbol therefore embodies not only complementarity but also what Bohr calls supplementarity [5].

Complementarity [4] says:

Opposites require one another.

Supplementarity says:

Opposites contain one another.

This seemingly small difference may have enormous philosophical significance.

2. A Geometric Interpretation

The Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH) [6] proposes that reality consists of three interconnected layers:

Layer I

The visible world.

Represented geometrically by the tetrahedron.

Layer II

The psychophysical lifeworld.

Represented by the Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT) [7].

Layer III

The ultimate reality.

Represented by the hypertetrahedron (5-cell).[7]

The key idea is that Layer I and Layer II may be projections of Layer III.

Just as a three-dimensional shadow cannot preserve all the information contained in the object casting it, lower layers may preserve only part of the structure of higher layers.

3. What Gets Lost?

Suppose Layer III embodies both:

complementarity,

supplementarity.

Then the projection from Layer III to Layer II may preserve only complementarity.

Symbolically:

Layer III

Complementarity + Supplementarity

↓

Projection

↓

Layer II

Complementarity only

The missing dots in the Taegeuk become a metaphor for information lost during projection.

The deeper unity remains present but no longer visible.

4. S5 and S4

In the language of the Geometry of Reality [8], this projection corresponds to:

S5 → S4 [7]

The hypertetrahedron (5-cell) projects into the tetrahedron.

Layer III projects into Layer II.

A richer reality appears as a simpler one.

This is not unlike the way a three-dimensional object appears as a two-dimensional image on a screen.

The image is real.

But it is incomplete.

5. The Birth of False Disjunction Bias

Once supplementarity disappears, reality begins to look fundamentally divided.

We see:

wave or particle,

mind or matter,

science or spirituality,

subject or object,

nature or nurture.

The deeper unity becomes hidden.

This gives rise to what I call False Disjunction Bias.[10]

False Disjunction Bias occurs whenever we treat complementary aspects of reality as mutually exclusive alternatives.

The word “or” replaces the word “and.”

The projection is mistaken for the source.

6. Reductionism as Projection Error

Many forms of reductionism may be understood in this way.

Materialism reduces mind to matter.

Idealism reduces matter to mind.

Mathematical monism reduces reality to mathematics.

In every case, one pole is retained while the other is discarded.

The result is conceptual simplicity purchased at the cost of completeness.

The richer structure of reality disappears.

The projection is mistaken for the whole.

7. OEMT: Restoring the Missing Vertex

These reflections motivated my proposal of Ontology–Epistemology–Mathematics Triadism (OEMT) [12].

The central claim is:

Reality requires three irreducible questions.

Ontology

What exists?

Epistemology

How is it known?

Mathematics

How is it represented?

Modern debates often privilege one vertex.

Materialists privilege ontology.

Constructivists privilege epistemology.

Tegmark’s Mathematical Universe Hypothesis privileges mathematics.[1]

OEMT argues that all three are necessary.

None can be reduced to the others.

The triangle collapses if any vertex is removed.

8. The Greene–Tegmark Debate Revisited

The recent debate between Brian Greene and Max Tegmark [1] illustrates the problem beautifully.

Greene argues that mathematics describes reality.

Tegmark argues that reality is mathematics.

From the perspective of OEMT, both positions capture important truths while remaining incomplete.

Greene preserves ontology.

Tegmark emphasizes mathematics.

Neither fully incorporates the role of epistemology.

The debate itself may therefore reflect a projection of a deeper triadic reality.

The disagreement arises because different observers are focusing on different vertices of the same triangle.

9. Layer II: The Realm of Complementarity

The psychophysical lifeworld occupies a special place in this framework.

Layer II appears to be where the unity of Layer III becomes differentiated.

Here we encounter:

wave-particle duality,

mind-body duality,

self-other distinctions,

observer-observed separations.

Reality appears divided into complementary pairs.

The world becomes understandable.

Yet something has been lost.

The hidden unity of Layer III is no longer immediately apparent.

10. Layer III: The Realm of Supplementarity

The hypertetrahedron represents a deeper level.

Here opposites need not exclude one another.

Discrete and continuous.

Wave and particle.

Mind and matter.

Being and becoming.

All may coexist as aspects of a higher-dimensional whole.

The logic of Layer III is therefore not merely complementary.

It is supplementary.

Its characteristic word is not “or.”

Nor even “and.”

It is “contains.”

11. The Missing Dots

The small dots in the traditional Dao symbol may therefore represent one of humanity’s oldest philosophical insights.

The world is not ultimately divided.

The divisions we observe may be projections of a deeper unity.

The dots remind us that every distinction emerges from a larger whole.

They remind us that reality is richer than its appearances.

They remind us that opposites may not be enemies but partners.

And they warn us against mistaking the projection for the source.

12. Toward a Geometry of Reality

The Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis [6], Ontology–Epistemology–Mathematics Triadism, and the Geometry of Reality [9] may all be viewed as different expressions of the same fundamental insight:

Reality possesses a deeper structure than its visible manifestations.

The visible world may be a projection.

The psychophysical world may be a projection.

Even our conceptual systems may be projections.

The task of philosophy and science is therefore not merely to analyze the projections.

It is to infer the source.

The challenge is not to choose between mind and matter, wave and particle, science and spirituality, ontology and mathematics.

The challenge is to discover the higher-dimensional reality from which these distinctions arise.

The traditional Dao symbol offers a simple reminder of this possibility.

Do not forget the dots.

They may be pointing toward the missing dimension of reality itself.

_________________________________________________________________________

References:

[1] Our Mathematical Universe: Brian Greene & Max Tegmark | World Science Festival



[2] The Flag of South Korea. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_of_South_Korea

[3] Tao. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tao

[4] Complementarity (physics). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Complementarity_(physics)

[5] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 24-28. Complementarity vs. Supplementarity.

[6] Ji, S. (2026). The Periodic Table of Ontology: A proposed classification of multi-layered theories of reality https://622622.substack.com/p/the-periodic-table-of-ontology

[7] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview integrating modern physics, biology, and Jungian Synchronicity https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

[8] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[9] Ji, S. (2025). Avoiding Two Subtle Logical Pitfalls: False Disjunction Bias and Cherry-Picking.

https://622622.substack.com/p/avoiding-two-subtle-logical-pitfalls

[10] Ji, S. (2026). Reality Requires Three: Why Ontology, Epistemology, and Mathematics Form an Irreducible Triad. https://622622.substack.com/p/reality-requires-three-why-ontology