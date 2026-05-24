Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

When Mendeleev constructed the periodic table in 1869, about 63 elements were known. The table did not merely list them; it revealed a hidden order. It showed that the elements were not isolated facts but members of a deeper pattern.

I propose that something similar may now be possible in philosophy, cosmology, biology, and consciousness studies. Across history, many thinkers have proposed that reality is not flat but layered. Some speak of matter, life, mind, and spirit. Others speak of physical, mental, and cultural worlds. Still others distinguish the visible world, the imaginal world, and the transcendent world.

These may be called Multi-Layered Reality Theories, or MLRTs.

The Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis, or TLRH, may function as a modern geometric type of MLRT. In this framework:

Layer I = visible, physical, 3-D reality

Layer II = partially visible, biological-mental-cultural reality

Layer III = invisible, higher-dimensional, spiritual or ultimate reality

Geometrically:

Layer I = tetrahedron

Layer II = body-centered tetrahedron

Layer III = hypertetrahedron, or 5-cell

The resulting project may be called the Periodic Table of Ontology, or PTO.

Why TLRH may be a “type” rather than merely another entry

Most MLRTs say that reality has levels. TLRH adds something more specific: the levels are geometrically related.

That is the key advance. Plato gives us the distinction between appearance and Forms. Popper gives us physical, mental, and cultural worlds. Hartmann gives us inorganic, organic, psychic, and spiritual strata. Corbin gives us sensory, imaginal, and spiritual worlds. Teilhard gives us geosphere, biosphere, noosphere, and Omega Point.

But TLRH suggests that these are not merely metaphors. They may be different projections of a deeper geometrical structure.

The PTO thesis

The Periodic Table of Ontology begins with the following claim:

Many great theories of reality are not separate inventions, but tokens of a deeper type: the multi-layered structure of reality.

Just as the chemical periodic table organized known elements into families, the PTO would organize ontological theories into families:

Physical–Biological–Mental theories

Hartmann, Popper, Teilhard, Vernadsky

Matter–Mind–Spirit theories

Plato, Plotinus, Vedanta, Aurobindo, Wilber

Visible–Imaginal–Invisible theories

Corbin, Jung, TLRH

System–Model–Meaning theories

Peirce, Rosen, Whitehead, Ji

Conclusion

The history of thought may contain an undiscovered periodicity. Again and again, thinkers have found that reality is not flat. It rises, deepens, or projects through layers.

The TLRH may therefore be viewed as a geometric periodic law of ontology:

Reality appears in layered forms because Reality itself may be higher-dimensional, triadic, and projective.

If chemistry needed a periodic table of elements, philosophy may now need a Periodic Table of Ontology.

References:

[1] Plato. The Republic

Especially Book VI–VII (Allegory of the Cave; divided line). Plato. Timaeus.

[2] Aristotle. Metaphysics. De Anima (On the Soul)

[3] Plotinus. Neoplatonism. The Enneads. Translated by Stephen MacKenna or A.H. Armstrong.



[4] Great Chain of Being The Great Chain of Being

Harvard University Press, 1936.

[5] Vedanta. The Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita For Advaita Vedanta specifically:Śaṅkara. Vivekachudamani.

[6] Buddhist Cosmology. The Tibetan Book of the Dead and Vasubandhu. Abhidharmakośa.

[7] Kabbalah. The Zohar. Gershom Scholem. Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism.

[8] Leibniz. Monadology

[9] Kant. Critique of Pure Reason

[10] Hegel. Phenomenology of Spirit

[11] Peirce. Peirce, C.S. Collected Papers of Charles Sanders Peirce. Volumes 1–2 (logic and categories). T.L. Short. Peirce’s Theory of Signs.

[12] Nicolai Hartmann. The Structure of the Real World. New Ways of Ontology.

[13] Popper. Objective Knowledge

(World 1–2–3 theory)

[14] Teilhard de Chardin. The Phenomenon of Man

[15] Vernadsky. The Biosphere

[16] Sri Aurobindo. The Life Divine

[17] Henry Corbin. Mundus Imaginalis. Alone with the Alone.

[18] Jung. The Archetypes and the Collective Unconscious and Aion

[19] Whitehead. Process and Reality

[20] Ken Wilber. Sex, Ecology, Spirituality

[21] Rosen. Life Itself. Anticipatory Systems.

[22] Bohm. Wholeness and the Implicate Order.

[23] Prigogine. Order Out of Chaos (with Isabelle Stengers)

[24] Friston. Friston, K. (2010) “The free-energy principle: a unified brain theory?”

Nature Reviews Neuroscience 11:127–138. Friston, K. (2013).

“Life as we know it.”Journal of the Royal Society Interface 10:20130475.

[25] Kastrup. The Idea of the World. Why Materialism Is Baloney



[26] Ji / TLRH. Ji, S. (1991).“Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology.”

In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death. Rutgers University Press, pp. 90–101; Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell.Springer, New York; Ji, S. (2018).

The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing; Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview Integrating Modern Physics, Biology, and Jungian Synchronicity From the Tetrahedron to the 5-Cell

https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating.

—————————————————————————————————————

The Periodic Table of Ontology

A proposed classification of multi-layered theories of reality

Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.



Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology



Rutgers University

When Mendeleev constructed the periodic table in 1869, about 63 elements were known. The table did not merely list them; it revealed a hidden order. It showed that the elements were not isolated facts but members of a deeper pattern.

I propose that something similar may now be possible in philosophy, cosmology, biology, and consciousness studies. Across history, many thinkers have proposed that reality is not flat but layered. Some speak of matter, life, mind, and spirit. Others speak of physical, mental, and cultural worlds. Still others distinguish the visible world, the imaginal world, and the transcendent world.

These may be called Multi-Layered Reality Theories, or MLRTs.

The Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis, or TLRH, may function as a modern geometric type of MLRT. In this framework:

Layer I = visible, physical, 3-D reality

Layer II = partially visible, biological-mental-cultural reality

Layer III = invisible, higher-dimensional, spiritual or ultimate reality

Geometrically:

Layer I = tetrahedron

Layer II = body-centered tetrahedron

Layer III = hypertetrahedron, or 5-cell

The resulting project may be called the Periodic Table of Ontology, or PTO.

Why TLRH may be a “type” rather than merely another entry

Most MLRTs say that reality has levels. TLRH adds something more specific: the levels are geometrically related.

That is the key advance. Plato gives us the distinction between appearance and Forms. Popper gives us physical, mental, and cultural worlds. Hartmann gives us inorganic, organic, psychic, and spiritual strata. Corbin gives us sensory, imaginal, and spiritual worlds. Teilhard gives us geosphere, biosphere, noosphere, and Omega Point.

But TLRH suggests that these are not merely metaphors. They may be different projections of a deeper geometrical structure.

The PTO thesis

The Periodic Table of Ontology begins with the following claim:

Many great theories of reality are not separate inventions, but tokens of a deeper type: the multi-layered structure of reality.

Just as the chemical periodic table organized known elements into families, the PTO would organize ontological theories into families:

Physical–Biological–Mental theories

Hartmann, Popper, Teilhard, Vernadsky

Matter–Mind–Spirit theories

Plato, Plotinus, Vedanta, Aurobindo, Wilber

Visible–Imaginal–Invisible theories

Corbin, Jung, TLRH

System–Model–Meaning theories

Peirce, Rosen, Whitehead, Ji

Conclusion

The history of thought may contain an undiscovered periodicity. Again and again, thinkers have found that reality is not flat. It rises, deepens, or projects through layers.

The TLRH may therefore be viewed as a geometric periodic law of ontology:

Reality appears in layered forms because Reality itself may be higher-dimensional, triadic, and projective.

If chemistry needed a periodic table of elements, philosophy may now need a Periodic Table of Ontology.

References:

[1] Plato. The Republic

Especially Book VI–VII (Allegory of the Cave; divided line). Plato. Timaeus.

[2] Aristotle. Metaphysics. De Anima (On the Soul)

[3] Plotinus. Neoplatonism. The Enneads. Translated by Stephen MacKenna or A.H. Armstrong.



[4] Great Chain of Being The Great Chain of Being

Harvard University Press, 1936.

[5] Vedanta. The Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita For Advaita Vedanta specifically:Śaṅkara. Vivekachudamani.

[6] Buddhist Cosmology. The Tibetan Book of the Dead and Vasubandhu. Abhidharmakośa.

[7] Kabbalah. The Zohar. Gershom Scholem. Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism.

[8] Leibniz. Monadology

[9] Kant. Critique of Pure Reason

[10] Hegel. Phenomenology of Spirit

11] Peirce. Peirce, C.S. Collected Papers of Charles Sanders Peirce. Volumes 1–2 (logic and categories). T.L. Short. Peirce’s Theory of Signs.

[12] Nicolai Hartmann. The Structure of the Real World. New Ways of Ontology.

[13] Popper. Objective Knowledge

(World 1–2–3 theory)

[14] Teilhard de Chardin. The Phenomenon of Man

[15] Vernadsky. The Biosphere

[16] Sri Aurobindo. The Life Divine

[17] Henry Corbin. Mundus Imaginalis. Alone with the Alone.

[18] Jung. The Archetypes and the Collective Unconscious and Aion

[19] Whitehead. Process and Reality

[20] Ken Wilber. Sex, Ecology, Spirituality

[21] Rosen. Life Itself. Anticipatory Systems.

[22] Bohm. Wholeness and the Implicate Order.

[23] Prigogine. Order Out of Chaos (with Isabelle Stengers)

[24] Friston. Friston, K. (2010) “The free-energy principle: a unified brain theory?”

Nature Reviews Neuroscience 11:127–138. Friston, K. (2013).

“Life as we know it.” Journal of the Royal Society Interface 10:20130475.

[25] Kastrup. The Idea of the World. Why Materialism Is Baloney



[26] Ji / TLRH. Ji, S. (1991).“Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology.”

In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death. Rutgers University Press, pp. 90–101; Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell. Springer, New York; Ji, S. (2018).

The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing; Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview Integrating Modern Physics, Biology, and Jungian Synchronicity From the Tetrahedron to the 5-Cell

https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

_____________________________________________________________________

APPENDIX

Why Plotinus Matters Historically

Plotinus (205-270) became enormously influential because he connected:Greek philosophy,

mysticism,

religion,

metaphysics,

and cosmology.

His ideas influenced:

Christianity,

Islam,

Judaism,

Renaissance thought,

German idealism,

and modern spirituality.

Many later MLRTs (Multi Layered Reality Theorists) are structurally closer to Plotinus than to Plato.

For example:

Kabbalah,

Vedanta,

Corbin,

Teilhard,

Wilber,

and arguably TLRH [26]

Relation to TLRH

TLRH differs from Plotinus in a very important way.



Plotinus uses metaphysical language: (5/23/2026/1)

The One, Soul, and Intellect.

TLRH uses geometric language: (5/23/2026/2)

tetrahedron, body-centered tetrahedron, and 5-cell.

But structurally, they are surprisingly similar:

Your framework differs from Neoplatonism mainly in language and formalism.

But TLRH expresses these ideas using:

simplices,

projections,

higher-dimensional geometry,

and visibility relations.

Thus, one might say:

“Neoplatonism is a metaphysical MLRT (Multi-Layered Reality Theory) (5/23/2026/3)

whereas TLRH is a geometric MLRT.”

Or even more strongly:

“TLRH may be interpreted as a geometric modernization of Neoplatonic ontology “ (5/23/2026/4).