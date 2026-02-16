Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey

Quantum mechanics has always appeared mysterious not because its mathematics is unclear, but because the status of reality inside the theory remains contested.

Are quantum states real?

What exactly happens during measurement?

Where does irreversibility enter?

A useful way to clarify these questions is to recognize that quantum theory implicitly describes multiple layers of reality, each governed by different rules.

The distinctions become especially clear when we compare three influential viewpoints:

Von Neumann’s formulation [1]

Relativistic Transactional Interpretation (RTI) [2]

Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [3]

Instead of treating these as competing theories, we can view them as illuminating different strata of physical description.

1. Layer A – The Possibility Structure

At the deepest level, quantum mechanics describes not events, but structured possibilities.

In Von Neumann’s language this is:

Process 2 — Continuous, unitary evolution

The wavefunction evolves smoothly and deterministically. No collapse occurs. No particular outcome is selected.

RTI (Relativistic Transactional Interpretation) [2] expresses essentially the same idea, but with a different ontology:

Possibility structure

Here, quantum states represent physically meaningful potentialities — not yet actualized, but dynamically constrained.

SPI (Saddle Point Interpretation) [3] interprets this regime as:

Fast processes [4]

Microscopic fluctuations, virtual transitions, reversible dynamics. No thermodynamic cost is required.

Across all three perspectives, Layer A is time-symmetric and reversible.

Nothing irreversible has yet happened.

2. Layer B – Event Actualization

Reality becomes more interesting when one possibility becomes an actual event.

RTI introduces a crucial conceptual step here:

Event actualization

Transactions form through emitter–absorber interactions. A specific outcome is selected from the space of possibilities.

Notably, Von Neumann’s formalism contains no explicit physical mechanism at this layer.

The theory jumps directly from unitary evolution to projection.

This “missing middle” is one of the long-standing interpretational tensions in quantum mechanics.

SPI views this regime differently:

Slow processes

Actualization is not a purely mathematical selection. It reflects the coupling of processes evolving on distinct timescales — for example:

Fast quantum fluctuations

Slow conformational or environmental dynamics

This is where structured possibilities begin to stabilize into physically meaningful outcomes.

Layer B is therefore neither purely mathematical nor fully thermodynamic.

It is the domain of state selection.

3. Layer C – Irreversibility and Dissipation

The final layer concerns something measurement unmistakably exhibits:

Irreversibility [5]

Once an outcome is registered, it cannot be undone.

Von Neumann encodes this as:

Process 1 — Discontinuous projection (collapse) [6]

A mathematically abrupt state reduction, introduced axiomatically.

RTI, however, does not require intrinsic thermodynamic irreversibility.

Transactions select outcomes, but the underlying laws remain fundamentally time-symmetric.

SPI places irreversibility on explicitly physical grounds:

Free-energy dissipation [7]

Outcome stabilization requires energetic cost.

Measurement is therefore not merely informational but thermodynamic.

In this view, collapse is not a primitive postulate but a consequence of system–environment coupling at saddle points of the free-energy landscape.[8, 110].

Irreversibility emerges because energy is dissipated.

Figure 100. The saddle surface (mixed-curvature surface) [110] consisting of the triad of (i) a concave surface (green line, A <-> B; ), slow neural network rearrangement) [111], (ii) a convex surface (red line, D -> C; fast quantum transitions), and (iii) a saddle point (see the arrow) where (i) and (ii) converge transiently giving rise to conscious experience (referred to as ‘conscions’ [112, 113]).

4. Why the Three Layers Matter

Confusion in quantum foundations [9] often arises from mixing these layers.

Questions about collapse, measurement [10], or reality become paradoxical when:

Possibility structures are treated as events

Event selection is treated as dissipation

Mathematical operations are treated as physical mechanisms

Recognizing the layered structure dissolves many apparent contradictions.

Different interpretations emphasize different transitions:

Von Neumann formalizes A and C.

RTI explicates A → B.

SPI explicates A → B → C. (see Table 1 and the black arrow, the saddle point, in Figure 100 above).

Rather than mutually exclusive accounts, they may describe complementary explanatory domains. (see Table 1 above).

5. The Deeper Insight

The layered structure also reveals something more general about physical theory:

Reversibility, selection, and dissipation are logically distinct processes.

They should not be conflated.

Quantum mechanics describes:

What may happen (possibility geometry) What does happen (event selection) Why it stays happened (thermodynamic stabilization)

Seen this way, measurement is not a single mystery but a multi-stage physical transformation.

6. Toward a Unified Picture

From the SPI perspective, the key physical locus is the saddle point: (see Figure 100).

Fast and slow processes intersect [4].

Stability decisions occur

Dissipation determines permanence

Interestingly, this mirrors familiar biological phenomena such as enzyme catalysis [12] (see the right-hand column of Table 3 above),



Transition state → committed product (see the right-hand column in Table 3 below)

marks the boundary between reversible fluctuation and irreversible outcome.

Quantum measurement may therefore share deep structural similarities with other natural selection-like processes.

7. Closing Thought

Quantum mechanics may appear enigmatic not because reality is irrational, but because we compress multiple layers of description into a single narrative.

Once separated, the landscape becomes clearer:

Possibilities evolve.

Events actualize.

Dissipation stabilizes.

Three layers — three distinct logics of nature.

