Human RNA Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6h

This is such a stupid game going on. You know what would make it final? Get 3 doctors who believe in vaccines and 3 doctors who don't and let them each have at it by citing the science. Let's just hear them in one room go at the issue and see who really has "the science". And we shall see too who really is endangering people's lives. However people endanger their own lives. Politicians or anyone else are not responsible for our health. That is a myth and a stupid story of morons. Folks have to grow up now. Nobody is responsible for anyone else's health except where children and the disabled are concerned. Normal adults are responsible for themselves and don't need babysitters. Oh if only we'd have a debate on it in public so we can all see who really is causing the deaths. But so far, everyone speaks into the echo. That's just going to make this go on and on. Let's hear from "the experts" in one room debating each other in real time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael LeVesque's avatar
Michael LeVesque
9h

Thanks for pointing out this distinction. Cognitive perception is at the will of the media which leaves so much less seen.

The question is- Is it possible to have mRNA vaccine research when the item to be researched is nearly impossible to isolate? To have approximations of genetic material leaves a lot of guessing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sungchul Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture