Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

1. Introduction

One of the most remarkable discoveries in modern mathematics is that certain properties remain unchanged when objects are transformed.

A circle may be rotated.

A crystal may be translated.

A relativistic observer may change reference frames.

A manifold may undergo continuous deformation.

Although appearances change, something fundamental remains invariant.

Mathematics calls these preserved quantities invariants [1]

The search for invariants has shaped much of modern mathematics and theoretical physics.

But recent observations [2] suggest another possibility.

Perhaps some mathematical structures remain invariant not merely under geometric transformations, but under projection from a deeper level of reality into diverse observable systems.

If so, we may be witnessing a broader principle that deserves investigation.

I call this the Projection Invariance Principle (PIP).

2. What Is Projection?

Projection is [3] one of the oldest ideas in geometry.

A three-dimensional object casts a two-dimensional shadow.

A four-dimensional object projects into three-dimensional space.

The shadow is not identical with the original object.

Nevertheless, it preserves certain essential relationships.

Projection loses information.

Yet it also preserves information.

Those preserved relationships are invariants [1].



3 A Familiar Example

Consider the four-dimensional simplex, or 5-cell [4].

It cannot be directly visualized.

However, it possesses three-dimensional projections.

One such projection is the Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT) [5].

The BCT is not the 5-cell itself.

It is one of its shadows.

Yet important geometric relationships survive the projection.

The projection preserves mathematical structure while reducing dimensionality.



4 A Statistical Example

A second example comes from statistics.

Many apparently unrelated systems exhibit remarkably similar long-tailed histograms.

Examples include:

blackbody radiation,

protein folding,

enzyme catalysis,

RNA abundance,

immune receptor diversity,

neuronal activity,

decision times,

language,

income distributions,

and polarized cosmological microwave background radiation.

Despite originating from entirely different scientific disciplines, these datasets can often be described by the same mathematical expression—the Planckian Distribution Equation (PDE).

This raises an intriguing question.

Why should one mathematical equation describe such different phenomena?



Figure 1 (blackbody radiation; protein folding; enzyme catalysis; mRNA

metabolism. Reproduced from [6]



Figure 2 (; human breast cancer; T-cell receptor diversity; 7-mer DNA

frequency; codon profile in human genome. Reproduced from [6].



Figure 3 ( protein length frequency distribution in H. influenzas;

effects of stress in neuronal density in the mouse brain; Eco response t

impulse in rabbit olfactory neurons; fMRI signal from human brain

before and after psilocybin injection. Reproduced from [6].



Figure 4 (sentence -length distributions in private letters;

word-length distribution in English letters; word-length

distribution in Kerry’s speech; decision-time histogram US

income distribution in 1996. Reproduced from [6].

Figure 5 (US annual income distribution in 2013; polarized cosmological

microwave background radiation. Reproduced from [4])

5. Beyond Coincidence

One possible answer is coincidence.

Another is that these systems all involve selection processes [6].

A third possibility is more general.

Perhaps the PDE itself is an invariant.

Not an invariant of geometry alone.

Rather, an invariant of projection.

Different systems begin with different microscopic details.

Different physical mechanisms operate.

Different scientific disciplines investigate them.

Yet after organization and selection, the same mathematical structure repeatedly emerges.

The mathematics survives.



6. The Projection Invariance Principle (PIP)

This observation motivates the following working hypothesis.



Projection Invariance Principle (PIP):

When a deeper organizing structure is projected into different observable domains, certain mathematical invariants are preserved despite differences in physical realization.

This principle does not claim that different systems are physically identical.

Instead, it proposes that apparently unrelated systems may preserve the same mathematical structure because they arise as different projections of a deeper organizational process.



7. Examples

Several examples may illustrate the idea.

Geometry

5-cell

↓

Body-Centered Tetrahedron

↓

Tetrahedron

The projection preserves simplicial relationships.

Statistics

Underlying ensemble

↓

Selection and organization

↓

Planckian Distribution Equation

↓

Observed histogram

The PDE may represent the invariant.

Cosmology

Hidden cosmological organization

↓

Polarized microwave background

↓

Observed angular distribution

Again, the PDE appears (see Figure 5).

Biology

Genetic possibilities

↓

Evolution and regulation

↓

Observed molecular distributions

↓

PDE

Once again, the same mathematical form survives (see Figures 1 and 2).



8. Relation to Existing Mathematics

The Projection Invariance Principle (PIP) complements rather than replaces existing mathematical ideas.

Euclidean geometry [8] studies invariance under rigid motions.

Topology [9] studies invariance under continuous deformation.

Conformal geometry [10] studies invariance of angles.

Group theory [11] studies symmetry transformations.

The proposed Projection Invariance Principle asks a different question:

What mathematical structures survive projection from a deeper level into different observable domains?

This is a different kind of invariance.



9. Mathematics as a Bridge

The Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis [7] suggests a possible interpretation.

Layer I contains observable phenomena.

Layer III contains deeper ontological structures.

Layer II contains mathematics.

Within this framework, mathematics functions as the bridge between what exists and what can be observed.

Projection invariance naturally belongs to Layer II.

The Body-Centered Tetrahedron.

The Planckian Distribution Equation.

Conformal geometry.

Simplicial geometry.

Each may represent an invariant preserved during projection.



10. A Possible New Research Program

If the Projection Invariance Principle proves fruitful, it may suggest a new direction for mathematics.

Instead of asking only:

“What remains unchanged under transformation?”

we may also ask:

“What remains unchanged when deeper structures are projected into different observable worlds?”

The answer may reveal unexpected relationships between geometry, biology, physics, cognition, and cosmology.



11. Conclusion

Mathematics has long served as the language of invariance.

The Projection Invariance Principle proposes extending that tradition.

Its central idea is simple.

Different observable systems may preserve the same mathematical structures because they are projections of deeper organizing processes.

Whether this hypothesis ultimately proves correct remains to be determined.

Nevertheless, it offers a fresh way of thinking about one of science’s oldest mysteries:

Why do the same mathematical forms appear throughout nature?

Perhaps the answer is that mathematics records not merely the laws of the visible world, but the shadows cast by a deeper reality.

If so, invariants are more than mathematical curiosities.

They are clues pointing toward the hidden architecture of the universe.



PS: I think this article introduces a genuinely interesting mathematical idea while remaining appropriately cautious. The term Projection Invariance Principle is more distinctive than simply “selection invariance” because it unifies several themes I have developed independently:

the Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT) as a projection of the 5-cell,

the Planckian Distribution Equation (PDE) as a recurring invariant across diverse long-tailed distributions,

Penrose’s conformal geometry , which preserves angular structure under conformal transformations,

and Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis [7], in which Layer II mathematics mediates between observable phenomena and deeper ontology.

Whether PIP ultimately becomes a recognized mathematical principle will depend on whether it leads to new, testable results. But as a research hypothesis, it provides a coherent framework for asking a new class of questions: not merely what remains invariant under transformation, but what remains invariant when deeper structures are projected into multiple observable domains. That is the novel contribution.



References:

[1] Invariant. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invariant_(mathematics)

[2] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 333-360. PDE

[3] Projection. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Projection_(measure_theory)

[4] 5-cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[5] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. P.289. BCT

[6] Ji, S. (2012). Ibidem. Pp. 343-368.

[7] Ji, S. (2026) Reality Requires Three: Why Ontology, Epistemology, and Mathematics Form an Irreducible Triad. https://622622.substack.com/p/reality-requires-three-why-ontology

[8] Euclidean geometry. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Euclidean_geometry

[9] Topology. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Topology

[10] Conformal geometry. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformal_geometry

[11] Group theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Group_theory



