For more than half a century, oxidative phosphorylation [4]—the cellular process responsible for producing nearly all ATP in aerobic life—has been explained primarily through the chemiosmotic theory [5]. Proposed by Peter Mitchell in 1961, chemiosmosis argues that ATP formation is driven by a proton gradient across the inner mitochondrial membrane (see the first column of Table 100 below). The proton motive force (PMF) powers ATP synthase as a rotary turbine, converting electrochemical potential into chemical energy.

It was elegant, quantitative, and—importantly—successful enough to earn a Nobel Prize.

But today, something extraordinary is happening.

A long-overdue paradigm shift is emerging in mitochondrial bioenergetics [6], one that places conformational changes of biopolymers, not proton gradients alone, at the center of ATP synthesis and energy transduction [7] (see the second column of Table 100 above). This shift is now visible in real time in the Special Issue of BioSystems [6] dedicated to oxidative phosphorylation, where multiple papers—including my own—present evidence supporting new mechanistic frameworks, i.e., conformation change-based models such as discussed in [7, 8, 9, 10]. We are entering the era of Conformon Bioenergetics.

1. The Chemiosmotic Model: Brilliant—but Incomplete

Chemiosmosis has been the dominant explanatory model for decades [5] because it makes testable predictions, aligns with membrane physiology, and seems visually intuitive: protons flow down an electrochemical gradient and ATP is synthesized (see the left panel in Table 100 above)..

However, persistent anomalies have accumulated:

These anomalies suggest that the proton gradient is not the whole story, but rather one visible manifestation of a deeper mechanism (see the right panel of Row 2 in Table 100 above and Step 3 in Figure 1 below).

2. The Conformon Hypothesis — An Idea Before Its Time

Beginning in the 1970s, David E. Green and Sungchul Ji proposed something radical [7, 8, 9]:

Energy is not transmitted by proton diffusion alone,

but through conformational transitions of proteins—

mobile packets of energy now called conformons [10].

Figure 1. The respiration-coupled processes in mitochondria, including oxphos (Steps 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7), and active transport of protons (Steps 1, 2 and 3) and ATP from the matrix space to the cytosol (Steps 1, 2, 3, and 8). ETC (Electron Transfer Complex) with substrate AH 2 bound on its intracristal side and substrate B bound on its matrix side undergoes thermal fluctuations, leading to AH2++ and B-- (see Step 1 which is inhibited by rotenone). In the charge-separated state of ETC, specific regions of ETC are thought to “trap” conformational strains (i.e., conformons) indicated with the symbol *. The electrically polarized ETC undergoes Brownian motions within the inner membrane and collides with PTC (Proton Transfer Complex) to exchange protons asymmetrically, resulting in the depolarization of ETC and polarization of PTC (see Step 2, which is inhibited by DNP). The conformons stored in polarized PTC can drive either the active transport of protons and metal ions to generate the electrochemical gradients of these ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane (see Step 3) or the energization of MAS (Mitochondrial ATP synthase) (see the curved arrows in Step 4), both by exchanging the bound AMP to ADP protons asymmetrically. The conformons stored in MAS are thought to be partially utilized to phosphorylate (see Step 5). A part of the remaining conformons in MAS drive the second transphosphorylation reaction from ADP to another bound ADP, generating ATP and AMP (see Step 6). Steps 5 and 6 are necessary to account for the differential inhibitory actions of oligomycin and aurovertin on ATP synthesis. The newly synthesized ATP still bound to MAS is displaced by ADP from the matrix space (see Step 7). Finally, the ATP in the matrix space is actively transported out into the cytosol in exchange for P i and ADP driven by the electrochemical gradient generated in Step 2 (see Step 8 which is inhibited by atractyloside, etc.).

Conformons are mechanical energyquanta: discrete units of stored strain-energy within protein structure that propagate through enzymes like ripples along a string. Instead of protons driving ATP synthesis by simple flow, proteins change shape, relax, tense, twist, and oscillate—and ATP is the energetic outcome of these dynamic transformations.

The mitochondrial membrane becomes a biomechanical machine, not only a battery.

For decades these ideas lived at the margins. Now, the data has caught up.

3. Why the Shift Is Happening Now

Three converging streams are pushing biology into a new bioenergetic era:

3.1. Single-molecule biophysics [11, 12, 13]

Cryo-EM, AFM, ultrafast spectroscopy, and smFRET reveal flexible, dynamic ATP synthase and ETC proteins—not rigid turbines.

3.2. Non-equilibrium thermodynamics

Energy flow in living systems shows coherence, oscillation, and long-range coupling inconsistent with pure diffusion models.

