Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy,

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ.

Introduction: Why Slow and Fast Must Work Together

From rhodopsin to enzymes to quantum measurement, nature repeatedly displays a striking pattern:

Some processes are extremely fast (femtoseconds to attoseconds)

Others are much slower (microseconds to seconds)

And yet, these fast events never occur in isolation.

They always depend on the slower dynamics of the surrounding system.

In 1974, I introduced the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) to explain this coordination [1]. It states, in essence:

Fast electronic or quantum transitions can occur only when slow nuclear or macroscopic degrees of freedom have first created the right microenvironment.

Today I would like to show that GFCP has a thermodynamic partner:

Prigogine’s theory of dissipative structures [2], which states that all spontaneous processes require dissipation of free energy and production of entropy.

When we combine GFCP + Prigogine, we discover a powerful unifying principle:

Slow processes prepare the structure; fast processes dissipate energy and increase entropy; the saddle point determines when the transition becomes allowed.

This deep relationship is beautifully captured in a simple geometric shape:

the saddle surface [3], which encodes the topology of slow–fast coupling in living and nonliving systems alike.

1. The Two Types of Degrees of Freedom: Slow and Fast

All dynamical systems—from proteins to quantum detectors—have two classes of degrees of freedom (DOFs):

Slow DOFs (thermal, conformational, macroscopic)

protein pocket motions

enzyme active-site fluctuations

decoherence channels in detectors

macroscopic pointer states

These evolve by Brownian or dissipative dynamics (µs–seconds).

Fast DOFs (electronic, quantum, vibrational)

retinal photoisomerization

catalytic bond rearrangements

wave-function evolution

collapse channels

These occur in femtoseconds, often as irreversible, dissipative events.

Prigogine emphasized that irreversible transitions must dissipate energy into the environment.

Thus the fast DOFs are not only rapid, they are energetically downhill, consistent with the requirement that spontaneous processes produce entropy (in isolated systems).

This is where GFCP and dissipative structure theory intersect.

2. The Saddle Surface: Where Slow and Fast Meet

The saddle surface contains:

a concave valley → slow DOFs explore A ↔ B

a convex downhill path → fast transitions D → C

a saddle point S* → the unique geometry that permits the transition (i.e., the coupling between slow and fast processes).

[1]This topology embodies three universal principles:

(1) GFCP

Fast transitions are allowed only when the slow coordinates reach S*.

Without the correct geometry, vibronic coupling = 0.

(2) Prigogine’s Dissipation Principle

Fast transitions (D → C) are entropy-producing (in isolated systems), energetically downhill processes.

The convex curvature is the thermodynamic arrow of time.thd

(3) IRVSE

Slow exploration → saddle selection → fast transition → irreversible outcome.

Thus the saddle surface is the geometric meeting point of:

GFCP (structural permission)

Prigogine (entropy production)

IRVSE (variation + selection + irreversible outcome)

3. Rhodopsin: The GFCP–Dissipation Pair in Photobiology

Slow DOFs (A ↔ B):

Retinal-binding-pocket fluctuations (µs).

These explore microstates stochastically.

Saddle point S*:

The unique configuration where vibronic overlap is non-zero.

GFCP is satisfied.

Fast DOFs (D → C):

11-cis → all-trans isomerization (<200 fs).

This event also dissipates energy as:

heat

vibrational quanta

entropic redistribution in the membrane

The dissipated energy helps drive the next conformational stage of rhodopsin.

Thus:

Rhodopsin’s femtosecond isomerization is both a GFCP event and a Prigogine-type dissipative transition.

4. Enzyme Catalysis: Dissipation as the Engine of the Fast Step

A ↔ B:

Active-site breathing motions.

S*:

Transition-state alignment (maximal orbital overlap).

D → C:

Bond rearrangement in femtoseconds.

This fast step involves:

redistribution of electronic energy

generation of heat

solvent reorganization

entropy production

Prigogine would classify this as a microscopic dissipative structure:

an entropy-producing event stabilized by the enzyme’s ability to precondition the geometry.

Thus GFCP tells us when catalysis is allowed.

Prigogine tells us why it is irreversible and fast.

5. Quantum Measurement: Dissipation Is the Missing Link

Quantum measurement has always been difficult to conceptualize because:

wave-function evolution is fast and reversible

measurement is slow and irreversible

GFCP provides the structural logic:

slow macroscopic DOFs (pointer states, decoherence channels) explore a classical manifold

only at a specific “measurement-ready” microstate (saddle point) can collapse occur

Prigogine provides the thermodynamic logic:

collapse is a dissipation event

environmental DOFs absorb quantum coherence

entropy increases

irreversibility appears

Thus the quantum measurement process is:

A GFCP-controlled, dissipative transition triggered when macroscopic DOFs reach the saddle point that permits decoherence.

This resolves:

why collapse appears instantaneous

why collapse does not occur continuously

why macroscopic systems select the measurement basis

Because collapse is a fast dissipative transition, just like retinal isomerization or catalytic bond rearrangement.

6. Integration into the Geometry of Reality (GOR)

We can map the GFCP + Dissipation + Saddle triad onto the GOR axes [4]:

X-axis (Matter/Energy):

Thermal fluctuations, dissipative entropy production, irreversible transitions.

Y-axis (Information/Mind):

GFCP’s selection of microstates that permit transitions; vibronic matching.

Z-axis (Spirit/Teleology):

Directionality, irreversibility, functional outcome.

Thus the GFCP+saddle+dissipation triad is an example of the universal X–Y–Z triadic architecture of reality.

7. Summary Box

GFCP tells us:

Fast transitions are allowed only in special microstates.

Prigogine tells us:

Fast transitions are irreversible because they dissipate free energy.

The saddle surface tells us:

Where slow and fast DOFs meet, and when the transition becomes possible.

Together, these principles show that:

Life, chemistry, and quantum physics are all governed by the same saddle-point geometry of slow–fast, structural–dissipative interactions.

Conclusion: Dissipation Is the Hidden Engine of GFCP

The GFCP explains the permission of fast transitions.

Prigogine explains the irreversibility of fast transitions.

The saddle surface explains the geometry of how permission and irreversibility interlock.

This triad unifies:

rhodopsin

enzyme catalysis

quantum measurement

dissipative structures

IRVSE

the Geometry of Reality

All spontaneous processes—from molecular to cosmic—follow the same pattern:

Slow fluctuations → saddle microstate → fast dissipative transition → irreversible outcome.

This is the deep thermodynamic–quantum–biological architecture of the universe.Top of Form

References:

[1] Ji, S. (1974). Energy and Negentropy in Enzymic Catalysis, Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 227, 419-437. (Note: The typographical errors in Equations (10) through (13) on pp. 432-433 were corrected in the footnote on p. 20 in [1]).

[2] Prigogine, I. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ilya_Prigogine

[3] Saddle point. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddle_point

[4] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality



