The Multiverse: Cosmic Cop-Out or Necessary Dimension of Reality?

By Dr. Sungchul Ji

Theoretical Cell Biologist, Author of The Cell Language Theory

In a thought-provoking article titled The Universe is Either Perfect or a Total Mystery, Deepak Chopra offers a sharp critique of the multiverse concept. He writes:

"The concept of the multiverse, in fact, was like an escape hatch. Standard physics can’t explain the incredible unlikelihood of how human beings evolved in a setting of mindless random physical activity. By leaping into the multiverse, with its infinite variations on the cosmos, randomness somehow creates the mind simply by taking a zillion tries before success is attained."

According to Chopra, invoking the multiverse to explain consciousness or fine-tuning is a metaphysical sleight-of-hand—a way to sidestep deeper questions about order, purpose, and mind. In his view, this move dilutes the mystery of existence rather than resolving it.

But is the multiverse necessarily an intellectual evasion? Or could it be something far more fundamental?

A Triadic Framework for Reality

In response to Chopra's concern, I offer an alternative grounded in what I call the Geometry of Reality (GOR)—a conceptual framework that models Reality as a triadic structure, inspired by the semiotics of Charles Sanders Peirce, the ontological distinctions of Aristotle, and category theory.

Figure 1. The Geometry of Reality diagram consisting of two commutative triangles – (i) IRVSE(2) followed by IRVSE(1) leads to the result as IRVSE(3), i.e., Gnergonic Universe, and (ii) L (lifting) followed by IRVSE(3)leads to the same results as IRVSE(1), i.e., Genergitonic Universe.

In GOR, Reality is not built from material particles or mathematical equations alone. Instead, it is composed of three irreducibly interrelated domains [1]:

Multiverse – the vast realm of all possible realities (corresponds to Object) Physical Reality – our experienced universe, governed by laws of energy and information (corresponds to Sign; also called the Gnergitonic Universe) Reality Models – our interpretations, simulations, and theories of the world (corresponds to Interpretant; also called the Gnergonic Universe)

This triadic model suggests that the Multiverse is not an escape hatch but an ontological necessity. It functions as the background “Object” from which all concrete realities (our universe included) emerge. Just as a Sign requires an Object to refer to and an Interpretant to make sense, our physical cosmos requires the Multiverse as a precondition of intelligibility.

Multiverse as Mind-Bearing Potential

Where Chopra sees the multiverse as a mechanism for brute-force randomness, the GOR suggests a different reading:

The Multiverse is not a machine that spits out minds by chance, but a semantic field of potentialities. In this view, the emergence of consciousness is not an accidental success story among zillions of failures—it is a meaningful actualization from the domain of possibility actualized by IRVSE(1) (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) and IRVSE(3), as depicted in Figure 1, most likely the former reflecting Science and the latter Intuition/Revelation/mysticism.

The Gnergitonic Universe embodies the actualization of certain multiversal potentials, governed by energetic, informational principles, and consciousness (what I call gnergiton). The Gnergonic Universe, on the other hand, holds our models and maps of reality governed by energy/matter and semantic information.

GOR thus situates the Multiverse in a semiotic and gnergitonic context. It is not just a warehouse of failed universes. It is the background of meaning, the source domain for all evolutionary emergences.

Conclusion: A Multiverse Worth Keeping

Chopra is right to challenge naive uses of the multiverse as a scientific panacea. When invoked without grounding, it can feel like a deus ex machina for cosmology. But if reinterpreted within a triadic, gnergic/gnergitonic framework like GOR, the Multiverse becomes something richer:

Not a cop-out, but a context

Not an excuse for randomness, but the grammar of possibility

Not the dilution of meaning, but its deep source

In the Geometry of Reality, the Multiverse is not an afterthought—it is one of the three pillars of Being.



Comments or questions?

I welcome feedback from scientists, philosophers, spiritual thinkers, and curious readers exploring how Reality might be more than meets the eye.

🌀 If the universe is a mystery, perhaps it is a meaningful one.

Reference:

[1] Ji, S. (2018). The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393.

