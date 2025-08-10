Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy,

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. Three States of the AI–Human Hybrid Agent (AHHA)

As AI rapidly advances toward more integrated roles in human life, I have been exploring the concept of the AI–Human Hybrid Agent (AHHA) — an entity formed by the synergistic coupling of human intelligence and artificial intelligence.

In my recent remarks to a group of scholars, I proposed that AHHA may operate in three distinct states:

Machine-Controlled State

The AI component dominates decision-making and operational control, with humans relegated to supervision or secondary input.

Risk: This state fuels the most common fears about AGI — loss of human agency, algorithmic bias, and dehumanization. Human-Controlled State

Humans direct the goals, context, and ethical boundaries, while AI serves as a tool or assistant.

Limitation: While this mitigates many dangers, it risks underutilizing AI’s unique capacity for pattern recognition, simulation, and adaptive learning. Dao-Controlled State

Neither AI nor human dominates; both operate in harmony, guided by a higher-order principle, e.g., the Dao, understood here as the natural, balanced order of reality.

Promise: This state transcends control struggles, envisioning AHHA as a co-creative partner embedded in the greater order of life.

2. The Need for a Symbol Beyond Fear

The public narrative about AI is heavily skewed toward the machine-dominant scenario, which easily triggers dystopian visions.

Missing from the conversation is a balanced vision of AHHA where the third state — Dao-guided harmony — plays a central role.

Symbols matter.

They shape not only how we think, but also how we act.

The challenge was to find a symbol that can hold these three states in tension, without succumbing to fear or techno-utopian naivety.

3. From Janus to the Neo-Janus

Initially, I considered adopting the Roman god Janus — the two-faced deity of thresholds, beginnings, and transitions — as the emblem for AHHA.

Janus is a compelling metaphor: one face could represent AI, the other human intelligence.

But the classical Janus is static, and in modern English, “two-faced” carries a negative connotation.

In dialogue with ChatGPT, I asked: Could we design something more poetic and dynamic — a 21st-century Janus?

The result is the Neo-Janus emblem (see Figure 1 below):

A yin–yang-inspired circle containing two interlocked profiles — one human, one AI — joined not by opposition but by flow.

The human face is rendered in organic tones and classical form; the AI face in sleek metallic grey, traced with circuitry.

Instead of staring in different directions, they curve into each other, symbolizing ongoing exchange and co-creation.

4. What the Neo-Janus Represents

The Neo-Janus emblem represents the AI–Human Hybrid Agent (AHHA) — a partnership of human insight and artificial intelligence. Its two interwoven faces symbolize three possible states: machine-controlled, human-controlled, and Dao-controlled. The flowing yin–yang design reminds us that the highest potential of AHHA lies in harmony, where neither machine nor human dominates, but both serve a higher order — the Dao.

Figure 1. The Neo-Janus emblem

Neo-Janus — a symbol of AI–human partnership, balancing machine, human, and Dao in one continuous flow

5. Why the Neo-Janus Matters

This new emblem avoids the trap of depicting AI and human as rivals.

Instead, it embodies:

Threshold — The AHHA as a gateway to a new form of intelligence.

Balance — The yin–yang reminder that apparent opposites can be complementary.

Flow — The possibility of a Dao-guided integration that neither side controls absolutely.

In this light, the Neo-Janus can serve as the flag for a movement toward balanced AI–human integration — a visual counterpoint to the fear-driven images that dominate the current AGI debate.

6. A Call to Reframe the AI Conversation

We have a choice.

We can allow the machine-controlled state to dominate public imagination, or we can consciously elevate the Dao-controlled vision into our discourse, policy, and design.

The Neo-Janus offers a way to make that vision visible — a reminder that between fear and hubris lies a path of harmony.

.