Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

12/25/2025

There’s a particular kind of scientific mistake that doesn’t look like a mistake at all.

A formula can be perfectly correct on paper—algebraically sound, symbol-by-symbol—and still be physically wrong once you attach meaning to the symbols. That’s the spirit of what is called the Schrödinger paradox [1], after a famous line in Erwin Schrödinger’s 1944 book What is Life? where he popularized the idea that living things “feed on negative entropy” [2].

The phrase was brilliant as a metaphor. It was also a magnet for confusion—confusion that now reappears in modern discussions of AI and thermodynamics.

Let’s fix it.

1) The seductive equation: “negative entropy” that isn’t physically entropy

Start from the famous statistical relation between entropy and multiplicity [3]:

Here, D (often written W) is the number of accessible microstates; k is Boltzmann’s constant.

Now do a purely algebraic step:

This is formally true—the algebra is fine.

The trap is what happens next: someone points at -S and says, “Ah! Negative entropy exists. It measures order. It measures information.”

That interpretation is where physics objects.

Why physics objects

In thermodynamics, entropy is not an arbitrary signed quantity. The third law supplies an absolute reference: as T→ 0, the entropy of a perfect crystal approaches a constant often taken as zero [4]. In ordinary treatments of equilibrium systems, absolute entropy is not negative [7].

So -S is not a new physical “thing” called negative entropy. It’s just the negative of entropy—a sign flip that can be written, but shouldn’t be mistaken for a valid thermodynamic state variable.

That is the paradox in a nutshell:

Same equation, correct form, wrong physical reading.

2) The key repair: “negative entropy change” is real—entropy itself isn’t “negative”

Here’s the clean way to say what Schrödinger needed conceptually:

In a subsystem, entropy can decrease:

But the total entropy change (system + environment) respects the second law:

Living organisms are open systems: they maintain local order by exporting entropy to the surroundings. That’s the non-paradoxical content behind the “negentropy” slogan.

“Negative entropy” (as an absolute state) → misleading

“Negative entropy change of a subsystem, compensated by the environment” → correct

3) Order is not “entropy” in open systems—it’s usually free energy

A second common confusion is the idea that “order/disorder is determined by entropy.”

That’s only true in a limited sense for isolated systems (where equilibrium corresponds to maximum entropy). In real biological and technological contexts—systems at roughly constant temperature and pressure—the more relevant guide is free energy, e.g. Gibbs free energy:

Spontaneous change at constant T and P tends to go “downhill” in G, not in S alone [5].

This matters because it blocks a common online leap:

“Entropy is disorder, so decreasing entropy means increasing order, so order equals information.”

That chain collapses different concepts into one. Useful metaphors become false identities.

4) Now bring in AI: where the same confusion returns in a new costume

Today, you can find confident claims like:

“AI reduces entropy by turning data into knowledge.”

“Information is negentropy; intelligence is negative entropy.”

“If we optimize the model, we lower entropy.”

Some of these are poetic. Some are conceptually wrong in exactly the same way the Schrödinger slogan is often misread.

The central thermodynamic fact about computation

Computation is physical. And whenever computation irreversibly destroys information (think: overwriting memory, erasing bits, merging computational branches), there is an associated thermodynamic cost.

That is the core message of Landauer’s principle: erasing one bit of information in an irreversible operation requires at least kTln2 of heat dissipation to the environment (in the ideal limit) [6].

Landauer doesn’t say “thinking creates negentropy.” It says something almost opposite in spirit:

Reliable irreversible computation has an unavoidable minimum heat cost.

And crucially: modern computers are nowhere near that minimum in practice. So the real-world energy cost of AI is dominated by engineering realities (hardware efficiency, memory traffic, cooling, utilization), not by the elegant theoretical lower bound.

The scaling reality: AI means more computation, therefore more heat

Even without debating exact numbers, the macro trend is clear: data centers and AI workloads are pushing electricity demand higher.

The International Energy Agency is widely cited as estimating global data-center electricity consumption around 415 TWh in 2024 , with strong growth expected this decade. World Economic Forum+1

In the U.S., one recent synthesis reports data centers used about 4% of U.S. electricity in 2024 , with demand expected to more than double by 2030 (depending on scenarios). Pew Research Center

Forecasting groups like BloombergNEF project substantial increases in U.S. data-center power demand through 2035. BloombergNEF

So if someone says, “AI is negentropy,” the thermodynamic reply is simple:

AI systems export enormous entropy as waste heat—because that’s what high-throughput computation does.

AI can create informational structure (summaries, predictions, compressed representations), but it does so by consuming energy and generating heat—very much like living organisms create local order while exporting entropy.

5) The real “AI–thermodynamics” lesson of the Schrödinger paradox

Here are the implications that hold up technically and make sense to a general reader:

(A) Don’t confuse two entropies

Thermodynamic entropy (J/K) is a physical state function with an absolute reference (third law) [7].

Shannon entropy [8] is a measure of uncertainty in information theory.

They’re related in deep ways, but they are not interchangeable labels you can swap casually.

(B) “Negentropy” is not a substance

It’s safer to speak of:

entropy decrease of a subsystem ,

entropy export to the environment , and

free energy consumption by the system that pays the bill.

(C) Intelligence is not “thermodynamic order”

A model becoming more accurate or compressing patterns in data is informational progress. It does not mean the machine’s thermodynamic entropy is decreasing in some magical way.

(D) The “life analogy” is real—but you have to state it correctly

Living organisms and AI systems are alike in one key thermodynamic respect:

Both maintain and build internal structure by drawing on external energy sources and exporting heat/entropy to the environment [9].

That is the clean bridge between Schrödinger’s theme and AI—without the trap of treating - S as a physical measure of “order.”

6) A practical takeaway: the future of AI is also a thermodynamic design problem

Once you see computation as physics, the AI conversation changes:

efficiency (hardware and algorithms) becomes a first-class scientific constraint,

cooling and power delivery become part of “AI architecture,”

reversible or less-irreversible computing becomes conceptually relevant (even if not yet mainstream), because Landauer tells us where the ultimate floor lies [6]

In other words: AI progress is not only a mathematics story. It is also an energy story.

Closing thought

The Schrödinger paradox isn’t just a historical footnote. It’s a warning label for the AI era:

When you move symbols between fields—thermodynamics, information theory, computation—you can keep the same equation and still lose the physics.

