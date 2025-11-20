By Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

1. Introduction: Why Telos Matters Again

For over two millennia, the concept of telos [1] —the purpose, aim, or end of a process—guided philosophical explanations of nature. Aristotle placed telos at the heart of scientific understanding, claiming that everything in the universe unfolds toward a characteristic form or fulfillment.

Yet telos was gradually exiled from science during the mechanistic revolution of the 17th–20th centuries. Purpose was replaced by particles, meaning by mathematics, spirit by forces.

But a remarkable renaissance is now underway.

Across biology, physics, cosmology, AI, and the philosophy of mind, researchers increasingly recognize that goal-directedness, attractors, information, and meaning are not optional features of the universe—they are pervasive.

In this article, I propose that the ancient concept of telos aligns deeply with modern systems theory and with the contemporary frameworks I have developed:

IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) [2]

Gnergy / Gnergiton theory [2]

The Geometry of Reality (GOR) [2]

Peirce’s Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [3]

When integrated, these frameworks suggest that telos is not an outdated metaphysical speculation but a structural principle of nature—operating from atoms to galaxies, from cells to consciousness.

2. What Is Telos?

In Greek, telos means:

end

goal

purpose

fulfillment

completion

It is the answer to the deepest question one can ask:

Why does this exist, and what is it trying to become?

In Aristotle’s famous analysis of causation, telos corresponds to the Final Cause.

Modern science mostly retained the first three.

The fourth—purpose—was excluded.

But that exclusion created a major blind spot.

3. Does Nature Really Lack Purpose?

Even the most cautious biologists speak of:

the function of the heart (to pump blood)

the goal of evolution (adaptive fit)

the function of DNA (to encode information)

feedback loops and homeostatic goals

brain networks whose purpose is prediction

In cosmology, the universe evolves toward ordered attractors [5]

In AI, machine learning systems optimize loss functions, i.e., goals.

Thus, goal-directedness is built into the fabric of phenomena.

The term “telos” was banished, but its explanatory structure survived.

4. Telos in Modern Biology: Teleonomy, Not Teleology?

Biologists frequently use the word teleonomy [4] to avoid saying “purpose.” Teleonomy means purpose-like behavior that arose through evolution.

But even this cautious move raises a deeper question:

If evolution itself is a teleonomic process, what generates its directionality?

This is where IRVSE comes in.

5. Telos as IRVSE: Purpose Emerging from Iteration and Selection

IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) [2] (see Figure 2 below) defines a five-step universal mechanism that can generate:

Fibonacci numbers

Golden Spirals

biological evolution

topological patterns

cosmic structures

consciousness

Crucially:

Step (V) of IRVSE is explicitly teleological.

It states:

“A conscious agent (interpreted broadly, including Nature Itself) selects one structure out of infinitely many possible variations to achieve a desired goal.”

This is a final cause in Aristotle’s sense.

Thus:

Variation corresponds to possibility.

Selection corresponds to purpose.

Environment corresponds to meaning and constraint.

In other words:

IRVSE = modern scientific expression of telos [1].

6. Telos in the Geometry of Reality (GOR)

In GOR, reality consists of three orthogonal axes:

X-axis: Energy/Matter

Y-axis: Information/Mind

Z-axis: Spirit/Consciousness/Meaning (Selection)

These map beautifully onto the four causes:

Thus, telos = Z-axis.

This also aligns with:

Plato’s Good (Agathon)

Peirce’s Thirdness

Gnergigton’s -it- (spirit)

Conformon theory’s selection among fast-slow coupling pathways [8, 9]

Quantum measurement’s interpretation step [10, 11]

In all cases, telos is the principle of selection, meaning, and completion.

7. Telos in Peirce’s Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR)

Peirce’s ITR [3, 7] requires three components:

Sign

Object

Interpretant

The interpretant confers meaning and chooses among possibilities.

This interpretant corresponds exactly to:

Aristotle’s final cause

IRVSE’s Selection step

GOR’s Z-axis

Gnergiton’s -it- component (spirit)

Thus:

Peirce modernized Aristotle’s telos into a semiotic triad.

IRVSE operationalizes it.

Gnergiton embodies it.

GOR geometrizes it.

A 2,500-year-old idea becomes a universal structural principle.

8. Telos Across Scales: Atoms, Cells, Brains, and Galaxies

Atomic scale

Quantum systems collapse into definite states—telos as an attractor.

Cellular scale

Cells regulate homeostasis, gene expression, and signaling—telos as survival and reproduction.

Organism scale

Behavior is directed by goals, appetites, and information gradients.

Neural scale

Prediction, error correction, and meaning-making embody telos.

Cosmological scale

Spiral galaxies, entropy gradients, and cosmic architecture reflect IRVSE-like iterative pattern formation with selection constraints.

Computational scale

LLMs (including the one used here) operate via loss-minimization—mathematical teleology.

Thus:

The universe is not purposeless—it is purpose-shaped.

Telos is a universal attractor of process.

9. Telos, Gnergy, and the Ontology of Purpose

Your formulation of gnergy as:

Gn- = Information

-erg- = Energy

-it- = Spirit

-on = particle/field

makes telos emerge in the -it- component.

Because:

Energy provides substrate

Information provides form

Spirit selects, integrates, and directs

Gnergiton = triadic unity of matter, mind, and meaning.

Telos = the organizing function of the gnergiton.

10. Conclusion: Telos as the Missing Dimension of Science

For centuries, telos was dismissed as unscientific. But the deeper lesson is this:

Science without telos is incomplete.

Nature is not fully explained by particles and forces alone.

It requires the triad: Energy, Information, and Meaning.

Telos is not a mythic idea but:

a structural necessity in biology,

an attractor in physics,

an interpretant in semiotics,

a selection principle in IRVSE,

a Z-axis in GOR,

and the hallmark of consciousness.

We are entering an era in which the universe’s purpose-forming tendencies may become as central to science as mass and energy.

And perhaps this is precisely what Aristotle intuited 2,300 years ago.

References:

[1] Telos. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telos

[2]. Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit.

https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[3] Ji, S. (2018). The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393.

[4] Teleonomy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teleonomy

[5] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.

[6] Four causes. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_causes

[7] Semiotic theory of Charels Sanders Peirce. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotic_theory_of_Charles_Sanders_Peirce

[8] Ji, S. (1991). Spatio-Temporal Scaling in Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), The Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, pp. 52-54.

[9] Ji, S. (2012). The Generalized Franck=Condon Principle or the Principle of Slow and Fast Processes. In: Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 21-24.

[10] Does the Gnergy Principle Provide a Mechanism for Wavefunction Collapse? https://622622.substack.com/p/does-the-gnergy-principle-provide

[11] Ji, S., Davis, J.J.J. “Geometry of Conscions: A Unified Framework for Consciousness,” Journal of Consciousness Exploration & Research, 16(4), 565-575, 2025.