3.3. Systems-level integration

Mitochondria behave as networked mechano-chemical engines (see Figure 1), not isolated pump-plus-turbine devices.

Put simply: life is mechanical + chemical + informational.

The conformon model [7, 8, 9, 10] accounts for this integrative behavior (see Figure 1), while chemiosmosis (see the first column in Table 100)—though foundational—does not encompass the whole landscape of biological energy transformation.

4. Why This Matters for Biology, Medicine, and Evolution

This paradigm shift isn’t academic—it’s transformative.

🔹 Disease

Neurodegeneration, cancer metabolism, aging, fatigue, and mitochondrial disorders may result from mechanical failures, not just chemical deficits.

🔹 Pharmacology

Drug discovery may target conformational pathways [13], not only enzymes and electron carriers.

🔹 Evolution

Conformon-based mechanisms suggest life is wave-driven, dynamic, and self-organizing, consistent with IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment).

This is nothing less than a new language of energy in biology.

5. A Milestone Publication Event

The Special Issue of BioSystems on oxidative phosphorylation [6] represents the first visible collective acknowledgment that the field is changing course. Multiple research groups are now exploring:

Conformon-mediated energy transfer

Local, non-diffusive ATP formation

Protein wave dynamics and mechanical resonance

Mitochondria as electromechanical organelles (see Figure 1)

This is the pivot—slow, silent, but seismic.

History will remember it.

6. Where We Stand Today

Chemiosmosis remains essential.

But it is no longer sufficient.

We are transitioning from:

Old Model

New Model

Proton gradients drive ATP

Conformational waves drive ATP

Membrane as battery

Membrane as mechano-chemical engine

Electrons → protons → ATP

Electrons → conformons → ATP

Mostly chemical

Chemical + mechanical + informational

The future of bioenergetics is hybrid, dynamic, and alive.

7. Final Message

A door has opened in biology—quietly, but irreversibly.

For the first time since the 1960s, oxidative phosphorylation is being reimagined. The dominance of chemiosmosis is yielding to a broader, deeper understanding rooted in conformational mechanics, energy quantization, and dynamic protein architecture.

References:

[4] Oxidative phosphorylation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxidative_phosphorylation

[5] Mitchell, P. (1961). Coupling of phosphorylation to electron and hydrogen transfer by a chemiosmotic type of mechanism. Nature 191:144-148.

[6] Wray, V., Witkov, C., and Andresen, B. (2025). Toward the Unified Theory of ATP Synthesis/Hydrolysis: Integrating Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. BioSystems.https://www.sciencedirect.com/special-issue/10VK46MFTR8

[7] Green, D.E. and Ji, S. (1972a). Electromechanochemical conformon model of Mitochondrial Structure and Function. In: Molecular Basis of Electron Transport, pp.1–44.

[8] Ji, S. (1974). A General Theory of ATP Synthesis and Utilization, Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 227, 211-226.

[9] Ji, S. (1976). A Model of Oxidative Phosphorylation that Accommodates the Chemical Intermediate, Chemiosmotic, Localized Proton and Conformational Hypotheses. J. theoret. Biol. 59: 319-330.

[10] Ji, S. (2018). The Conformon. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 150-158.

[11] Noji, H., Yasuda, R., Yoshida, M., & Kinosita, K. Jr. (1997).

Direct observation of the rotation of F1-ATPase.” Nature 386, 299–302 (1997).

First direct single-molecule visualization of F₁-ATPase rotation, using an actin filament attached to the γ subunit. It established ATP synthase as a bona fide single-molecule rotary motor.

[12] Yasuda, R., Noji, H., Kinosita, K. Jr., & Yoshida, M. (1998).

F1-ATPase Is a Highly Efficient Molecular Motor that Rotates with Discrete 120° Steps. Cell 93(7), 1117–1124 (1998).



Single-molecule rotation assays revealed that F₁ rotates in discrete 120° steps, essentially one step per ATP. It quantified torque and showed the motor operates with very high efficienc

[13] Ji, S. (2020).The Planck-Shannon plot: A quantitative method for identifying ‘superstructures’ in cell biology and consciousness study. Cosmos & History: The Journal of Natural and Social Philosophy 16 (2): 142-164.

[14] Ji, S. (2025). Geometry of reality.https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[15] Ji, S. (2025).From Hydrogen Pulses to Conscious Geometry: 3I/ATLAS and the Geometry of Reality.https://622622.substack.com/p/from-hydrogen-pulses-to-conscious https://622622.substack.com/p/fro